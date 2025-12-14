Ditch The Templates • Andi Bitay

Ditch The Templates • Andi Bitay

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Erin Parekh's avatar
Erin Parekh
10h

Love this. I think the same goes for our health. I's something I chat with clients about a lot. We don't need to pursue the hours long, expensive, ornate longevity protocols. If we feel genuinely good, have energy, and can live the life we want -- we're doing enough.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Destress Your Mind's avatar
Destress Your Mind
14h

Thank you Andi fit sharing your thoughts a d where and why you do what you do🙂.

I like the term building an Enough Business.

As an adult, recently diagnosed with ADHD (still waiting to get assessed for medication which could be a few years away), your working day(s) that you have now is what I am attempting to establish too.

I work different hours to a typical office work employment - when there are less demands on me from other people and when the distractions of dopamine hints that are available and are less appealing to do.

Doing work and being happily satisfied by the way you do it, is a gift that I wish I’d known earlier - just like being diagnosed for ADHD earlier, instead of struggling through masking and squeezing myself into roles which I eventually tired of doing.

I look forward to reading more of your posts / articles.

Thank you 🙂🙏🏼🍂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Andi Bitay
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Andi Bitay · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture