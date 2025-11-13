Ditch The Templates

Ditch The Templates

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Curiously Delulu's avatar
Curiously Delulu
1h

Ooooh I can’t wait to read this! 🤗

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
F A Groenendijk's avatar
F A Groenendijk
6h

Nice.

And incidentally perfectly timed for me.

I just started with paid subscripions, wich I call: aanmoedigers. Dutch for "encourage me to keep researching and publishing".

Yesterday I posted what I wanted to be a public text and a 'paywall-wise' placed video not (yet) meant for those who hate me (racists of the worst kind: those who support monarchy and related ideologies)

However: my videos are automatically published at Youtube too.

Funny mistake. It will probably not land me in prison ...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Andi Bitay
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andi Bitay
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture