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There was a moment – not dramatic, just quiet – when I looked at my work and realized: I was building around everything and everyone… except myself.

I had a blog back then. I was writing like a journalist: from a distance, with authority, covering "topics."



It was good work. Thoughtful. Polished. But something was missing. Me.

The turning point came when I started telling the truth – not just about the world, but about my own world.

I began documenting my journey: how I was shaping our home, navigating early motherhood, and trying to live more sustainably.

And everything shifted.

I stepped forward. I made myself visible.

Not as a polished expert, but as a real human, in progress.

Later, when I started my second brand as a social media consultant, I knew from the start:

I didn’t want to post Instagram and Canva tips on social media.

I wanted to live my brand.

To be its main character.

And I’ve done that. For 4 years now.

Of course, there are moments of confusion.

I pause. I reevaluate. I get lost sometimes.

But from the outside? You probably wouldn’t notice. Because the thread has stayed strong.

I keep showing up as myself.

And that’s the work.

You don’t need a whole rebrand.

You don’t need a niche.

You don’t need a viral moment to finally show up as yourself.

But you do need clarity. And honesty. And a willingness to stop hiding behind "what works."

So how did I become the main character of my brand?

It didn’t happen overnight.

But there was one quiet realization that changed everything:

The moments that truly landed with my readers were never the clever ones.

Not the expert tips, not the polished insights, not the perfect captions.

It was always the messy middle.

The stories. The process. The parts I almost didn’t share.

As an introvert, that wasn’t easy. I used to keep a healthy distance – writing like a journalist, observing from the outside. But with time, I understood something essential:

People don’t connect with the result.

They connect with the road that leads there.

And most of all, they connect with you.

What makes a personal brand memorable isn't how good your content is.

It's the lens you see the world through.

Your values. Your voice. Your rhythm.

When I stopped trying to please everyone, and started showing up as myself, things began to shift.

Suddenly, I was getting invitations to tell my story – in magazines, in interviews, even on national TV.

Not because I was the most successful or the loudest, but because I had a voice, and I used it.

And here’s the real shift:

Once you become the main character of your own brand,

your opinions start to matter more.

Your presence starts to carry weight.

Because it’s you saying it, not just another account in the crowd.

That’s what I now help my clients do, too.

Whether they’re photographers, interior designers, or coaches – I show them how to step into their story so they’re no longer “just another service provider,”

but the one who’s known for...

the way they see, feel, think, and show up.

A quick little pause before we go on… I made something extra for paid subscribers: a Notion page where you can reflect on all the questions in this post and start exploring what it means for you to become the main character of your brand. If you’re not a paid subscriber yet, you can upgrade anytime. It’s €50/year, and your support genuinely means a lot to me. No pressure at all, only if it feels right. 💛

Here are some honest questions to help you take up more space in your own brand:

What part of me is currently invisible in my content, and why?

If I stopped trying to “prove” and started trying to connect, what would I say differently?

Where am I following a formula that doesn’t feel like mine?

What would I create if I believed that I am the value – not the hack, the hook, or the headline?

If someone found me online today, what would they really learn about me?

If you take one thing from this, let it be this:

You don’t need to wait until you feel “ready.”

You don’t need to have a perfectly defined brand voice, niche, or strategy.

You just need to show up – as you are – and start treating your story like it matters.

Because it does.

Being the main character of your brand doesn’t mean being perfect.

It means being present. Honest. Willing to be seen.

And that is more than enough.

For Paid Subscribers:

I created a companion Notion page where you can answer these questions for yourself. It’s designed to spark clarity, reconnect you with your voice, and help you show up as the main character of your own work – without needing to change everything ↓↓↓