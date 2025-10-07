I recently saw a Substack Notes post that made me pause.

The writer argued that offering discounts on your subscription sends the wrong message. That if you need to mark down a few dollars per month, it makes you look desperate, like you don’t believe in your own value.

I actually agree with the underlying concern, you shouldn’t discount because you think your work isn’t worth full price.

But here’s the reframe: a strategic discount campaign isn’t about lowering your value, but about creating a focused moment to communicate it.

The discount isn’t (just) about the money

Two of my clients ran two-week discount campaigns this year. Both landed in the top 5 rising star lists in their categories.

Was it because suddenly people who wouldn’t pay $13 decided $9 was their magic number?

No.

The discount worked because it gave them a reason to show up differently and demand attention in a way that felt natural and justified.

Here’s what actually happened: they had a clear focal point for communication. They had permission to email their subscribers multiple times without feeling pushy, and had a hook that made people stop scrolling and actually read.

The discount was THE strategy.

What a campaign actually does for you

When you run a focused discount campaign, you’re not just lowering a price. You’re creating an event around your publication.

Yes, you’re giving lurkers a nudge to stop procrastinating on a decision they’ve been sitting on for weeks. But most importantly, you’re forcing yourself to articulate your value, explain what people actually get when they subscribe, and make your work visible in a crowded inbox.

That visibility is what moves the needle, not the $4 off.

How to run a campaign that actually converts

If you’re going to do this, don’t just slap a discount code on a post and hope for the best. Make it count.

Run it for 2 weeks, with a 20-30% discount

Two weeks give you enough time to build momentum without dragging it out. And 20-30% off is the sweet spot—meaningful enough to create urgency, not so deep that it devalues your work.

Send 3-4 dedicated emails during the campaign

Not posts that also go to your Substack. Emails that only your subscribers see. This creates exclusivity and urgency. Your subscribers feel like they’re getting the inside track, and they’re more likely to share it.

Here’s the timing: Send one email when you launch the campaign, one at the midpoint, one 24 hours before it ends, and one final “last chance” email.

And give each email a theme. Email 1: Why now? Email 2: What they’ll get. Email 3: Social proof or results you’ve created. Email 4: Final nudge.

Tell them exactly what they’re signing up for

Don’t just say “Subscribe now and save 30%.” Tell them what’s coming. What topics you’re covering in the next month. What problems you’re solving. What questions you’re answering.

Be specific. “In December, I’m breaking down how to price your offers without undervaluing yourself, sharing my exact email sequence that converts cold subscribers to buyers, and walking through a real client case study of a $20K launch.”

That’s a reason to subscribe, not just a discount.

Make the decision even easier with a gift

If you really want to remove friction, add a bonus that subscribers get immediately. A workbook, a template, a resource guide, a recipe collection, etc.

Something tangible they can use right away. Make it instantly accessible—send the download link in their welcome email, or create a pinned post for paid subscribers only.

It’s proof that you deliver value immediately, and it makes them feel welcomed instead of just monetized.

The real message you’re sending

When you run a strategic campaign with a discount, you’re not saying “my work isn’t worth full price.”

You’re saying “I’m actively building something here, and I want you to be part of it.”

You’re creating a moment where people feel invited, not sold to. Where the decision to subscribe feels less like a risk and more like an opportunity they don’t want to miss.

Most creators I talk to know they should be doing this kind of strategic campaign work. They know they need to show up more intentionally, but they’re not sure if their foundation is solid enough first.

Is your positioning clear? Are you talking to the right audience? Is your content actually set up to convert readers into subscribers?

That’s why I created the Strategic Substack Audit, where I give you a clear roadmap for what’s working and what needs to shift before you invest energy into a campaign.

If you’re wondering whether you’re ready to run a campaign like this, or if something feels off about your Substack but you can’t pinpoint what—let’s talk.

Andi