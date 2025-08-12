I see it happen every single week in my DMs: "I have so many ideas for my Substack, but I can't figure out my niche. Should I write about productivity? Personal development? Business? I'm all over the place!"

Then comes the predictable advice spiral. Find your market gap. Research your competition. Pick one thing and stick to it. Choose what will make you money.

This approach is wrong in 2025.

The online world has changed dramatically, and Substack is getting more crowded by the day. Two years ago, you could pick a topic and start writing about it. If you were early enough and the timing was right, you had a real shot at breaking through.

Today? You can't be first anymore. There are dozens of people competing in every space. If you keep writing about the same thing as everyone else—if you don't show what makes you unique—you'll get lost in the crowd of competitors. Plus, let's be honest, you'll get bored with your own writing pretty fast.

I know because I tried the traditional approach for years. I kept trying to build my business by combining my experiences and interests, thinking that would be enough. Something was always missing. The pieces never quite clicked together.

It wasn't until I gave myself permission to slow down and actually discover my genius—to name it out loud—that everything started to make sense.

You don't need a rigid niche. You need to discover and understand your genius.

The Shift: Genius > Niche

Your genius is something you do, a way of operating that comes so naturally to you that you barely notice it, but it's gold to everyone else.

It's how you approach things, how you solve problems, how you see connections. It's an active thing: the way you break down complex ideas into simple steps, or how you always find the human story in data, or how you naturally spot the one thing everyone else is missing.

It's not just what you think or believe. It's what you do and how you do it.

Here's the thing: your genius doesn't just come easily, it energizes you. It fills you up rather than drains you. When you're operating in your genius, time disappears and ideas flow.

How to Actually Find Your Genius (When You Feel Scattered)

If you're feeling lost among all your ideas, here's your roadmap:

Step 1: Stop researching what's "working" for others Close the tabs. Stop scrolling through successful newsletters. You're not looking for market gaps, you're looking for what's already inside you.

Step 2: Do the genius audit Look at your last 10 conversations where someone said "wow, I never thought of it that way" or "you're so good at this." What were you doing? How were you approaching the topic? Write it down.

Step 3: Ask the energy question When you're explaining something or solving a problem, what makes you light up? What could you talk about for hours without getting tired? That's not your topic; that's your way of doing things.

Step 4: Find your natural patterns Look at everything you've created, shared, or been drawn to in the past year. What's the common thread in how you approach things? Are you always simplifying? Always asking "but why?" Always finding the practical application? Always connecting it to the bigger picture?

Step 5: Test it out loud Write one post from your genius zone. Don't worry about the topic—focus on doing the thing you do naturally. See how it feels. See how people respond.

Step 6: Build your combination Once you've named your genius, layer it with your experience, skills, perspective, personality, and why. That's your unique position.

Why This Works Better Than Niching Down

When you build in these layers, something interesting happens: you become the only person who writes about [your topics] from [your perspective] in [your style] for [your purpose] the way that [you do].

That's not a niche. That's a monopoly.

You're not just another productivity writer—you're the former burned-out lawyer who now helps other recovering perfectionists build sustainable systems without losing their minds.

You're not just another parenting newsletter writer—you're the neurodivergent parent sharing what actually works when traditional advice falls flat.

You're not just another business coach—you're the ex-corporate strategist who helps creative entrepreneurs think like CEOs without losing their souls.

See the difference?

The Permission You've Been Waiting For

You don't have to pick one thing and ignore the rest of who you are. Your scattered interests aren't a bug, they're a feature. The connections you make between seemingly unrelated topics? That's your genius talking.

So stop trying to fit into someone else's category.

Create your own.

PS. If you’re tired of overthinking everything and ready to actually figure out your Substack, let’s work together. My Pocket Mentoring is for when you need someone to help you see what you can’t see yourself, and turn it into something that actually works. No scheduled calls, just support when you need it.

