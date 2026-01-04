Ditch The Templates • Andi Bitay

Ditch The Templates • Andi Bitay

Maggie Glenski
9h

I couldn’t agree more with this! Substack feels like such a breath of fresh air because people are having actual conversations, writing authentic content, genuinely showing up. All the things that are hard to find instagram these days.

1 reply by Andi Bitay
Jerry Portwood
9h

agree: take risks, be weird, publish the story that matters and not just what "clicks". ai grew up with altweeklies and learned my craft in those incubators of weird and am happy that this platform allows for the ease of publishing and for curiosity to flourish. hope it doesn't get ruined like all the rest

