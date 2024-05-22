Ditch The Templates

Ditch The Templates

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Andrea Sipos's avatar
Andrea Sipos
May 22, 2024

Congratulations! I love these kind of “behind the scenes” post, shows the reality of the hard work behind the numbers.

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1 reply by Andi Bitay
Ken Seals's avatar
Ken Seals
May 22, 2024

Wow, what a month! I like the idea of tracking what you do on Substack each day. Might do that myself :)

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1 reply by Andi Bitay
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