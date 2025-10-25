While everyone is analyzing 2026 Substack trends (and yes, I’ll break those down soon), I spent October testing what actually moves the needle right now.

This was a milestone month for me: I became a bestseller, ranked #2 on Rising in Education, and made a significant business decision—pausing my Hungarian consultancy to focus entirely on helping international clients build intentional Substack strategies.

When growth accelerates like this, I don’t celebrate and move on. I track what worked. Here are three specific tactics that delivered measurable results this month—and how you can implement them today.

1. Celebrate with a strategic coupon (Email + Chat + Post)

When I hit 100 paid subscribers, I didn’t just acknowledge it, but I turned it into a 48-hour campaign with a 50% discount on annual subscriptions.

This isn’t just a “nice offer.” It’s a no-brainer deal for anyone who’s been considering subscribing but hasn’t pulled the trigger yet. The time constraint creates urgency. The milestone creates context. The discount removes the final barrier.

How I promoted it (3 touchpoints only):

Chat post – Quick, celebratory, direct Top of my latest article – Captured readers already engaged with my content Email to free subscribers – Reached the people who already know my work but haven’t converted yet

Quick setup: In your Substack dashboard, go to Settings → Payments → Discounts. Set the percentage, duration, and whether it applies to monthly, annual, or both.

To send an email to free subscribers only: Go to your Subscribers page, select all or use the filter to target free subscribers specifically. A “Send email” option will appear on the right side. Click it, compose your message, and send. This email goes directly to their inbox without publishing as a post on your Substack.

The result? A noticeable spike in annual subscriptions within 48 hours. Not because I added more value, but I simply made the existing value easier to say yes to.

2. Share a testimonial in Notes

I re-shared one of my paid articles in Notes. But this time, I didn’t lead with my insight. I led with someone else’s result.

This single Note brought 3 new paid subscribers.

Here’s why it worked: I was showing proof that the work I do creates tangible outcomes. The testimonial did the positioning for me, and it communicated value, authority, and relatability in 20 words.

Your takeaway: Don’t just reshare your content. Reshare what your content did for someone. Real feedback is more persuasive than any headline you’ll write.

3. Repost what already worked (yes, literally copy-paste)

I found a Note I published six months ago that performed well. I copied and pasted it and posted it again.

Current count: 832 likes.

What worked once will work again, especially if your audience has grown since the first time. Not everyone saw it the first time. And those who did? They don’t mind seeing it again if it was valuable.

This isn’t about being lazy. It’s about recognizing that good content has a longer shelf life than we give it credit for. If something resonated deeply, it’s worth bringing it back into circulation.

How to find your top-performing Notes: Scroll through your Notes feed to see which ones generated the most engagement. Look for high likes, restacks, and meaningful comments.

What This Month Taught Me About Growth

These three tactics aren’t flashy. They didn’t require new skills, tools, or hours of execution. They required intentionality: knowing what works, why it works, and being willing to repeat it.

Growth on Substack isn’t about doing more. It’s about doing the right things, clearly and consistently.

If you’re sitting on past content that performed well, you’re sitting on growth you haven’t activated yet. If you’ve hit a milestone and haven’t leveraged it, you’ve left conversions on the table. If you have testimonials in your DMs and haven’t shared them, you’re hiding your own credibility.

Less is more :)

P.S. November Substack Audit spots are filling up. If you want clarity on what’s working in your Substack—and what’s holding it back—grab one while they’re still available.

Now You

What’s one thing you’ve done this month that actually worked? Share in the comments because what helped you might help someone else too.

