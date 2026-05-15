I have a confession that might disqualify me from the content strategist club: I don’t have a content calendar.

No color-coded spreadsheet, or monthly grid filled in weeks ahead. No “Q2 content plan” sitting in a Google Drive folder… I post two to three times a week on Substack (+ daily Notes), I run a business built entirely on organic content, and I do it all without the one tool every marketing course tells you is non-negotiable.

I recently shared this on Notes, and the responses told me everything:

“Oh thank goodness; always thought there was something ‘wrong’ with me for not being able to follow a content calendar.”

“I actually created a content calendar but my best ideas always come from intuition. The calendar sits there and I keep ignoring it.

“I honestly think that’s how it should be. The content posted has to be relevant to what is happening at the moment.”

Dozens of women saying the same thing in different words: relief. Like they’d been carrying this quiet guilt about not following the system everyone told them to follow.

So before you think I’m just winging it, let me be clear: I’m not. I have systems. They’re just not the ones you’ve been told to use.

The 15-year backstory

I spent nearly 15 years as a social media manager. I have filled out more content calendars than I can count. Monthly grids, weekly breakdowns, quarterly strategies, all color-coded and client-approved. And the part of the job I dreaded most was that exact process.

It wasn’t the content creation. I loved the creating. It was the rigid pre-planning, the mapping out of ideas weeks in advance, the pretending I knew exactly what would matter on a random Tuesday three weeks from now. It felt performative, like filling in boxes to look organized rather than actually being good at the work.

What’s interesting is that with my freelance clients, over time, we always dropped the calendar. I’d earn their trust, they’d give me creative freedom, and the work got better. Faster, sharper, more responsive to what was actually happening in their world. That’s when I did my best work.

With my own content, I kept trying to go back to the calendar. Every few months I’d get inspired, set one up, fill in the first two weeks with real enthusiasm, and then never open it again. For years, I felt guilty about this and blamed myself. I thought I was undisciplined. After all, this is what I was taught. This is what everyone online says you need.

It took me a long time to realize the problem wasn’t discipline. The problem was the system.

What changed: learning how I actually work

The turning point came when I discovered my Human Design. I’m a Generator with sacral authority, and learning what that actually means reframed everything.

Here’s the short version: my gut instinct is everything. I get instant yes-or-no responses in my body. When I trust them, I make better decisions about everything, from whether to take on a client to whether a post idea is worth pursuing. When I ignore them and try to force something because I think I should, the work suffers and I burn out.

As a Generator, I thrive when I respond to something real. A client question that sparks an idea. A DM from a reader that makes me think differently about a topic. A sentence I read on someone else’s Substack that I agree/disagree with. Even something I see while scrolling Instagram that triggers a connection I hadn’t made before. If it lights me up, I can write a thousand words in one sitting. If it doesn’t, no content calendar in the world will make the writing good.

My signal emotion is frustration. It shows up when I’m ignoring my gut or forcing a strategy just because I think I should. Frustration means I’m out of alignment, and it means I need to stop pushing and start listening.

When I leaned into this, everything shifted. My best content started coming from responses, not from pre-planned ideas.

What this looks like in practice

Some weeks, something grabs me and three posts pour out in two days. Other weeks, I start writing and halfway through I feel it: this isn’t it. So I stop. Sometimes a full week goes by with nothing new written.

You might think that sounds chaotic, but in practice, every single week has content. It always works out. Not because I’m lucky, but because I’ve built a different kind of system around how I naturally operate.

The content calendar never worked for me because it assumes creativity is linear. You plan, you produce, you publish. But my creativity doesn’t work like that. It comes in waves. And instead of fighting the waves, I learned to build a boat that moves with them.

I’m not saying throw out all structure and hope for the best. I’m saying the structure has to fit you. And if you’ve been forcing yourself into someone else’s system and wondering why it feels so hard, maybe it’s a design problem.

So what does my system actually look like? How do I make sure I never run out of ideas, never miss a week, and still run a real business on content without a content calendar?

That’s what I’m sharing below.

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