Let’s get one thing out of the way: this is not a “how to make your Substack aesthetic” post.

I’m not going to tell you to color-coordinate your archive page or create a 47-slide brand board before you write your first post. That’s not what we’re doing here.

But.

Here’s what I am going to say: Substack is evolving. Fast. What used to be a simple newsletter tool now looks and feels more like a home — your home. A place where people don’t just read your emails, they browse, linger, scroll, come back.

And when you’re building a home, the little details matter. Not because they’re trendy, but because they make people feel something.

So today I want to show you three small graphic choices I’ve been noticing on some of the best Substacks I follow. They’re not complicated, but they do something powerful: they make a publication feel intentional.

Let’s look at them.

1. Pull quote graphics in long-form content

You know that feeling when you’re reading a really good interview, but it’s… long? Like, the content is excellent, the conversation is rich, but after 2,000 words your eyes start glazing over a little?

That’s where quote graphics come in.

The idea is simple: take one of the most powerful sentences from the post and turn it into a visual moment. A designed image with the quote, the person’s name, maybe their photo. Something that breaks up the wall of text and makes the reader pause.

I saw this done beautifully on The Sunday Series. It does three things at once:

It gives the reader’s eyes a rest. It highlights the most important insight. And it makes the whole piece feel more curated and professional, like someone really thought about how to present this conversation, not just transcribed it and hit publish.

If you run interviews, deep conversations, or any long-form pieces with strong quotes in them, this is a game changer. You’re not decorating. You’re editing visually.

2. The “Continue Reading” section divider

This one is so simple it almost feels too obvious to mention. Almost.

You know how some posts just… end? You finish reading and that’s it, you close the tab. But the smartest Substack creators don’t let that happen. They add a curated section at the bottom with a handpicked selection of their own earlier posts — things the reader might have missed, or pieces that connect to what they just read.

And here’s where the graphic comes in: instead of a plain text link or a basic divider, they use a branded “Continue reading…” banner in their own colors and font to introduce that section.

I spotted this on The Wardrobe Edit, and it stopped me mid-scroll — in a good way. It immediately made the whole thing feel structured and intentional, like a mini-magazine rather than a long email.

It does two things at once. First, it signals to the reader: there’s more good stuff below, keep going. Second — and this is the strategic part — it keeps people inside your world. Instead of finishing your post and leaving, they click into another one. And another one. That’s how casual readers become subscribers, and subscribers become fans.

You could make a banner like this in Canva in about three minutes. Same colors, same font you already use. Done. It’s one of those details that seems tiny until you see it, and then you can’t unsee it.

3. Gallery-style feature images

Your feature image is doing so much work and most people don’t realize it.

Your feature image is the first thing people see on your page. It’s what shows up in the Notes feed, on social shares. One photo can do the job. But a collage tells an entire story before someone even clicks.

Literary Leanings does this brilliantly. Her posts often open with these warm, Pinterest-worthy grids. You look at the image and you already know what the post will feel like. You’re practically already in the mood before you’ve read a single word.

This works especially well if your content is bloggy, story-driven, or list-based. Think: “Things I loved this month,” “My week in outfits,” “What I’m reading and why.” A gallery-style feature image gives your reader a visual preview, and it’s far more clickable than a single stock photo.

The key is curation, not perfection, because you’re giving people a glimpse into the world of your post.

Why these details matter (even if you think they don’t)

I can already hear some of you: “Andi, this is Substack, not Instagram. I’m here to write, not design.”

And you’re right. Writing comes first. Always.

But here’s the thing… Substack isn’t just a writing tool anymore. It’s a full media ecosystem. The visual layer of your publication matters, and not because aesthetics are everything, but because experience is everything.

When someone lands on your Substack, they’re not just reading your words. They’re absorbing the whole thing — the colors, the rhythm, the pacing, the images. They’re deciding, often unconsciously, whether this feels like a place they want to spend time in.

You’re building a world on Substack, not just sending newsletters.

These three graphics are about making your little corner of the internet feel like yours. And it’s worth three minutes in Canva.

P.S. If this post made you look at your Substack with fresh eyes, that's exactly the kind of thing we dig into in Bloom Your Substack. I'm reopening it in March, and last time spots were gone within 24 hours. Join the waitlist here. I'd love to have you.

What’s one small visual detail you’ve noticed on a Substack you love? Comment below because I’m always collecting ideas :)

