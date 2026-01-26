I started January with so much energy. Big plans, fresh ideas, that “this is my year” feeling.

Two weeks later, I was burned out.

I had to stop for a few days. And honestly, it made me question everything. Am I doing this wrong? Is this even sustainable?

But that pause helped me see things more clearly. I realized I don’t need to swing between “all in” and “completely drained.” I just needed to find a rhythm that actually fits my life.

So here’s what worked this month. None of these are about big numbers. They’re about building something that doesn’t break me.

1. I launched my community here

I’ve had a paid tier for a while, but I never really knew what to do with it. I tried exclusive posts, bonus content, different formats… This month, I reframed everything around community, and suddenly it made sense.

Not because I added more, but because I finally had a frame I could stand behind. Something that tells people what they’re getting, without me running webinars or creating endless content.

I also added a 20% discount on annual subscriptions. 60% of new subscribers choose that option now.

But here’s what I’m actually focused on: not marketing, not a big launch. I’m putting my energy into the experience of the nearly 200 people already inside. Their results, their wins. That’s what will carry this, not a campaign.

Join here

2. I started sharing more personal stories on Notes

Not random personal stuff. Stories that connect to my values, my work, what I’m here to say.

A lesson from motherhood that relates to business. A client story that shows something real. A behind-the-scenes moment.

These posts brought new subscribers. And here's the thing I keep telling my clients: you don't need viral. A post that truly resonates with 50 people will do more for your business than 1000 likes from people who forget you tomorrow.

3. I changed how I use Chat

I used to treat Chat like a weekly Q&A. People ask, I answer. It worked for a while, but then fewer questions came in, always the same people, and honestly, it started to feel like a task.

So I changed it.

Now it's less customer service, more community. Spontaneous topics—like mindset questions where people share their own stories. Small challenges—like a Notes experiment I ran. Discussion topics—like asking what they think about the Substack TV App.

It feels alive again, and new people are showing up.

What January taught me

This wasn’t a record month. It was a reset.

I learned that momentum without rhythm leads to burnout. That clarity comes after activity. That the things that actually work are the ones I can keep doing, not the ones that look impressive.

If your January was messy too, that’s okay. Sometimes the mess is where you figure out what actually fits.

You don’t need a perfect plan; you need movement, feedback, and clarity as you go. Pocket Mentoring is a six-week container for experimenting on Substack with guidance, direction, and steady momentum.

We try things. We notice what works. We adjust.

If you’re ready to move instead of overthinking, this is your next step.

Join here