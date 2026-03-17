Ditch The Templates • Andi Bitay

Ditch The Templates • Andi Bitay

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Open Secrets Magazine's avatar
Open Secrets Magazine
4h

Thank you, this was very helpful and just inspired us to share a more personal than usual insight on Notes.

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Brandon Ellrich's avatar
Brandon Ellrich
5h

Great advice. I haven't bought olive oil lately, but I spent way too long deciding which flavor of creamer to buy.

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