A few months ago, a client came to me with a problem I hear pretty often.

“I’m posting consistently on Notes, sharing smart tips, random moments, my new posts, but nothing is happening.”

When I looked at her Substack, I could see exactly what she meant. Her posts were absolutely fine, but somehow, even after reading a bunch of them, I didn't feel like I knew anything about her. I couldn't recall what I'd read. Honestly, anyone could have written them. And let me say this again: there was nothing wrong with them. They just didn't create a connection between us.

The dinner party problem

Here’s how I explained it to her.

Imagine you walk into a dinner party. You don’t know most of the people there. You could walk around handing out flyers about something you wrote, and sure, someone might take one to be polite. But that’s not how you make friends at a dinner party.

You make friends by telling a good story, or saying something that makes someone laugh, or saying, “oh my god, me too.”

Notes is that dinner party. And most people are walking around with flyers.

My client got it immediately, but then came the next question:

“Okay, but what do I actually write?”

The grocery store Note

I gave her a simple assignment. I said: think about the last few days. What happened to you — something small, something ordinary — that connects to what you write about? Don’t think about your next post. Don’t think about your niche. Just think about a moment.

She came back with this: she’d been standing in the grocery store, staring at two brands of olive oil. One was the fancy one she always bought. The other was half the price. And she stood there for way too long, thinking about how her whole relationship with money had shifted since she started working for herself.

“That’s your Note,” I said.

So she posted it. The moment — the olive oil, the hesitation, the realization — and she ended with: “Does anyone else have these weird moments where you realize freelancing has completely rewired your brain?”

It got more engagement than anything she’d posted in months. People were sharing their own stories in the comments, and they subscribed.

From a Note about olive oil.

What actually happened (and why)

Those new subscribers didn’t subscribe because the olive oil story was personal. Plenty of personal stories go nowhere. They subscribed because that specific story told them something important about who she was. It showed them how she thinks, what she pays attention to, what kind of world she writes about. In thirty seconds of scrolling, they understood her — not just her topic, but her.

That’s the difference between a random personal moment and a story that does something. A random story says “here’s a thing that happened to me.” A purposeful one says “here’s who I am and why I’m here.”

The olive oil Note worked because it wasn’t really about olive oil. It was about her relationship with money, independence, and the messy reality of working for yourself. It gave people a window into the person behind the publication — her backstory, her thinking, her journey. And that made them curious enough to click through and subscribe.

That curiosity — “who is this person, what else does she write about?” — is what turns a stranger into a subscriber. Not a link. Not a call to action. A feeling of recognition.

And Notes is the perfect place for that to happen, because it’s casual. It’s low-pressure. People aren’t committing to reading a 2,000-word essay. They’re scrolling, and something catches them, and for a second they stop.

Your job is to be the thing that makes them stop. But not with just any story. With the stories that show people why you’re the one they should be reading.

Three more things I told her (that I’m telling you now)

Lead with the moment, not the lesson. Don’t start with the takeaway. Start with the scene. The lesson can come later. But here's the key: pick the moments that tell people something about who you are, what drives you, or why you're on this path. Not every moment works — the ones that do are the ones that reveal your backstory, your thinking, your why. Be specific, add context, and have something to say about your journey, your day, or your thinking. That's all.

Write it like a voice note to a friend. Your Notes don’t need to sound like your posts. They need to sound like you. That’s the version people connect with.

End with an open door, not a link. “Has this ever happened to you?” or “I’m still thinking about this, what’s your take?” is worth more than any link you could drop. It starts a conversation, and conversations are where relationships begin.

What I want you to try

Here’s your assignment.

Don’t share your latest post today. Instead, think about one small, specific thing that happened to you recently. Something you noticed, something that stuck with you, something that connects — even loosely — to the world you write about.

Write it as a Note. Keep it real. End with a question.

And if you want to take this further, I put together something for my you. It’s called 10 Days of Notes to Turn Strangers into Subscribers, and it’s basically the structured version of everything I walk my clients through: 10 days of storytelling blueprints you can fill in and post, so you never have to stare at Notes wondering what to write.

I want it

Got questions? Want to share your best-performing Note with others? Come hang out in the chat; there's a pretty great community waiting for you there.