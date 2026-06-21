It is day one of the school summer holidays, and I am sitting in our apartment with a coffee, looking at my 10-year-old son. Right now, he’s completely glued to Minecraft.

If you have a kid around this age, you know exactly how it goes. It’s that weird, fleeting sweet spot. He is still young enough for me to have a massive influence on his days, but old enough that, if left to his own devices, he could happily spend the entire summer staring at a glowing screen.

We live in the city and don’t have a garden, so dragging him down from the third floor into the sunlight takes serious willpower. My husband heads off to work every morning, leaving me with the beautiful, slightly daunting task of figuring out our weekday summer rhythm.

Don’t get me wrong: I chose this. I went freelance the year he was born and spent the last decade turning down corporate jobs. My priority was clear: be present for my son while building a business that actually fulfills me. But choosing it doesn’t mean it’s always easy.

As an introvert, summer is basically a sensory overload. Someone is always in my bubble. Balancing my Substack coaching clients with a pre-teen who needs constant feeding and entertainment is a major logistical challenge.

So this year, I’m trying something different. I want to introduce him to the summers of my own childhood. The ones that felt long, slow, and full of space to just create and explore.

I actually have hope. Recently, he got super into vinyl records and got his own record player. Watching him place the needle on the disc gave me an idea: if he can appreciate the hands-on feel of vinyl, maybe we can find that same vibe elsewhere.

We aren’t aiming for a 100% screen-free summer. Let’s be real, those screen-time pockets are exactly when I catch my breath or hop on a client call. But we are aiming for a more balanced, analog-first season.

Here is our loose, city-proof analog bucket list for the weeks ahead:

1. The Retro Audio Hunt

So, we’re planning trips to local record fairs and stores. But we’re also doing something else: we’re hunting for a working, secondhand Discman. He actually has two CDs but nothing to play them on. I love the idea of him choosing just one album, putting on headphones, and walking through the city, without the constant urge to skip tracks on Spotify.

2. Offline afternoons & hiding from the heat

The Newsstand & Bookshop: First, we'll hit up an old-school newsstand to grab a physical magazine. Next stop: the bookstore. He’s not a big reader at the moment… so we aren’t going there to pick up classic literature; we’re going to look at graphic novels, art books, or just hang out in the quiet space.

The Library: Budapest has a gorgeous central library housed in an old palace right downtown. The building alone makes it worth the trip—just walking around, checking out the books, and grabbing a coffee. It’s quiet, and it’s the perfect offline hideout (Just double-check the opening hours first because libraries love to close down for the summer).

Living room cinema: We recently picked up a secondhand projector, and it completely changes the vibe at home. We just throw some huge pillows on the floor, sit down together, and project a movie right onto the wall above the sofa—usually something from the 90s. It feels like a real movie night.

3. How to survive summer without a garden or a pool

The Danube: There’s a spot where the river is actually clean enough that you’re allowed to dip your feet in. They’ve set up some great places to grab a cold drink right by the water. Just a short walk across, there’s “an island” where ducks usually chill on the shore, and you can see young people sitting around campfires, just talking.

Park life & outdoor games: Low-key afternoons. We just grab some food nearby and take it to the park to eat outside instead of at home. There’s a football and basketball court, and we can pack all kinds of outdoor games. It’s definitely not the same as spending the summer in my grandmother’s garden, but it’s a lot better than nothing.

Windowsill gardening: We're also planning a trip to the local market across the street to buy some potted herbs and plant them on our windowsill. Honestly, the whole process, messing around with the soil, planting them together, those fresh smells, is such a grounding, natural way to spend an afternoon.

4. Museums, bikes, and the ultimate ice cream ritual

The Museum Trip: Luckily, my son has liked museums since he was little. He won’t stand in front of a painting for hours, but if there’s a fresh, interesting exhibition, I can always get him to check it out with me. The Ice Cream Ritual: We also have a rule of walking to our favorite parlor, trying one weird flavor, and trying to eat it before it melts down our wrists. Bikes: We’re tuning up our bikes because every summer, they close down one of the main highways along the river for cars and hand it over to pedestrians and cyclists. It starts right near us, and it’s just the right distance for a solid workout. This kind of aimless biking always reminds me of my own childhood, when I could just jump on my bike and say, "I’m going for a ride."

5. Homemade ice pops & open-fire cooking

Homemade Ice Pops: We love making our own ice pops at home. We just blend up fresh fruits together, pour them into molds, and freeze them. Waiting for them to freeze takes patience, but having a cold, healthy snack ready whenever we want is a total win.

Open-Fire Cooking: Even in the city, you can find designated spots—or head just outside the urban border—to cook over an open fire or fire up a simple grill. Food tastes entirely different when you’ve spent two hours watching the wood turn to ash.

Shifting the summer rhythm

For those of us running our own businesses or creative platforms, summer forces us to drop the rigid rules of hustle culture. True independence isn’t about being chained to a desk out of fear; it’s about giving ourselves permission to change our pace. A well-built business won’t collapse just because we trade long, screen-heavy afternoons for shorter, hyper-focused work blocks.

This season is simply about making room for real life. By stepping away from the digital noise, we show our kids—and ourselves—that the world is still a pretty interesting place, even when the Wi-Fi is turned off.

Your Printable Analog Blueprint To make your summer logistics a little lighter, I’ve created a special digital asset for our paid community. Inside The Paid Corner, you will find a minimalist, one-page PDF version of our City-Proof Analog Summer Bucket List. You can quickly download it, print it out, and stick it directly onto your fridge. The next time the inevitable “I’m bored” hits and the screen temptation grows, you (or your pre-teen) can simply glance at the fridge and pick an offline adventure for the day. → Head over to The Paid Corner to download your printable list

How are you balancing your business and your kids this summer? Do you have any favorite analog rituals that successfully compete with Minecraft? Let’s chat in the comments.

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