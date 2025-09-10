The playground was bustling with kids, but Maya found a quiet corner by the swings. She pulled out her phone and recorded a 3-minute voice message to her coach, processing a breakthrough she'd just had about her business strategy. No scheduling conflicts. No video fatigue. Just real-time support exactly when she needed it.

This is async coaching. And it's quietly revolutionizing how we think about professional development and personal growth.

Photo: Unsplash

What Is Async Coaching?

Forget the traditional 60-minute Zoom sessions where both parties need to be online simultaneously. Async coaching happens through platforms like Voxer or Telegram, using voice messages, texts, and occasional videos exchanged at each person's convenience.

It sounds simple. Maybe even too simple.

But here's what I've learned after a decade of individual consulting: sometimes the most profound shifts happen not in that scheduled hour, but in the quiet moments between—when you're on your way to work, walking your dog, or yes, supervising kids at the playground.

Why Async Coaching Works (Better Than You Think)

Time zones become irrelevant. I have clients in America who used to wake up at 5 AM to catch calls with me in Budapest, while I was trying to prepare dinner for my son or had evening story time playing loudly in the background. Now they can share their insights whenever inspiration strikes, and I can respond thoughtfully when I have the mental space—not when the clock says we should both be "available.

Freedom replaces rigidity. I've had clients send voice messages while breastfeeding, others who recorded insights during their morning walks. One entrepreneur shared her biggest business revelation from her car after a difficult client meeting—raw, immediate, and honest in a way that might never have emerged in a scheduled session.

Introverts finally get their space. Here's what one client told me: "Sitting in front of a camera and immediately diving into conversation creates this adrenaline rush where I forget everything I wanted to discuss. Then I spend the rest of the day recovering from the social energy drain."

Sound familiar?

Processing time creates deeper insights. Instead of cramming everything into one hour, async coaching spreads over 2-3 days (or a month). You share something. You sleep on it. New thoughts emerge. Your coach responds. You digest that feedback. The conversation layers and builds in ways that feel more natural to how our brains actually work.

The Shift I Didn't See Coming

For years, I ran intensive mentoring programs—weekly individual calls with 4-5 women. As an introvert, those back-to-back sessions left me completely drained. I was giving everything I had to those hours, leaving little energy for anything else.

But something interesting happened post-2020. Two parallel trends emerged:

More people wanted in-person connection after years of Zoom fatigue. Those who could meet face-to-face started choosing that option.

Others embraced the flexibility that AI and new communication tools made possible. They wanted support that fit their actual lives—not another rigid appointment in an already packed calendar.

This wasn't about choosing the "easier" option. It was about choosing the more effective one.

When Async Works Best

Not every coaching relationship needs to happen in real-time. Sometimes what you need isn't deep psychological excavation—it's strategic guidance, a fresh perspective, or answers to specific questions that are keeping you stuck.

The busy mom who needs business advice but can't commit to fixed call times.

The introvert who processes better in writing or when they can think through their words before speaking.

The entrepreneur building something new who needs consistent support but unpredictable availability.

The creative whose best insights come at odd hours and irregular intervals.

The Trust Factor

"But how do you build rapport without seeing someone face-to-face?"

This question comes up constantly. Here's what I've discovered: intimacy isn't about eye contact through a screen. It's about being truly seen and understood.

When someone sends you a voice message at their most vulnerable moment—right after a difficult conversation, in the middle of a breakthrough, during a moment of doubt—that's raw connection. No performance. No "presenting" themselves for a scheduled call. Just truth.

Where This Led Me

This evolution naturally led to creating something I call Pocket Mentoring—specifically for entrepreneurs who want to build their audience and business through Substack.

I'm not saying I'll only work this way in the future. But I am saying that this shift opened doors I didn't even know existed—both for my business and for the people I get to serve.

The question isn't whether async coaching will replace traditional methods. It's whether you're ready to meet people where they actually are, not where you think they should be.

Warmly,

Andi

Curious—have you ever had a breakthrough outside of a scheduled call? Would async support work better for you, or do you prefer live sessions? I'd love to hear your thoughts.

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