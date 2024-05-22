Consistency is key.

Especially when you start creating content on a new platform.

It’s like a love affair: in the first days, you’re above the clouds. You want to spend all your time on the new platform, always thinking about new ideas and creating posts continuously. And then, suddenly the normal weekdays are back.

That’s when you need to find your motivation and not give up.

I knew this would happen a few weeks after I started on Substack, so I prepared by creating a Notion page. Nothing special, just a blank page where I noted one thing I did on Substack each day.

Why?

It visualized my progress and improvements.

It helped me celebrate the small things I do for myself.

I can remember the exact steps and milestones.

Sometimes, being an entrepreneur and creating content is like a video game. There are levels, and you must complete the first level to move on to the second.

So here are a few main points from my journey on Substack:

Day 1: I created my Substack, wrote the bio, and pinned a post about my publication.

Day 2: Read other creators on Substack, and collect topic ideas.

Day 3: My ideas started coming.

Day 5: Wrote the first newsletter and LAUNCHED.

Day 6: Rewrote the About page.

Day 7: Posted on Notes.

Day 8: Wrote a new post.

Day 9: My note went viral. Subscribers: 62

Day 10: Planned content.

Day 11: Rewrote the welcome email. Subscribers: 93

Day 12: Wrote a new post, sent an interview invitation to Maya and Ophir, and created my first thread.

Day 13: Learned about Substack and connected with writers.

Day 14: Celebrated my first 100 subscribers.

Day 15: Edited my bio and wrote a new post. Subscribers: 121

Day 17: Revised my Substack with new goals and topics.

Day 20: Created a new logo, rewrote my About page, and posted the interview with Maya. Subscribers: 137

Day 21: Connected with other writers and discovered more about Substack.

Day 22: Writing posts in English became easier.

Day 25: Rested for a few days.

Day 26: Shared my Substack link on Instagram, LinkedIn and my website.

Day 30: Completed the first level. Next: build my own tribe on Substack. Subscribers: 150

As you can see, it’s a process of learning, experimenting, redesigning, and trying again.

Reach, likes, and reader counts can change day by day; it’s lower one day and higher the next. The only thing that really matters is the joy of writing, sharing, and connecting.

P.S. Do you document your online journey? If you do, how? Let’s chat in the comments!

Andi x