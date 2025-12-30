When you look at successful creators, you might think: they know something I don’t.

And from that moment, you do everything to learn it all. I lived with this belief for years. I was convinced that others had a precise plan and just followed it, step by step. That’s why they were winning.

Then I started meeting some of these “big creators.” And I was surprised. They didn’t know exactly what they were doing either. They struggled. They doubted themselves. Just like me.

But something was different.

While I was stuck planning – trying to figure out every detail before I could take a step – they were moving. Not randomly. They had a direction. A sense of where they wanted to go. I, on the other hand, was trying to prove I was doing it right.

That was the shift for me. I stopped asking “what’s the right way to do this?” and started asking “where do I actually want to go?” Once I had that, the steps became clearer. Not all of them, but enough to move.

At the end of every year, most people sit down with planners and workbooks, mapping out the next twelve months. There’s nothing wrong with that. But I fell into the trap of overplanning too many times. I scheduled what I’d post, when I’d launch, which platforms I’d show up on. Month by month, week by week.

And then... none of it happened. Life got in the way. The world shifted. Feedback pointed somewhere else. And I was disappointed – mostly in myself. Which, as you can imagine, doesn’t do great things for your confidence.

What made it worse: these planning sessions usually happen in a single sitting. An hour to figure out an entire year. That’s not dreaming – that’s guessing under pressure.

So now I do it differently. And I teach my clients to do the same:

Slow down. Focus on direction, not imagined outcomes. Don’t map out every step, just know where you’re heading. Have a vision, have a purpose, but stay open, stay alert, stay flexible on the road.

This 4-week series is about exactly that.

Keep posting. Keep showing up. But alongside that, give yourself space to dream, test, and refine. That’s why this is 4 weeks, and not a single overwhelming session, but a slow, intentional build.

Here’s what we’ll explore over the next 4 weeks:

Week 1: What world are you building? Your Substack isn’t a series of posts, it’s a world people step into.

Week 2: Who are you building it for? To keep readers coming back, they need to see themselves in your work.

Week 3: What’s your perspective? This is where you come in. Your voice, your opinion, your take – the thing only you can add.

Week 4: How does it all show up? Visuals, structure, rhythm, about page. The practical layer that brings your world to life.

Paid subscribers can dive in right now, the first exercise is waiting below.

And if you’re part of this community, keep an eye on the Chat over the coming weeks. Share where you are, what you’re figuring out, what’s shifting. This works better together.