Ditch The Templates

Ditch The Templates

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annie Bancroft - Author's avatar
Annie Bancroft - Author
9h

I love this concept! 1 hour a day is very doable for all of us; we just have to choose to do it. This is such an inspirational post. Thank you so much for sharing it. I am new to Substack and still learning its ins and outs. But I do have dedicated time daily written in my schedule. I need to know HOW to use it productively to grow my community.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kelly Ann's avatar
Kelly Ann
13h

This was great. I'm definitely going to have a non negotional hour in my day and see what happens

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andi Bitay
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture