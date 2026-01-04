A few days ago, I saw a post on Threads that stopped me mid-scroll.

And then another one:

This is the moment I realized we’ve quietly accepted something that fundamentally changed how we connect online.

Let me be specific about what happened – on Instagram.

Automation tools like ManyChat gave creators a powerful shortcut: instead of manually sending links and lead magnets to every interested person, you could simply ask them to comment a keyword or DM you a word, and the system would handle the rest.

Practical? Absolutely. We took a practical solution and turned it into the only way we communicate.

Comment sections that used to be filled with thoughts, questions, disagreements, and genuine reactions are now graveyards of single words. “GUIDE.” “READY.” “LINK.”

Not conversations. Commands.

The shift didn’t happen overnight. It crept in slowly, until one day we looked around and realized we’d trained our audiences to interact with us like they’re talking to a vending machine.

Insert keyword. Receive content.

But it goes deeper than comment sections.

This automation mindset has infected the way creators approach everything. We stopped thinking about connection and started thinking about conversion. We stopped asking “what do I want to say?” and started asking “what will perform?”

We became so afraid of doing it wrong that we forgot how to do it ours.

Here’s what I find fascinating: the creators who complain about low engagement are often the same ones who’ve systematically removed every opportunity for real engagement.

When you train your audience that the only interaction you want from them is a keyword that triggers your automation, why would they suddenly start having conversations with you?

When every caption ends with “comment GUIDE to get my free resource,” you’ve already told them what you expect. And it’s not their thoughts.

What this actually costs your business

Here’s where it gets uncomfortable.

We adopted these automations because they promised efficiency. More leads, less effort. A streamlined path from stranger to customer.

But a streamlined path isn’t the same as a trusted path.

Think about the last time you bought something from someone online. Not an impulse purchase – something meaningful. A course, a coaching package, a service. What made you say yes?

I’d bet it wasn’t because their funnel was perfectly optimized. It was because somewhere along the way, you started to trust them. You felt like you knew them. Maybe they replied to your comment once. Maybe they shared something that made you think “oh, she gets it.” Maybe you’d been reading their words for months and it just felt right.

That trust isn’t built in an automated DM sequence. It’s built in the messy, inefficient, human moments that we’ve systematically eliminated.

And here’s the painful irony: the automation that was supposed to scale your business might be the very thing that’s capping it.

Because people can feel the difference. They might not be able to name it, but they feel it. They feel when they’re being funneled versus when they’re being seen. They feel when your content is written for the algorithm versus when it’s written for them.

And increasingly, they’re choosing to buy from people who still feel human.

There’s something else we lost that’s harder to measure.

When everyone follows the same templates, uses the same hooks, and optimizes for the same metrics, we all start to sound the same. The weird edges get smoothed out. The creative risks feel too dangerous. The things that would make you memorable get sacrificed for the things that are proven to perform.

You become interchangeable.

And an interchangeable creator is a replaceable creator.

The very efficiency we chased made us easier to scroll past.

Why Substack feels different

When I started on Substack, something felt different, and it took me a while to name it.

People were actually reading. Not skimming for the keyword. Not looking for the call-to-action. Reading.

And then – this still surprises me – they write actual comments. Long and thoughtful ones. Comments that reference specific paragraphs, that share their own experiences, that respectfully disagree.

I wasn’t used to this anymore.

I’d spent years on platforms where the goal was to hack the algorithm, optimize the funnel, automate the relationship. And here was this space where people just... talked to each other.

This isn’t about Substack being magic. It’s about what happens when a platform doesn’t reward keyword-stuffed engagement bait. When there’s no algorithm to game, you’re left with only one strategy: be worth reading.

I’m not saying automation is evil or that you should never use a keyword trigger or an automated DM sequence.

I’m saying we lost something when we let efficiency become the only value that matters.

We lost the weird, unexpected conversations that happen when you don’t script every interaction. We lost the creative risks people used to take before everyone was optimizing for the same metrics. We lost the feeling that there’s an actual person on the other side of the screen.

And maybe – if you’re feeling burnt out on social media, if posting doesn’t feel fun anymore, if you’re working harder but your business isn’t growing the way it should – maybe the problem isn’t your content.

Maybe it’s that you’ve optimized away the very thing that made people want to buy from you.

The shift I see happening isn’t just about platforms. It’s about what we’re actually hungry for.

We’re tired of being funneled. We’re tired of being optimized. We’re tired of talking to systems that pretend to be people.

And slowly, we’re finding our way back to spaces – and creators – where conversation is still possible.

Warmly,

Andi

