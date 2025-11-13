What makes it work in some cases and fall completely flat in others?

It started when I noticed something about my own behavior. There are certain writers whom I immediately subscribe to after reading just one article. I don’t even look at what they’re offering in their paid tier. I just know I need to keep reading.

Other times? I hit a paywall and close the tab without a second thought.

What triggers one response versus the other? And more importantly, could I create that same “I need to subscribe right now” feeling for my own readers?

The Most Common Paywall Mistake

I see this pattern constantly: creators paywalling their entire article from the first sentence.

You click on something that genuinely interests you, and there’s nothing there. No preview, no insight, no way to know if this is actually worth your time and money. Just a wall and a subscription button.

I understand the reasoning behind it because the content is valuable, so it should be protected. But here’s what happens in practice: I close the tab. Every time.

And I know I’m not alone in this. We’ve all had that experience of clicking on something we were genuinely curious about, only to find we can’t access even a glimpse of what’s inside.

It’s a missed opportunity because the topic interested me. The title spoke to a problem I’m trying to solve, but being asked to pay before experiencing any value at all? That’s not how trust gets built.

The reality is simpler than most people think: the paywall isn’t about keeping people out. It’s about inviting them in deeper.

The Mindset That Changes Conversion

Here’s what fundamentally shifted my approach: I started thinking about my free subscribers as part of my community, not as leads to convert.

They gave me their email address. They’re showing up. They’re interested in what I have to say. Treating them like they don’t matter unless they pay isn’t just bad strategy—it’s short-sighted.

So I work from this principle: what can I give someone who hasn’t paid that still has real value?

I’m not building a business that treats people transactionally. I’m building something that respects both the free reader and the paid subscriber. The paywall marks a boundary, yes, but it’s an invitation to go deeper, not a punishment for not paying yet.

The Two Strategic Approaches

After months of testing different placements and tracking both my own subscription behavior and my conversion data, I’ve identified two approaches that consistently perform well.

The Extra Layer Approach

This is the more straightforward strategy. Your free content is complete; it stands alone as a full piece. But behind the paywall lives the next level of depth.

This might be the implementation guide, the template, the video walkthrough, or the detailed case study with specific numbers and decisions.

The free section delivers value. The paid section delivers more. The value proposition is transparent, and the reader can make an informed decision.

The Curiosity Peak Approach

This approach requires more nuance. You’re placing the paywall at the precise moment when the reader’s investment in the answer is highest.

It’s not about manipulation, it’s about understanding narrative tension. By the time they reach the paywall, they’ve received enough value to trust you and enough context to genuinely want the solution you’re about to share.

I’ve tracked this in my own behavior. There are writers where I don’t evaluate the paid offering at all. I subscribe because the question they’ve set up matters enough that not knowing the answer is more expensive than the subscription.

That’s the dynamic I’m working to create.

The Structure of the Curiosity Peak

When I use this approach, there’s a specific architecture to the content before the paywall.

First, I establish that a solution exists—that there’s a way through the problem we’re discussing.

Then I demonstrate understanding of the problem itself. I show that I’ve lived in this problem long enough to understand its nuances and why the obvious solutions don’t work.

Then I frame the value of the solution. Not just what it is, but why it matters. What it makes possible. Why it’s different from what they’ve already tried.

The paywall goes right before the solution itself. By this point, the reader has enough information to know this is relevant and enough investment that stopping feels like the more costly option.

The Data From My Experiments

Let me show you what happened when I tested these placements with real articles.

Test 1: “What ‘Doubling Down on Substack’ Actually Means in 2026”

First placement: I put the paywall near the beginning without much strategy. Just a separation point.

Result after one hour: 0 new paid subscribers.

Second placement: I moved the paywall to where the solution was about to begin. The reader had received context, understood why this mattered, and was positioned right at the edge of wanting to continue.

Result after one hour: 4 new paid subscribers.

Test 2: A practical guide with step-by-step advice

First placement: Paywall before the first step. Essentially saying “pay first, then get the practical content.”

Result after one hour: 2 new paid subscribers.

Second placement: I gave away the first step completely. Let readers start implementing, see that the advice works, then encounter the paywall before step two.

Result after one hour: 6 new paid subscribers.

The pattern was consistent: when you give value first, conversion increases.

One Implementation Detail That Matters

Right before the paywall, I include a brief summary of what’s behind it.

“Below this paywall, I walk through the three-step process I use...” or “In the paid section, you’ll find the template and implementation guide...”

This serves two purposes.

For free readers, it removes ambiguity. They can make an informed decision about whether the paid content is relevant to them right now.

For paid subscribers, it serves as a value marker. When you’re already subscribed, you see the full article without breaks. These summaries remind paid readers what they’re getting access to, which reinforces the decision they made to subscribe.

And the irony of this post is that it’s completely free to read. :)

