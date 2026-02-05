This week, my new program, Bloom your Substack sold out in 24 hours for my small waitlist. All 5 spots gone — actually, 6, because I opened one extra when someone asked if there was any chance to squeeze in.

I am genuinely happy about how it happened because it wasn’t stressful, it wasn’t pushy, and it felt completely aligned with how I want to run my business.

Now, before you think I have some huge audience making this possible, I really don’t. There were 33 people on that waitlist…

And no, it’s not luck. And it’s definitely not some bro-marketing strategy. I didn’t do a free webinar (not my thing), I didn’t build a complicated funnel, and I didn’t spend weeks writing a 10-email sales sequence.

What I did was warm up my audience intentionally on Substack. And you can do the exact same thing.

Let me show you how.

Why “Build It and They Will Come” Doesn’t Work

Here’s what most creators do: they build the offer, hit publish, and wait for sales to roll in. Spoiler: they don’t.

The quick launch formula — announce on Monday, sell by Wednesday — used to work. It doesn’t anymore. Your audience has seen too many hyped-up promises that led nowhere. They’ve bought things that didn’t deliver. They’ve learned to hesitate.

And I get it. There’s so much noise out there. So many programs, courses, offers fighting for attention. Why would anyone trust yours after seeing one sales post?

The real work happens long before you have anything to sell.

It’s about building in public. Talking about the topic weeks before there’s even a product. Creating content that makes people recognize themselves — oh, this is exactly what I’ve been struggling with. Paying attention to what resonates. Testing ideas. Letting your audience see your thinking before you ever ask them to buy.

By the time you open the cart, they already know what it’s about. They’ve already been nodding along. They’ve already decided they want in.

That’s what warming up your audience means.

It’s not about posting more. It’s not about “being consistent” (whatever that means). It’s about building trust and creating demand before you ever open the doors.

Step by Step: Exactly What I Did

Step 1: I let people get to know me, not just my content

This started way before I had any program in mind. But it’s the foundation everything else builds on. Most creators post tips and advice but never really let anyone in.

But people don’t buy from experts. They buy from people they trust and trust comes from connection.

So I shared my backstory — how I ended up doing this work. I talked about my values, what I believe in, what I disagree with. I showed the messy middle, not just the polished results. I had actual conversations in the comments and DMs, not just broadcasting into the void.

By the time I started warming up for this specific launch, people already knew who I am. They understood how I think. They could tell if my approach resonates with them or not.

This isn’t something you do in a week. But it’s what makes everything else work.

Step 2: I started talking about the topic — weeks before the launch

Before I ever mentioned the program, I started bringing up the problems it solves.

In Notes. In posts. I wasn’t selling anything, I was showing why this topic matters, why it’s something worth thinking about.

By the time the program existed, people already knew the problem. They were already thinking about it. They already felt like they needed something.

Step 3: I changed my Substack banner

This sounds small, but it’s not.

My banner showed the new program weeks before launch. Everyone who landed on my page saw that something was coming.

It’s a visual reminder that works even when you’re not actively promoting.

Step 4: I built a waitlist and gave it a few weeks

I created a simple signup page in MailerLite for free and started sharing the link.

In the chat

In Notes

In posts

In Substack email

People could sign up for one week. I didn’t push it every day, but I mentioned it regularly.

Right before presale opened, I closed the waitlist. If you weren’t on it by then, you missed presale access.

Step 5: I sent a welcome email immediately after signup

When someone joined the waitlist, they got an automatic email right away.

Not a boring “thanks for signing up” message. Something that got them excited. That reminded them why they signed up. That kept the anticipation alive during the weeks of waiting.

Step 6: I launched to the waitlist only

When launch day came, I sent one email to my waitlist with a secret link.

I didn’t post about it anywhere else. I didn’t announce it publicly.

24 hours later, every spot was filled.

I wasn’t trying to convince anyone.

During the warm-up, people decided for themselves that they were interested. They signed up for the waitlist on their own. They were waiting for me to open the doors.

By the time I started “selling,” I didn’t have to sell. I just had to let them in.

This isn’t manipulation. It’s respect for your audience’s time and attention. You give them the chance to decide, instead of pushing your offer on them.

How You Can Do This Too

If you’re planning to launch something on Substack, here’s the framework:

6-8 weeks before launch:

Start talking about the topic in your content

Update your visuals (banner, about page)

4-6 weeks before launch:

Open your waitlist

Share the waitlist link regularly

Set up an automated welcome email

Keep warming up the topic

1-2 weeks before launch:

Close the waitlist

Prepare your presale email

Decide on the presale benefits

Launch day:

Email only your waitlist

Give them first access

Wait before announcing publicly

The Truth About Small Audiences

I had 33 people on my waitlist, and that was enough to sell out in 24 hours.

It’s not about the size of your audience. It’s about how well they know what you do. How much they trust you. How ready they are to buy.

A warm small audience is worth more than a cold big one.

This is what I call connection-based selling. And it works, especially on Substack, where people are there to read, not scroll.

Your Turn

PS. Bloom your Substack just filled up, but I'm planning another round in March. If you don't want to miss it, hop on the interest list, that's where I'll share the details first.