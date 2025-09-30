Want to know what’s holding your Substack back? My new Substack Audit gives you a detailed strategy review + actionable next steps. Limited spots available.

I’ve experimented with header images for my articles countless times. Stock photos… AI-generated graphics... Abstract designs that looked “professional”…

But every time I looked at my page, something felt off.

This isn’t me. This isn’t my story.

That’s when I shifted to using my own photos, about 80% of the time now, and I started adding short text overlays. Not just to catch the eye, but to help readers understand the topic at first glance.

Think of it like a YouTube thumbnail. That’s exactly what these images do: they persuade people to click.

But building your visual identity doesn’t stop there.

The Shift Nobody’s Talking About

Two years ago, you could get away with default settings: orange subscribe buttons, random stock photos, generic layouts.

You told yourself: “The writing is what matters. The rest is just decoration.”

That worked for a while, but Substack has changed. Dramatically.

Here’s something most creators don’t realize: your homepage looks neutral and uniform in the Substack app. Everyone’s feed blends together there. But on the web? Your Substack homepage is basically your brand’s website.

And people judge websites in milliseconds.

When someone lands on your web homepage, they’re making instant decisions. Does this feel professional? Trustworthy? Worth my time? Is this my vibe?

There are thousands more Substacks now than there were in 2024. That’s why they keep rolling out new design features like cover images and custom button colors.

Your readers now expect visual coherence. They scroll fast. They decide in seconds whether you’re worth their time. And they’re comparing you—consciously or not—to every other newsletter in their feed.

If you look generic (and boring), you lose new subscribers.

Start With Your Profile: The First Impression You Control

When I first started tweaking my Substack visuals, I only thought about my publication itself. But then it hit me: readers often land on my profile page first. That’s their real introduction to me.

Your profile is like your personal storefront. The cover image is a chance to tell people something about who you are. Maybe it shows what you write about, the vibe you want to convey, the books you’ve published, or even the products you offer.

On mobile, a big part of that image gets cut off, so don’t try to fill every corner. Instead, focus on the center and always double-check how it looks on your phone.

And don’t skip the buttons. You can change their color to match your cover and publication style, creating a cohesive look across everything readers see.

What Your Visuals Actually Do

Let me be clear: your colors, buttons, and images aren’t decoration.

They are communication.

Your color scheme signals personality. Your button creates urgency. Your images build recognition. Together, they tell a story about who you are before anyone reads a single word.

If you use visuals boldly, you can build a unique world with your content.

What Top Substacks Actually Do

I analyzed a lot of Substacks to understand their visual strategies. Here’s what I found.