A few days ago, I spontaneously asked my readers to send me questions. And I got questions about time management, business direction, motherhood, and what I’d tell my younger self.

Instead of the usual Q&A format, I thought: why not answer these as I live through an actual day? So that’s what we’re doing.

It’s a Tuesday in December. Budapest is cold and gray; we haven’t seen the sun for days (maybe weeks). I wake up at 5 AM to my natural inner alarm clock (it’s something I developed as a new mom a decade ago).



Come spend the day with me.

5:00 AM — The quiet hour

I wake up at 5. Not because of some productivity guru hack, but because I’m a mom.

When my son was little, I started waking up before he did—it was the only way to get work done. Back then, it was survival. Now, it’s become my favorite time of day. Our home is dark and still. No notifications. No requests. Just me and my thoughts.

This is when I’m most creative. What takes me an hour to write at night, I can finish in five minutes at 5 AM.

Reader question: “I would love to know how you manage your time. Where do you focus the 20% that gets 80% done?”

This hour is my 20%.

I schedule all my deep thinking work for mornings, like preparing for strategy sessions, client audits, or writing on Substack, anything that requires my brain to actually work. As the day goes on, my energy drains. By afternoon, I’m down to admin tasks: invoices, emails, planning.

My focus comes down to two things:

Doing great client work because satisfaction brings referrals Creating my own content because it brings new clients

Basically, these two engines drive everything.

7:30 AM — School run and reset

By 6:30, the house is awake. My son needs breakfast, his backpack, reminders about homework. I get myself ready somewhere in between.

We walk to school together. It’s one of my favorite parts of the day. Just the two of us, talking about nothing and everything. On the way back, I usually stop for a quick grocery run. Milk, coffee, bread, whatever we’re out of.

When I get home, the first thing I do is tidy up. I can’t work in chaos, so I clear my space before I clear my mind.

Reader question: “I would love to know more about how you manage your time alongside motherhood. I really struggle with this. Last week was the first week I didn’t publish. Life got me down and my substack article was the first thing to take the brunt. I’m so disappointed.”

First, let me say this: one missed week doesn’t define you or your work. I know that disappointment, I’ve felt it too.

Here’s what I’ve learned: I always plan ahead, but replanning isn’t failure. It’s just part of the deal.

Early on, I used to spiral when my son got sick and I had to cancel client calls. I felt like I was letting everyone down. But now? I don’t. Because this is exactly why I run my own business, so I can be there when my kid needs me.

I’ve also worked with dozens of mom entrepreneurs by now, and I’ve seen the same pattern everywhere. Life happens. Kids get sick. Energy crashes. Plans change. And somehow, we all keep moving forward.

I don’t feel guilty anymore when I have to postpone something. It’s not what will make or break my business. Consistency matters, yes, but so does showing up as a whole person, not a burnt-out shell.

I open my Google Calendar and my notebook. Everything goes in there, client calls, but also things like “vacuum” or “take a walk.” My husband laughs at this. But as a mompreneur, I’m carrying so many roles at once, so I have to know exactly when I’m doing what. Writing it down isn’t about being rigid; for me, it’s about not having to hold everything in my head.

9:00 AM — Deep work

Every day, I mark three main tasks that would move the needle. But from those three, I pick one—the one that, if I get it done, will create the biggest shift.

It could be a business breakthrough. It could be something that’s been stressing me out for weeks. Either way, if that one thing gets done, I consider the day a success.

I started this practice about a year ago because I kept feeling like everything was moving too slowly. I needed to see progress, even if it was just one step at a time. Since then, my confidence has grown. I can look back and actually see how far I’ve come.

Mornings are for the work that matters most: client consultations, Substack audits, writing my own posts, mentoring sessions.

Reader question: “I’d love to hear about the direction you’re going into for your business in 2026, your lessons from the moves you made in 2025 and what worked/what didn’t.”

2026 is going to be my best year yet. I’m calling it now.

Transitioning from local Hungarian clients to international English-speaking work was brutal. It brought up every self-doubt I thought I’d moved past. I questioned myself constantly. I wanted to quit multiple times. There were weeks when I genuinely had no idea what I was doing.

But I didn’t stop. And around September, something clicked. Things started working. So much so that I had to pause my local Hungarian business entirely so I could focus all my time and energy on building what I actually dreamed of.

My biggest lesson from 2025? What you achieve is shaped most by what you think about yourself. If you have the knowledge, success comes down to how you communicate it. And here’s the other thing: you don’t have to be like everyone else. Things started working for me when I stopped trying to fit a mold and started paying attention to what felt natural, what I enjoyed doing, and what came easily.

In 2026, I’m simply taking this further. More client work that lights me up. More content that feels authentic. And building the life of freedom that’s finally taking shape—the choice to work in any language, from anywhere, with people who inspire me.

12:00 PM — Lunch break (and a power nap)

I always take a proper lunch break. And yes, a 15-minute power nap after eating. Don’t underestimate what 15 minutes of sleep can do for your afternoon energy :)

1:00 PM — Afternoon work mode

Afternoons are for a different kind of work. This is when I shift into content creation for clients.

I ghostwrite posts for a few clients and helping them show up consistently without the weight of doing it all themselves. I also work with a Spanish design brand, creating Instagram content, reviewing their materials, figuring out how to turn their ideas into something their audience will connect with.

My energy isn’t the same as it was at 5 AM, and that’s fine. I’ve learned to match the task to the energy I have, not force myself to do deep strategy work when my brain is already tired.

At the end of every workday, I read what others have written on Substack, brainstorm ideas for my own content, and write down what tomorrow looks like. It’s a small ritual, but it keeps me from starting each day from scratch.

Reader question: “I’d love to know about intentions for the upcoming year. What are you looking forward to creating?”

I already have my January topics mapped out. But the biggest thing I’m working toward in 2026 isn’t just writing, it’s speaking.

Podcasts. Livestreams. Maybe even YouTube. I want to show up in real time, not just in polished posts.

This year, my biggest block was fear. Fear of speaking publicly in English as a second language. Fear of stumbling over words, of sounding awkward, of not being as articulate as I am in writing.

But I’m done letting that stop me. In 2026, I’m stepping past that fear and speaking to more than one person at a time :)

3:00 PM — Mom mode

At 3, I head out to pick up my son from school. On the way, I grab cat food and whatever else we need. We walk home together—in summer, we’d stop at the playground or kick a ball around. But in December, we just head straight home.

From this point on, I switch into mom mode. I usually don’t work anymore, but if I feel like doing something and I have the time, I do. My son is 10 now, so he doesn’t need me hovering every second.

I read. I clean—yes, cleaning relaxes me. I put on a cleaning YouTube video (shoutout to Hamimommy) and reset the space. It’s oddly meditative.

By 9 or 10 PM, I’m in bed. Lately, I’ve been struggling to sleep through the night. Too much has changed in my life in a short time. But it’s getting better…

Evening reflections

Reader question: “To travel back in time—what would you tell yourself from 10 years ago? I’ve often heard that it’s good to have a ‘decade mindset.’ I would love to know your perspective on this!”

Honestly, I don’t plan 10 years ahead. Life is too unpredictable for that.

I trust my instincts. I move where things feel right, even if I can’t explain why. Nothing is guaranteed. I don’t have a 10-year plan, I have a commitment to stay flexible and stay true to myself.

That’s the only plan that’s ever worked for me.

Another reader asked: “What would your advice be to the younger version of you when you first published on Substack?”

I thought about this one a lot.

I’ve been creating content for almost 20 years, so posting itself isn’t hard for me. Content creation is both my work and my hobby. But that doesn’t mean I always know what to do, or that I’m always happy with what I publish.

When I first started posting on Substack, I was desperate to prove myself. I kept trying to show that I knew things, that I had experience, that I belonged. I wasn’t paying attention to what my audience actually needed, I was just watching what others were doing and trying to squeeze myself in.

If I could go back, I’d tell myself: Relax. Write about what comes naturally to you. Don’t try to prove what you’ve done in the past; prove that you understand what’s happening now. The value you give has to live in the present, not in your resume.

And to the person who asked this question—congratulations on publishing your first essay and committing to Substack. That’s brave. Keep going. The clarity will come as you write, not before.

Thanks for spending the day with me :)

Andi