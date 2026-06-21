Ditch The Templates

Ditch The Templates

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Julianne Buonocore's avatar
Julianne Buonocore
6h

I hope he enjoys City Park! We had such a lovely time there marveling at the castle. We stumbled upon a wine festival there too!

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1 reply by Andi Bitay
Caroline Madden's avatar
Caroline Madden
8h

I love this so much, thank you for the gorgeous ideas. I think I'm going to get a cheap record player for my son as he loves music and I think he would love, like you said, the actual process of carefully putting on the record. Thanks for the inspiration!

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1 reply by Andi Bitay
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