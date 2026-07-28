Substack rolls out new features constantly, and most weeks I skim their own post about it and go back to writing. A few weeks ago, a small, unglamorous feature landed in my dashboard called Perks, and I actually stopped scrolling.

It's easy to miss why this one matters, because on the surface it looks nothing special, but I've learned that the quiet features are usually the ones worth sitting with, so I tried it. What happened afterward genuinely surprised me, because I wasn't trying to sell anything when I set it up. I was just being curious.

The gap I noticed

When I started looking around at how other writers were using Perks, almost everyone was doing the same thing: a free ebook, a mini course, or a discount code for a product they already sold. Which makes sense, if you have a digital product sitting around, this is a natural place to put it.

But I don’t have a product like that right now. I work with people directly, one Substack Audit or one round of Pocket Mentoring at a time. So my first instinct was that this feature simply wasn’t built for someone like me.

Then I flipped the question. Instead of asking what product could I attach to this, I asked what would actually make someone who’s already reading me, already trusting me, take the next step with less friction. And the answer was a way to make working together feel closer and easier to say yes to.

What I actually built

I set up a perk for annual subscribers only: 50 dollars off a Substack Audit. I priced it so it roughly matched the cost of the annual subscription itself. So in practice, the offer became something like this: subscribe for the year, and your annual subscription essentially pays for itself if you ever decide you want an Audit.

I didn’t announce it. I didn’t send an email about it or write a launch post. I built the Perks page, then went and quietly updated my website so the same offer was visible there too. I also added it straight into the annual tier’s benefit list on my subscribe page, right where someone is actually standing in that moment of deciding between monthly and annual. That was the entire campaign. No push, just placement, three times, exactly where the decision was already happening.

Here’s how simple the setup actually is, in case you want to do the same:

Step 1: Choose your perk category

In your Substack dashboard, go to Settings and find Perks. You’ll be asked what kind of perk you’re offering: a discount or promo code, a digital download, a community invite, a private link, or a scheduled Substack live video.

I chose discount or promo code, since I’m not sitting on a course or an ebook. I’m offering access to something I already do.

Step 2: Add the details

This is where you write the title and description, and add an image. I kept mine simple and completely transparent: the regular price, the discounted price, and exactly how to claim it. For my Pocket Mentoring perk, that meant spelling out the regular price, the discounted price, and a short claim process, apply through my usual form, add a specific code at the end, and once I confirm the person’s annual or founding subscription, I send over a custom payment link by email.

Nothing hidden, nothing that requires a reader to guess. If they qualify, they know exactly what to do next.

Step 3: Choose your audience

Here you decide who actually gets to see and claim the perk. Founding members only, annual and founding members together, or all paid subscribers. There’s also a toggle to restrict it to new subscribers only, if you want the perk to work purely as an acquisition tool rather than a thank you to people already there.

I set mine to annual and founding members together, since those are the two tiers that already signal someone is serious about sticking around, not just testing the waters for a month.

Once you publish, Substack builds a dedicated page for it. What it doesn't do automatically is put that page anywhere visible. Nobody stumbles onto it unless you send them there. So I added a link to it directly in my navigation bar, the URL is simply your publication address followed by /perks, and then went and echoed the same offer on my subscribe page and my website, in the actual moments where someone is deciding.

Why I chose a dollar amount over a percentage

I went back and forth on this longer than I expected to. Percentage discounts are the default almost everywhere, twenty percent off, fifteen percent off. But the more I sat with it, the more a percentage felt abstract. Someone has to do a small piece of math in their head before they know what it actually means for them.

Fifty dollars off doesn’t require any math. It’s concrete. It’s a number you can picture in your hand. I wanted the offer to land instantly, without a reader needing to pause and calculate whether it was actually worth it. That one decision ended up mattering more than I expected.

What happened next

Within a short window, I started getting Audit applications from people who mentioned, almost in passing, that they’d just become annual subscribers because of the discount. That part genuinely caught me off guard. I’d built this as a low-effort, no-downside experiment. If nobody used it, I’d lost nothing. If a few people did, great. I wasn’t prepared for how many people it actually moved, and how quickly.

What I think was really happening is this. The discount didn’t create trust out of nowhere. The trust was already there, built through years of writing. What the perk did was remove the last small bit of hesitation between someone who was already leaning toward saying yes, and actually saying it.

Once I saw the response, I added a second one: 80 dollars off Pocket Mentoring, for annual and founding members. Same logic, higher commitment on both sides. That one has been just as motivating, and it’s given me a small ladder on my Perks page now, one discount tied to the Audit, one tied to deeper, ongoing work with me.

How you could use this, even without a product

If you’ve been holding off on Perks because you don’t have a course or an ebook sitting ready, you’re not actually excluded from this. You just need to ask a different question than most people are asking. Not what can I package up, but what would make the next step with me feel closer for the reader who’s already decided they trust me.

That might be a discount on a service, like mine. It might be priority access to limited spots. It might be something else entirely, as long as it’s genuinely yours and not something copied from someone else’s Perks page because it seemed to be working for them.

If you’ve been reading me for a while and you’ve been sitting with the idea of getting real feedback on your own Substack, Audit is for you. APPLY FOR YOUR AUDIT

And if you’re already using Perks, thinking about setting one up, or have an idea brewing for what yours could be, I’d love to hear it. Drop it in the comments.

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