April 2024. I hit publish on my first Substack post. Two weeks later, I had 100 subscribers. Fifteen months later, I have 3,000.

But the path between those two numbers? Nothing like I expected.

➡️ Posting consistently but not seeing growth? The problem isn’t your writing—it’s your positioning. I’ll audit your Substack and show you exactly what’s holding you back. Apply here (3 October spots remaining)

The False Start (April - October 2024)

I launched with what I thought was a “niche”: helping entrepreneurs build international businesses in English as a second language. It felt specific, and I was living it.

My first viral Note happened on Day 9. Sixty-two subscribers overnight.

I thought everything was about to change.

It didn’t.

Here’s what nobody tells you about going viral early: if your foundation isn’t ready, it’s just noise.

People arrived, looked around, and left. My About page didn’t match my viral Note. I had no clear offer. No monetization strategy. Just a vague “support me if you want” button that felt more like begging than business.

I was averaging 5-10 likes per post while watching others skyrocket. I kept writing about portfolio careers, personal branding, Substack tips, mindset, energy... everything and nothing.

The problem: Someone subscribed for a post about Substack growth, then received an essay about energy alignment. Then a post about portfolio careers.

No thread. No consistency. No reason to stay.

By October, I had around 600 subscribers and maybe 3-4 paid subscribers. I immediately spent that money subscribing to others. My Substack was a hobby, not a business.

The Pivot That Didn’t Work (October 2024)

Six months in, I rebranded. New name: Ditch The Templates. New promise: authentic content creation.

I thought I’d nailed it this time.

I hadn’t. I’d made it worse.

I was writing about confidence, self-care, clarity… beautiful topics that meant everything to me and very little to anyone trying to decide if I was worth following.

My post likes went up to 10-20. My subscriber count? Stuck at 1,200 by January 2025. Then 1,500 by April. Then... nothing. Four months of flatline growth.

Looking back, that season wasn’t wasted. I was learning to write, to think and to understand myself.

But I wasn’t building a business.

The Shift (April - August 2025)

April 2025: I turned 40.

I started writing about it. Not as a side topic, but as a lens through which I saw everything — authority, business, motherhood, ambition.

Something shifted in my writing. It got sharper, more honest. More me.

Engagement grew. Comments increased. But subscribers? Still stuck at 1,500.

I wasn’t pitching myself to bigger publications. I wasn’t doing guest posts (only 2 people featured me). I never went live. I didn’t spam my other platforms.

I was entirely dependent on Substack’s internal system.

And I was learning how to work it.

The System That Finally Worked

By summer 2025, I’d figured out my long-form post promotion strategy:

Publish a post Like it myself (yes, really) Reststack it Share it again the next day with a small note Write 3 Notes related to the topic Quote from the post in Notes Resurface it weeks later with a new angle

I wasn’t trying to game the system. I was just making sure my work got seen more than once.

But the real growth came from my daily Notes practice.

While most people were recycling old posts or using AI to generate Notes, I was doing something different: I was writing from my actual notes.

I’m a chronic note-taker. Every small thought, every tiny realization, every “huh, interesting” moment goes into my notes. Each one could become a Note.

I posted 2-3 Notes daily. Not repurposed content. Fresh thinking.

And here’s what I noticed: Substack’s algorithm loves certain things:

Posts about Substack itself

Transformation stories

Big realizations

Contrarian takes

So I leaned into that. I shared my Substack journey openly. I wrote about what I was learning in real-time. I wasn’t afraid to say “I tried this and it failed” or “Here’s what finally clicked.”

Then in September, lightning struck again.

What This Actually Means

The revenue from paid subscribers meant I could stop taking freelance clients I didn’t want. I could focus entirely on this. New clients found me because of the authority I’d built here.

But more than money, I wake up every morning knowing exactly what I’m doing: I open Substack, I connect, I write, I build.

The lesson?

Be persistent and patient. You only need 1-2 viral posts for real growth, but you have to be ready when they come.

The goal isn’t to chase virality. It’s to make sure that when a post goes viral, it actually reflects your values, your message, and leads people to clear next steps on your page.

My first viral moment at Day 9? I wasn’t ready. It brought attention but no conversions.

My second at Month 15? I was ready. It changed everything.

Here’s what I learned:

✅ You don’t have to niche down, but you need a shared goal — Your Substack works when you see your readers as a community moving toward something together, and you’re the one guiding them on that path

✅ Consistency beats virality — Those 15 months of “slow” growth built the foundation that made September possible

✅ Notes are the growth engine — But only if your publication is ready to receive the traffic

✅ Monetization is a mindset shift — From “maybe someday” to “this is valuable now”

✅ You don’t need to be everywhere — I grew to 3,000 using only Substack’s internal tools

Want the tactical breakdown?

The paid section includes:

My positioning framework (with exercises)

The two-part Notes strategy that brought 1,500 subscribers in one month

Content themes that performed best (with real examples)

The foundation checklist before you turn on paid subscriptions

That’s all below. 👇