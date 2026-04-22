Two years ago, I published my first Substack post. I had no subscribers, no strategy, and absolutely no idea how I’d ever make money from this.

Today, Substack is my full-time income.

But here’s the thing. When I say “I make money on Substack,” most people picture one thing: paid subscriptions. Readers pay $5-10 a month, and if you get enough of them, you have a business.

That’s one piece. It’s not the whole picture. Not even close.

I want to show you what creator income actually looks like when it’s working. Not the “I made $10,000 in my first month” version from someone who already had a 50,000-person email list. The real version, from someone who built everything here, from scratch, with no existing audience (and without being a native English speaker).

I’m not going to share exact numbers, but I’m going to share something more useful: the structure, the percentages, the energy cost, and the decisions that got me here, including the ones I got wrong.

Because the question I hear most from the creators I work with isn’t “how do I set up paid subscriptions?” It’s something deeper: How does this actually become a real income? How do the pieces fit together? And is it even possible for someone like me?

Yes. It is. Here’s how it works in my case.

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The 5 revenue streams

After two years of experimenting, dropping things, adding things, and figuring out what actually fits my life, I currently have five active revenue streams. All of them come from Substack — either directly or because Substack is where people find me.