Ditch The Templates

Mark S. Carroll ✅
8h

This is a great example of what actually works on Substack, not what gets hyped elsewhere. The calmness of the launch stood out to me. No theatrics, no pressure, just steady trust built in advance.

The waitlist-first approach plus the visual cue with the banner is such a quietly effective move. It signals intent without noise. I also appreciate how clearly you separate “warming” from “selling”. By the time the doors opened, the decision was already made.

This feels less like a launch tactic and more like good relationship design. Thanks for laying it out so plainly.

1 reply by Andi Bitay
Johanna Voss
4h

I love a stealthy launch like this. Great idea about changing your Substack banner! Congrats 🎉

1 reply by Andi Bitay
