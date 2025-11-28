Creating content for a client at an event

A few weeks ago, a client asked me: “How do you manage so many different income streams? Doesn’t it exhaust you?”

I had to think about it for a moment. Because honestly? It doesn’t. Not anymore.

But it used to.

Back when I first started diversifying my income, I thought I had to give equal energy to everything. Every service, every client, every project had to be running at full speed, all the time. I believed that if I let one thing slide, the whole structure would collapse.

I was wrong.

What I’ve learned over the past 10 years of running a portfolio business is this: it’s not about building everything at once, and it’s not about maintaining everything at the same intensity forever.

It’s about building layers, then shifting the weight.

The layers are already there

Right now, my income comes from:

1:1 consulting

Strategic audits

Mentoring

Subscriptions

LinkedIn ghostwriting

Social media management

A few years ago, it looked different. I ran workshops, sold online courses and digital products, and I had sponsorships.

These things didn’t disappear forever; they’re still there, dormant, ready to be activated again when the time is right. Some of them I’ll bring back next year—like digital products. Some I might never touch again.

The point is: they exist as layers in my business.

And I get to decide which one carries the most weight at any given time.

Why I started diversifying in the first place

I didn’t build multiple income streams because I read a trendy business book or because someone told me it was the smart thing to do.

I did it because the world around me kept changing.

A top-paying client would suddenly end their contract. A platform I relied on would shift its algorithm overnight. Or a service I loved offering would start draining me.

I realized that if I wanted to stay in business long-term, I couldn’t put all my energy—or all my income—into one thing.

But diversification doesn’t mean splitting yourself into pieces.

It means creating options and building a structure flexible enough to adapt when you need it to.

Shifting weight is a strategy

There was a time when I was doing a lot of one-on-one consulting. I loved the work, but after a while, I burned out. So I shifted the weight. I took on more social media management clients because that work felt predictable, safe, reliable.

Then I burned out on that too.

So I shifted again. I started creating more digital products that I could build once and sell repeatedly, without the constant energy exchange.

Each time I shifted, I didn’t abandon the previous layer. I just moved it to the background.

This is the beauty of having the right soft skills and a flexible mindset: you have endless possibilities. You’re not locked into one way of making money. You can adjust based on what the market needs, what you need, and what feels sustainable.

Just be prepared that your mom will never be able to explain to her friends what you actually do, and she’ll keep asking you about your “real job” :)

What this actually looks like in practice

Let me be clear: I don’t give equal energy to all six of my current income streams.

Some weeks, I’m focused heavily on client audits. Other weeks, I’m writing for my Substack and nurturing my paid subscribers. Sometimes, I take on a ghostwriting project because I need cash flow.

The layers are always there. But the weight shifts depending on:

What I have capacity for

What the market is asking for

What I personally need (creatively, financially, emotionally)

What phase of business I’m in

This is intentional and not chaotic.

I’m not frantically trying to keep all the plates spinning. I’m choosing which plate gets my attention this month/quarter/year.

You don’t have to run everything at 100%

One of the biggest lies we tell ourselves as solopreneurs is that if we’re not going all-in on everything, we’re failing. But that’s not how sustainable businesses work.

You’re allowed to:

Let one income stream sit quietly in the background for six months

Ramp something up when it feels right

Retire an offer that no longer serves you

Bring back something you thought you were done with

The goal isn’t to have every layer producing equally. The goal is to have enough layers that you can shift your weight when you need to.

What I’m doing next

Next year, I’m bringing back digital products. When I first started building my business in English, I had massive imposter syndrome. I needed to find my voice again—in a different language, in a different market. Writing and one-on-one consulting helped me do that. Now I know what my audience is struggling with, and I know I can create digital products that actually serve them.

I’m also strengthening my consulting work in 2026, but I’ll share the details of that plan in an upcoming post.

The real lesson

If you’re building a portfolio business, remember that:

You don’t have to build everything at once. You don’t have to maintain everything at the same intensity. You don’t have to be “on” for every income stream, every single month.

Build the layers. Give yourself options. Then shift the weight based on what you need, what the market needs, and what feels sustainable.

Because the freedom of a portfolio business isn’t just about having multiple income streams, it’s about having the flexibility to decide which one matters most—right now.

PS: My Strategic Substack Audit price is going up in 2026. If you want to lock in the current rate and start the new year with a clear, strategic plan for your newsletter, you can still book a spot for December.

Apply here

What does your income portfolio look like? Are you trying to run everything at 100%, or have you learned to shift weight too?

Leave a comment