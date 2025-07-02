We’ve all heard that “people buy from people”, that stories create connection, and that you need to be more personal in your content to build a brand that stands out.

But here’s what I see — over and over again — from women building a business from their lived experience:

They want to be more personal.

They just don’t want to share their whole life to do it.

And they’re right to be cautious.

This isn’t a diary. This is your business.

When you’re turning your knowledge, experience, or transformation into something others can learn from (whether that’s a coaching offer, a service, a course, or a content-based product), your stories have a job.

Not to be impressive or emotional, but to make your message more trustworthy, grounded, and memorable.

Not every story you’ve lived belongs in your content, but some of them absolutely do.

And the difference is knowing which is which, and WHY.

Start with purpose, not vulnerability.

There’s a myth in the online world that says:

“If I’m not being radically vulnerable, I’m not being real enough.”

But actually? Oversharing often comes from uncertainty, not intention.

When you’re clear on what your business stands for (your values, your method, your transformation), you don’t need to say everything.

You just need to say what’s aligned.

But what if your life is full of useful stories?

That’s where discernment comes in.

For example, when I was just starting out as a freelance social media manager, I had to learn the hard way that the client isn’t always right — and that doing everything they ask isn’t service, it’s self-erasure.

Those stories might resonate with new freelancers, but that’s not who I speak to anymore.

So I don’t share them.

Years ago, when I was running a lifestyle blog, I used to write posts about the things I stopped buying for my home.

Minimalism, intentional spending, sustainability — all important to me.

But right now, they’re not core to my work, so they don’t belong in my content, even if I could write about them easily.

There’s a saying that keeps coming up lately:

“You are the niche.”

And while there’s truth in that — your lived experience is your strongest differentiator — it doesn’t mean you should turn every thought or personal habit into content.

It’s like cooking.

You might have 40 things in your kitchen, but you don’t throw all of them into every meal.

You choose what fits, combine with care, and you season with intention.

A pinch of personality.

A teaspoon of vulnerability.

A glass of grounded values.

Too much of any one ingredient, and it overwhelms the dish.

Too little, and it feels bland or forgettable.

Good content, like good food, needs balance and a clear sense of what you're making in the first place.

A simple filter for personal storytelling in your content: