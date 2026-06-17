At the end of 2025, I wrote this article:

It brought me 100+ new subscribers. But more importantly, people sent me messages saying how real and valuable this journey was.

That was 9 months ago.

Now, everything is different. Substack is not the same. I’m not the same. And my strategy is not the same.

You can look at my numbers and say: “Okay Andi, but you didn’t grow that much in the past months.”

You are right. I didn’t. No massive viral moments this time.

But here is what I did instead: I built a real community. A loyal readership. And a profitable business with amazing clients.

My strategy changed because my goals changed. I stopped focusing on getting more people. I started focusing on getting the right people.

Was it worth it? Absolutely.

Here is exactly what happened, what worked, and what failed.

The Shift: From Chasing Numbers to Deepening Connections

For the past 9 months, my subscriber growth looked flat. 5,500 is great, but it’s not a hockey-stick graph. But behind the scenes? My business has been completely transformed.

I stopped focusing on reach. I started focusing on depth. I wanted my readers to experience three specific feelings when they land on my page: Seen, Safe, and Able.

Here is what that actually means.

1. Feel Seen

I stopped writing for “the algorithm.” I started writing to understand my audience, and to let them understand me. I create content where my readers see themselves. They read my words and think: “Wow, she gets it. That’s exactly my struggle.”

2. Feel Safe

I wanted to build a space where people aren’t afraid to show up as they are. Online business culture is exhausting. Everyone pretends they know everything, and everyone is a millionaire. I don’t do that, I keep it real.

But there is a rule to my vulnerability: I don’t share from the wound. I share from the scar. I don’t write when I’m in the middle of a messy struggle. I write when I’m already on the other side, so I can give you the actual solution.

To build this safety, I leaned heavily into Substack Chat. We built a tiny, fiercely active community there. We support each other.

3. Feel Able

I run a business and I am a Substack coach. I want my readers to become my clients. For that to happen, they need to know I can help them. But more importantly: they need to feel capable of executing the strategy.

Many writers feel stuck or overwhelmed by the tech and the positioning. They think, “I can’t do this.” My goal is to make them feel able. Able to build the business and life they want. Able to reach the goals they desire. I give them the clarity, so they can take action with confidence.

The Secret Engine: What Happens in the DMs

While my public numbers were quiet, my private business was booming. I spent these 9 months improving my services with every single client. I listened to their words, their fears, and how they phrased their problems. That is my best source for future posts.

My offers look completely different now:

The Substack Audit: Last year, it was a standardized checklist built in Canva. Today? It’s 100% focused on positioning. It’s entirely custom-made for each unique business. (And I don’t waste time formatting in Canva anymore, Claude does the heavy lifting).

Bloom Your Substack: This program taught me my own boundaries and strengths. I constantly tuned it to match what actually brings value to the client.

Pocket Mentoring: This is 4 weeks of async support. I love this format. But I learned not to overpromise. We won’t change the whole world in 4 weeks. If I promise that, people get disappointed. Instead, we pick 1-2 important goals and crush them.

The result? Clients keep coming back. Either for another 4 weeks, or for a different service. People now pitch me with offers that don’t even exist on my page. They know me through my content, they trust me, and they want to work with me. That is the real engine.

The Lesson: Your website shows your public offers. Your real business happens in the DMs.

What Comes Next: Expansion

I am entering a new season. Two big changes are coming:

Shift #1: Scaling with Digital Products

Many people want to learn from me, but individual coaching doesn’t fit their budget. I hear you. So, I am finally doubling down on digital products. I am creating smaller, actionable tools and products. Things that will allow you to take real steps forward at an accessible price point.

Shift #2: Expanding the Topic

For a long time, I was doubling down strictly on Substack strategy. It worked. But it’s time to widen the lens. I’m opening up to new topics: money mindset, aligned life over 40, and building a freedom-based business.

It makes content creation exciting for me again, and it’s already bringing a completely new audience to my Substack.

I narrowed down to build authority. Now, I am expanding to build an ecosystem.

👇 Below: My exact framework for expanding your niche without losing your existing audience, the “Bridge Content” strategy I use to introduce money mindset and business over 40, and a practical exercise to map out your own ecosystem.

If you are serious about scaling your business and getting bored of writing about the same single topic, the blueprint below is for you. Become a Ditch the Templates member →