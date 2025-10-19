Every time I mention my Substack growth, the same questions arrive in the comments:

“Did you import subscribers from an email list?”

No, I started absolutely from scratch.

“Which social platforms are driving your traffic?”

None of them.

Not because I had a master plan, but 16 months ago, I was burned out from social media and didn’t want to add another thing to promote. Substack was my safe place where I could write, share my thoughts and create new connections.

To give you the full picture, my Instagram followers were 100% Hungarian at that time. I mentioned my Substack a few times in my stories and got one or two new subscribers.

LinkedIn? I put the link to my Substack in my profile and in the featured section. I planned to write posts related to my Substack, but honestly? I just wasn’t in the mood to post there.

And yet.

My Substack keeps growing.

What the data actually shows

Last 30 days: 88% of new subscribers came from within Substack’s network.

Social media traffic to my Substack? Less than 1% of unique visitors.

As you can see, Substack itself works like a growth engine. You don’t need social media to move the needle.

The question nobody asks

Of course, my burnout story is my personal experience and it doesn’t mean everyone else feels that same knot in their stomach when they have to open LinkedIn :) As a content strategist, I never rely solely on my own experiences anyway. So let’s look at it from another angle.

Everyone asks: “Should I use social media to grow my Substack?”

Wrong question.

The right question: “Do I already have an engaged audience on social media?”

If the answer is yes, and you want to build a similar kind of audience here as well, then yes, use it. Announce your Substack there. Share your content consistently. That’s what creators like Dan Koe and Justin Welsh did. They already had momentum before they arrived.

But if you’re starting from scratch? If your social following is small or disengaged?

You’re building bridges to empty parking lots.

The time equation that changed everything

Here’s what shifted for me:

The time it takes to create one Instagram reel—filming, editing, captioning, posting—I can write two or three Notes.

One good Note has brought me more subscribers than 16 months of occasional Instagram mentions.

Not because Instagram is bad. Because the people who want to read Substacks are already on Substack.

They’re not scrolling Instagram looking for newsletters. They’re browsing Notes, reading recommendations, engaging in comments.

What actually drives growth on Substack

Most people still think of Substack like a blog or a newsletter platform.

They write their post. Hit publish. Then they restack it. And think: “Now I need to share this somewhere else.” Okay, they share it on LinkedIn, X, Threads and Instagram.

Wait for something to happen. Nothing does.

Why? Because they’re treating Substack like a destination that needs external promotion.

It’s not.

Substack has its own ecosystem, discovery mechanisms, and network effects.

And if you understand how to use them, you don’t need to pull people from other platforms.

Here’s what works: