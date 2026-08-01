I have a new thing I want to try with you.

I read a lot about Substack strategy, and I write a lot about it too, but most of what circulates out there is opinion dressed up as fact. Someone posts once, gets a good result, and suddenly it is a rule everyone repeats. I do not want to add to that pile. So I am starting a new series called The Experiment, where instead of guessing or repeating what I heard somewhere, I actually try things on my own Substack, pull the real numbers, and show you what happened.

First up: reposting Notes.

If you spend any time on Notes, you have probably wondered the same thing I have. When something performs well, should you leave it alone, or give it a second life? I restack my best posts sometimes. I have also, a few times, copied an old note word for word and posted it again as if it were brand new, months or even years later. I wanted to know if that actually does anything, or if it is just something creators do because it feels productive.

So I opened my dashboard and pulled every number I could find. Since I started on Substack, my Notes have brought me 4,821 new subscribers over two years. One of my best notes ever, the kind that hit thousands of likes, brought in 451 new subscribers the first time I posted it back in 2024. I reposted the exact same words recently, to a much bigger audience than I had back then. It still did well, hundreds of likes. But the new subscriber count was not a smaller version of 451. It was a tiny fraction of it, far smaller than the drop in likes alone would explain.

That gap is the whole story of this experiment. My audience grew. The likes held up reasonably well, but something about turning a like into an actual subscriber changed completely, and it was not the post.

I also found something about how Notes actually spread that surprised me, something about who sees your notes first and why some explode while others just as good quietly disappear, that has nothing to do with how many times something gets restacked. I tested restacking versus word for word reposting, tracked one note across three separate postings over a full year, and compared my single best performing note against its own former self.

The full breakdown, every screenshot, every number, and what it tells us about where Substack is actually heading, is for my paid community below.

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