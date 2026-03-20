Ditch The Templates • Andi Bitay

Ditch The Templates • Andi Bitay

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Alyx Parks's avatar
Alyx Parks
1d

I’m still very new to Substack, and already I’m so overwhelmed with the comments and thoughtfulness of people reading my notes and essays. The genuine surge of joy is one I have never felt on a social platform and WOW is it ever freeing 🥹

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1 reply by Andi Bitay
Thảo Pixel Poet's avatar
Thảo Pixel Poet
1d

Andi, you spoke my mind! I especially resonate with "It’s a real conversation, not a performance."

It has felt like this coming from Instagram, and other "busier, viral" platforms, and coming here on Substack, it feels like being able to breathe again.

I love your notion about finding the right people (instead of chasing virality). What is left for you at the end of the day? After all, you just need a handful of real connections to fill you up, not empty likes and exhaustive performative acts.

I'm very grateful for spaces like this where the unlikely meet and connect, and for honest authors like you writing these posts.

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