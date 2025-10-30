When you google “how to become a Substack bestseller,” you’ll find plenty of posts titled “How I Became a Substack Bestseller in 3 Months.” Which is great for them and they should be proud.

But don’t think that’s the norm! If you’ve been here for more than 3 months and you’re still not a bestseller, that doesn’t mean “everyone can do it except me.”

Hello, I’m Andi. I’ve worked in social media for 15 years, and I became a bestseller in 16 months. Okay, it wasn’t my goal at the beginning, but let me show you what I did to get here.

I don’t want to make this post long and full of tactics, like some kind of to-do list. Because when I started on Substack, I already knew what I needed to do on paper to grow. And I thought it would work perfectly because I was doing what I was supposed to do.

Except for one thing. My mind was telling me a different story inside.

Two years ago, I started writing in English. Living in a small Eastern European country, I felt the walls closing in: the economy declining, opportunities shrinking, innovations passing us by. After years in the corporate world, I became a solopreneur because I love freedom. As an introvert, I love working alone, following my curiosity, and helping others with their online communication. But eventually, walls surrounded me everywhere. Approaching 40, I felt like I’d achieved everything I could here. This was as good as it gets, and it would only get worse. (I was right.)

When I started building a personal brand in English, I thought it would be easy. I was wrong. I discovered I was full of inner frustration. I felt small and inadequate. Like an outsider nobody knew anything about. My local experience meant nothing in the international space.

This triggered an unexpected spiral: I constantly needed to prove myself, to earn my place, to do things “right.” I listened to podcasts day and night to learn. I spent tons of money on courses that told me nothing new. I tried to be everywhere because I was terrified of missing an opportunity.

I kept changing my focus, my branding, my messaging. Searching for who I was here and what would make others see me as valuable. I got stuck in the bro-marketing hamster wheel, growing more desperate as nothing really worked.

Then I’d had enough.

I drew a line and stepped back.

I realized I was listening to everyone except myself. I couldn’t even hear my own voice anymore—the voice that had already guided me toward recognition and success before. So why was I silencing it for superficial “experts”?

Maybe I’ll never be as big as others. Maybe I won’t have as many subscribers or make as much money. But I need to focus on my own rhythm, my next step, my energy.

That became my anchor for the next phase: FOCUS.

I decided to let go of every other platform for a while and focus only on Substack. Consume less, create more. And shift my focus to my audience: to what they actually need, not what I think I should be doing. Stop starting from someone else’s success story or my own frustration. Start with how I can actually help someone else.

I wanted to write posts that were clear, simple, and understandable. Because I was tired of complex funnels and grandiose advice. As a former minimalist, I love things that aren’t overcomplicated.

I wanted to give actionable advice that readers could actually implement and realize that even a small change can trigger an avalanche.

I wanted to challenge thinking, because everyone keeps saying the same things and it’s so easy to fall for it. I fell for it too when I felt weak. But even the best-sounding ideas deserve critical examination. Maybe there’s another way to do this than what “they” say.

And finally, instead of evergreen, seen-a-thousand-times content, I wanted to write deeper, more personal pieces. Not just for numbers, but for connection, trust, and long-term bonds. Because maybe I won’t be writing about this topic or on this platform in a few years. I want people to know me and maybe stick with me through another chapter of my life.

And it worked immediately. People started responding. Engaging. And then they wanted to know what was behind the paywall, because what they got for free was already valuable.

So to sum it up: my story isn’t a quick-tactics story. It’s an inner growth story. And that takes time.

So what’s my advice if you want to become a Bestseller?

Let your own voice break through.

You don’t need to be loud or pushy to be heard.

Notice your audience, even when they don’t see you yet.

Give before you have expectations or ask for anything. Then give some more.

Warmly,

Andi

