I grew up before social media existed.

Thank God.

Which also means I never saw any other path modeled for me than the obvious one: get a degree, find an entry-level job, climb the ladder. Step by step. Year by year. That was success. That was the plan. That was what everyone around me did, so that’s what I assumed I would do too.

But the corporate world was never for me.

I knew it early. I craved freedom, autonomy, variety. I wanted to make my own decisions. I wanted my days to feel different from each other. I didn’t want to sit in meetings about meetings, waiting for someone above me to approve an idea I could have executed in an afternoon.

So I started freelancing. Then consulting. Then building my own thing.

And for years, people didn’t understand.

“Why don’t you build a social media agency? You have all the skills for it.”

I heard this more times than I can count. And on paper, it made sense. I had the experience, the clients, the reputation. All I had to do was hire a few people, scale it up, and I’d have a “real” business.

But I didn’t want that.

I didn’t want the stress of being responsible for other people’s salaries. I didn’t want to manage employees. I didn’t want to spend my energy making sure other people were doing their jobs instead of doing work I actually loved.

I wanted to manage my own life. Not other people’s.

That was hard for people to understand.

And honestly? It was hard for me to say out loud.

Because I felt the pressure of the “shoulds.” I should want to grow. I should want to build something bigger. I should be more ambitious. Everyone around me seemed to want more, so surely something was wrong with me for wanting... enough.

A few years ago, I got a phone call.

One of the best agencies in the country wanted me to lead their social media team. It was the kind of job people dream about. The kind of opportunity you’re supposed to say yes to without hesitation.

I remember thinking: this is it. This is what success looks like. This is what I should want.

The contract was printed. The appointment to sign it was already in the calendar.

And then, right before I was supposed to walk in and make it official, I called them and said I wasn’t coming.

I lay in bed, staring at the ceiling, and I saw my future.

I saw myself sitting in traffic every morning, stressed, checking the clock. I saw myself in back-to-back meetings, answering to people above me, and managing people below me. I saw myself rushing out of the office, walking into the daycare and seeing my son sitting there, waiting. The last kid to be picked up. Again.

I didn’t sign the contract.

I said no.

And I remember the silence on the other end of the phone when I told them. The confusion. The disbelief that someone would walk away from this.

But I knew that if I said yes, I would spend the next years of my life building someone else’s dream while my own life happened somewhere in the background.

I think about my parents a lot.

I watched them give everything to their jobs. Decades of loyalty. Decades of stress. Decades of bringing work home because there was always more to do.

I remember my mom sitting at the kitchen table at night, crying over piles of paperwork. I remember her coming home tense and frustrated because her boss had been difficult again. I remember the weight she carried that never seemed to lift.

And when she finally retired? After all those years, all that stress, all that sacrifice - she didn’t even get a thank you.

I decided early that I didn’t want that to be my story.

Here’s the thing about my life now.

It’s not glamorous.

I work from home. I raise my son (with my husband). I clean our (pretty small) apartment. I have coffee with friends. I take walks. I read books. I go to bed at a reasonable hour.

From the outside, it probably looks pretty ordinary.

But here’s what it actually feels like:

I have creative freedom. I make money doing work I genuinely enjoy. When I have an idea, I can act on it immediately. I set my own goals. I decide what success means. I learn what I want to learn. I grow in the directions that interest me. I meet fascinating people from all over the world.

I spend as much time with my family as I want to.

Not as much as I can squeeze in. As much as I want.

I make enough money. I have enough time. I have enough freedom. My business is exactly big enough.

I call this The Enough Business.

For years, I felt like I had to defend this choice and people would ask: “But don’t you want more?”

More money. More clients. More visibility. More followers. More growth.

And I would fumble through explanations, trying to justify why I wasn’t interested in the things everyone else seemed to be chasing.

But lately, I’ve noticed something shifting.

More and more people are starting to talk about this. About how endless growth isn’t actually the goal. About how scaling up often means scaling away from the life you wanted in the first place. About knowing where your line is - the point where the trade-off stops being worth it.

The point where you’re giving up your time, your relationships, your health, your peace of mind for something that was supposed to make your life better but somehow made it smaller.

Justin Welsh wrote something recently that stopped me in my tracks:

Same.

That’s exactly it.

I’ve played this game in my head many times over the years. When I’m old, lying on my deathbed, looking back at my life - what will I regret?

Every single time, the answer is the same.

I would regret working too much and/or not being myself.

Not the money I didn’t make or the followers I didn’t gain. I would regret trading my actual life for a version of success that was never mine to begin with.

So I’m building an Enough Business.

A business that gives me enough money to live well. Enough freedom to be present. Enough creativity to stay fulfilled. Enough challenge to keep growing. And enough margin to actually enjoy the life I’m building.

Not more. Not less.

Enough.

I’ll be writing more about this in 2026.

What an Enough Business actually looks like. How to figure out what “enough” means for you. How to build something sustainable instead of something that consumes you.

If this resonates, you’re in the right place.

And if you’re already building your own version of enough - I’d love to hear about it.

