I started writing on Substack two years ago. I didn’t have a master plan. I could barely see the next step in front of me. I changed my publication’s name and topic twice before everything clicked into place. But I don’t regret it, because that was part of the journey too.

I didn’t know it then, but I can say it now: writing on Substack changed my present and maybe my future too.

Don’t think big, dramatic things. I didn’t become famous, and I’m not living in a mansion. I simply came into alignment with myself. New opportunities and new people found me. I discovered a direction that motivates me in my work, inspires me in my everyday life, and excites me every single time I open Substack.

Here are 5 things that I don’t think would be part of my life today if I hadn’t started writing on Substack.

1. I have clients from all over the world, and they taught me a lot.

When I started attracting clients from the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, women running very different businesses in very different cultures, something shifted in me. I saw how differently they think about money, about visibility, about putting themselves out there compared to how we tend to think about these things here in Eastern Europe. And at the same time, I saw how incredibly similar we all are underneath. The same doubts, feelings and dreams.

Some of these women I’ve never met in person. We’ve never shared a coffee or sat in the same room. And yet there’s a real connection there, built entirely on words and ideas and showing up consistently in each other’s inbox.

2. I make a generous full-time income on part-time hours.

I want to be honest about this without being gross about it.

I don’t work 12-hour days. I don’t hustle through weekends. I don’t have a team of five. It’s just me, my laptop and a schedule that leaves room for my family and the life I actually want to live.

But what really changed isn’t just the hours or the money. It’s the texture of my days. My work is colorful now. There’s creativity in it. There’s problem-solving that actually energizes me instead of exhausting me. I wake up genuinely looking forward to the work ahead, which is something I couldn’t say for most of my career.

And I think this is what people don’t tell you about building something of your own on a platform like Substack. When the work aligns with who you are, it stops draining you and starts feeding you. It really does.

3. I’ve collaborated with women I used to quietly admire from the back row.

There were creators I followed for years. Women whose newsletters I read religiously, whose posts I screenshot and saved, whose work I referenced in conversations but never imagined I’d actually talk to.

And then Substack happened.

One day you’re a quiet follower, and the next day you’re in an email thread together. Then you’re on a call, brainstorming, collaborating, supporting each other’s work. Not because someone made an introduction or because you networked your way in, but because you both showed up, consistently, in the same space, writing about things that mattered.

This platform has a way of flattening the hierarchy. When everyone is just a person with a newsletter, the distance between “I admire her” and “we’re working together” gets surprisingly short. I still find that a little bit magical if I’m honest.

4. People actually read what I write. And they write back.

On social media like Instagram, you post into a void. You get likes that mean nothing. You get followers who never actually see your content. You have no idea if anyone is reading, thinking or caring.

On Substack, people reply to your posts, they share their own stories, and they come back the following week with follow-up thoughts. It’s a real conversation, not a performance.

And that changed something deep in me. It gave me back the belief that it’s worth writing, and the things I notice and think about are worth sharing, not because they’ll go viral, but because they’ll land with the right person at the right time.

5. My head is quieter. My thinking is clearer. I’m more confident than I’ve been in years.

I scroll less. I’m not constantly consuming content that leaves me feeling behind, confused or inadequate. The frantic buzzing in my head, that low-level anxiety that comes from living inside the algorithm, it’s mostly gone.

And I think the reason is simple. Writing is thinking.

When you write regularly, you process your ideas. You figure out what you actually believe. You stop borrowing other people’s opinions and start forming your own. It’s like cleaning out a cluttered room, suddenly there’s space, and you can think clearly again.

Reading on Substack is a completely different experience too. Reading thoughtful, personal, honest writing from other humans is uplifting. It’s not draining, it fills you up instead of hollowing you out.

New to Ditch the Templates? I’m Andi, a content strategist and Substack coach helping entrepreneurs, writers and experts build a business around who they are, using Substack as their engine for growth, connection and paid conversions.

If this post made you think about your own Substack and whether it’s really working the way you want it to, you might be ready for a Substack Audit. I’ll look at your publication with fresh eyes and give you honest, actionable feedback on what’s working, what’s not, and what to focus on next.

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