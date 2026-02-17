Something I hear from almost every client lately sounds like this:

“My posts used to get so much more engagement. Now it feels like I’m writing into a void.”

If this is you — if you’ve been watching your open rates dip, your subscriber growth slow down, and your motivation fade right along with it — take a breath. You’re not alone, and you’re definitely not failing.

Here’s what’s happening: Substack is growing. Fast. More writers, more publications, more newsletters landing in people’s inboxes every single day. That means more noise, more competition for attention, and yes — your reach is naturally going to feel the squeeze.

But a dip in reach doesn’t mean your content got worse. It means the landscape shifted, and your strategy needs to shift with it.

I can't count how many clients have told me they were this close to giving up. But instead of walking away, we tried a few things differently. And it made all the difference.

Here’s what I’ve seen bring publications back to life:

Restack other people’s posts with your own perspective Restack your own best-performing Notes Show up on Notes — introduce yourself, share your story, have opinions Pin your strongest post so new visitors instantly get what you’re about Spend 15 minutes a day reading and commenting on other publications Make your posts findable — use tags and write specific, searchable headlines Collaborate — pitch interviews, live conversations, and guest post swaps Build a bridge from your other platforms with a value-first mini campaign Write a post that's built to be shared — something so valuable it keeps working for months

None of these are magic bullets, but every single one has moved the needle for my clients. Let me walk you through them.

1. Restack other writers’ content — strategically

Most people either ignore restacking entirely or do it randomly, once in a while, when they happen to like something. Neither approach moves the needle.

When you restack someone else’s content in your niche, the algorithm picks up on overlapping audiences. It starts connecting the dots — showing your content to their readers, and theirs to yours. That’s how you tap into entirely new audiences without leaving the platform.

But don’t just hit the restack button and move on. Add your own perspective. Tell your readers why this piece matters, what it made you think about, how it connects to your own work. A thoughtful restack shows that you’re an active, engaged part of the ecosystem.

And here’s the thing you don’t want to hear: this works best when you do it consistently. Not once a week when you remember. Daily. Even just one restack a day from a writer in your niche sends a steady signal to the algorithm. It compounds over time… slowly at first, then noticeably.

2. Restack your own best Notes and posts

This one is wildly underused, and I don’t understand why.

When you restack your own content, the algorithm treats it almost like fresh content. It shows up in feeds again, reaches people who missed it the first time, and gets a genuine second life. That brilliant Note you posted eight weeks ago? Most of your current followers never saw it. And if you’ve gained new followers since then, it’s completely new to them.

This also solves a problem you might not even know you have. Not all your subscribers consume your content the same way because some read emails, others scroll the app. Substack doesn’t always deliver your emails to everyone, especially as your list grows. Restacking puts your content back into the Notes feed where users are actually scrolling and discovering.

Make it a habit. Restack yesterday’s post the next morning. Revisit your best-performing Notes from the past few weeks and give them another round. You don’t need to create something new every single time, and sometimes your best move is making sure more people see what you’ve already created.

3. Show up on Notes

If you’ve been avoiding Notes because it feels like “just another social media platform” — I get it. But Notes is where discovery happens on Substack right now, and ignoring it is like having a beautiful shop on a side street with no signage.

You don’t need to post ten times a day, but you do need to show up.

Start with your story. Re-introduce yourself. Tell people what you write about and why you write about it. Don’t be afraid to share a strong opinion or a personal take that might ruffle a few feathers. The writers who grow on Notes aren’t the ones playing it safe; they’re the ones who make you stop scrolling because they said something real.

And if you’re thinking, okay, but what do I actually post? — I hear you. In my next post, I’ll share some specific, tried-and-tested Note formats that actually work for my clients and me. Make sure you’re subscribed so you don’t miss it.

4. Pin your best work

Think about what happens when a new person lands on your publication for the first time. What do they see? If it’s your most recent post about something niche or personal, they might not stick around long enough to understand what you’re really about.

Your pinned post is your handshake. It’s your “start here.” Choose the post that best represents your voice, your value, and the promise of your publication. The one that makes a stranger think, oh — this is for me.