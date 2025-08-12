Ditch The Templates

Ditch The Templates

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arushi is okay here's avatar
Arushi is okay here
Aug 21

It’s great to see this written down. I work in marketing and have to remind so many people that you are your brand and your story is your content. Write from life experience, dreams and whatever lights you up and the audience will come. The way you put it far smarter and applicable. Thank you, great read.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Andi Bitay and others
Lisa Marie Lawler's avatar
Lisa Marie Lawler
Aug 13

This was helpful, thanks Andi. I am going to write without a topic and see where that takes me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andi Bitay
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture