I did something that made a lot of people raise an eyebrow.

I built an email list. Outside of Substack. On purpose.

If you’ve been in the Substack world for more than five minutes, you’ve probably heard the advice: Substack is your email list. You don’t need anything else. Why would you complicate things?

And honestly? I get it. Substack is incredible. It’s where I’ve built my publication, my community, my paid subscriber base, and a business I genuinely love running. I would never tell someone to leave Substack or to treat it as a secondary platform. It’s not. It’s the center of everything I do.

But here’s the thing I kept bumping up against: Substack is designed for publishing. It’s beautiful at what it does. What it doesn’t do is let you build automated email sequences, or send targeted offers to a specific segment of your audience, or create a quiet, behind-the-scenes pathway that moves the right people toward your services without you having to show up and sell every single time.

I wanted that second layer. Not instead of Substack. Alongside it.

So I built one.

Why I didn’t just export my Substack list

I want to be upfront about this, because I know it’s the first question people ask.

I didn’t export my Substack subscribers and dump them into another email platform. I’m not a fan of that approach, and here’s why: the people who subscribed to my Substack signed up for my publication. They want my posts in their inbox. They didn’t consent to being moved into a separate system and receiving a completely different type of email from me.

That feels like a bait and switch, and in a world where trust is literally the currency your business runs on, I don’t want to play loose with it.

So instead of bringing my existing audience somewhere else, I decided to build a new list from scratch. A separate door into my world, with its own value proposition and its own reason for existing. People who walk through that door know exactly what they’re signing up for, because the thing that brings them in is specific and intentional.

That thing is a freebie.

But not just any freebie.

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Why most freebies are a dead end (and how I built mine differently)

Here’s what I see a lot of creators do: they decide they need a lead magnet, so they whip up a generic PDF. “10 tips for a better morning routine.” “The ultimate guide to starting a podcast.” Something broad, something safe, something that sounds like it should work.

And maybe it gets some downloads. But then what? The person grabs it, maybe skims it, and never hears from you again. Or worse, they start getting emails that have nothing to do with the thing they downloaded, and they unsubscribe within a week.

The freebie becomes a dead end. A nice gesture that doesn’t go anywhere.

I didn’t want that. I wanted my freebie to be the beginning of something, not the end of it.

So I thought about it backwards. I didn’t start with “what could I give away for free?” I started with “what’s the service I most want people to find their way toward, and what would make the perfect first step?”

For me, the answer was my Substack Audit. It’s one of my core services, where I go through someone’s entire Substack publication and tell them exactly what’s working, what’s not, and what to change. People love it. It consistently leads to real, tangible improvements. And it’s the kind of service where the person needs to already understand that something about their publication isn’t quite right before they’re ready to book.

That last part is the key. They need to feel the gap first.

So I built a checklist that helps them find it.

The checklist: what it is and why it works

It’s called Your Substack Reality Check, and it walks you through the exact questions I ask myself when I’m auditing a publication. Your About page, your welcome email, your content structure, your paid tier positioning, all of it.

It’s not a surface-level checklist where you tick boxes and feel productive for ten minutes. It asks the kinds of questions most people have never thought to ask about their own publication. Things like: does your About page make a promise, or does it just describe your topics? Is your welcome email doing any conversion work, or is it still the Substack default? Are your free posts accidentally satisfying the need your paid tier is supposed to fill?

The checklist is genuinely valuable on its own. People have told me they made changes immediately after going through it, and saw results within days. That matters to me. I never want a freebie that only exists to sell.

But here’s the strategic beauty of it: the more someone works through that checklist, the more they realize how much there is to fix. And the more they realize how much there is to fix, the more a full audit starts to sound like exactly what they need.

I didn’t have to engineer that. It’s just what naturally happens when you give someone a tool that opens their eyes to something they hadn’t seen before. The freebie doesn’t create a false problem. It reveals a real one, and then the service is there for the people who want help solving it.

The results (because I know you want the numbers)

In the first 30 days, over 500 people downloaded the checklist and joined my email list.

That number has continued to grow every single day since, without me doing anything dramatically different from what I was already doing. And here’s the part that matters most: the checklist has become a steady, reliable pipeline to my Substack Audit service. People download it, work through it, realize they want more personalized help, and book an audit.

I don’t have to sell the audit constantly. I don’t have to write post after post convincing people they need it. The freebie does that work for me, quietly, in the background, every single day.

That shift alone has changed how I think about my business. I went from actively promoting my services to building a system that promotes them for me. And that freed up energy I now pour into writing, creating, and actually serving the clients who come through.

How I got 500 people to download it (without a big launch)

I didn’t do a huge announcement. I didn’t run ads. I didn’t even write a dedicated post about it at first.

Here’s what I did:

I added a CTA at the end of several of my existing posts. Not every post, but the ones where it made natural sense, where the reader was already thinking about their Substack strategy and the checklist felt like a logical next step. A short paragraph, a link, done.

From one of my posts

I wrote a couple of Notes about it. Not salesy, but story-driven ones. I talked about why I built it, what it helped me see in my own publication, and how it’s been landing with the people who’ve used it. The kind of Notes I would have written anyway, just with a link at the end.

I mentioned it in the chat a few times when the conversation naturally went there.

That’s it. No complicated launch strategy, quiet visibility in the places where the right people were already paying attention.

And it was enough. Every single day, new people find their way to it.

The email sequences that keep the conversation going

This is the part most people skip, and it’s also the part that makes the whole system actually work.

If someone downloads your freebie and the next thing they hear from you is silence, you’ve wasted the warmest moment you had with them. They just raised their hand and said “I’m interested in what you do.” That’s not the time to disappear.

I use Flodesk for my email platform, and I set up two to three automated email sequences that kick in after someone downloads the checklist.

The first email thanks them and delivers the checklist. Simple.

The second email, two days later, zooms in on one specific piece of the checklist: the About page. It goes deeper than the checklist could, explaining why your About page is doing more heavy lifting than you think, why most creators treat it as a bio when it should be a promise, and what the difference looks like in practice. It’s genuinely useful on its own, the kind of email someone might screenshot and send to a friend.

The third email does the same thing, but for Notes strategy. It unpacks why Notes are one of the most underused growth tools on Substack, how to think about them strategically instead of randomly, and what I look for when I audit someone’s Notes presence. Both of these topics are part of what I cover in a full audit, so by the time someone has read all three emails, they’ve gotten a real taste of how I think and what working with me actually looks like. The people who are ready will click. The people who aren’t will stay on my list and keep getting value from me in other ways.

The whole sequence runs on autopilot. I set it up once, and it works every day without me touching it.

The strategic thinking behind all of this

If I could distill everything I’ve learned from this experiment into one idea, it’s this:

Your freebie should be the trailer, not the movie.

It should give people a real, valuable taste of your expertise. It should leave them better off than they were before. But it should also make them realize there’s a next level they can’t reach alone.

That next level is your service, your course, your coaching, your paid tier, whatever the thing is that you actually want people to buy.

Most creators build their freebie in a vacuum. They think about it as a standalone thing: “What’s a nice PDF I could make?” But when you build it backwards from your paid offer, every piece connects. The freebie leads to the email sequence. The email sequence leads to the service. The service delivers the transformation. And the whole thing runs whether you’re online or not.

This is what I mean when I talk about building on your own terms. You don’t have to be everywhere, posting constantly, selling in every caption. You can build a system that does the work for you, so you can spend your time on the things that actually matter. The writing. The creating. The living.

Your turn

If you’re a paid subscriber, I’ve built a workbook that walks you through this entire process step by step.

Join here

It helps you figure out which of your services or products should anchor your freebie, what that freebie should actually look like, how to structure it so it naturally leads people toward the next step, and how to set up the email flow that keeps the conversation going.

It’s the framework I wish I’d had before I started. It would have saved me weeks of overthinking.

Paid subscribers can access the workbook below.