Ditch The Templates • Andi Bitay

Ditch The Templates • Andi Bitay

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joy's avatar
Joy
Sep 10, 2025

This is the type of coaching I’ve been doing since the beginning. I didn’t even know it had a name. I love that you made me aware of it with this post. I’ve always lived by not doing to others what I don’t want done to me😅. As someone who doesn’t prefer 1:1 coaching on demand, I completely related to what that woman in your article experienced: that total blackout when you’re asked to revisit emotions that have already passed. That’s why my coaching happens through voice notes and messaging. With 8 billion people in this world, I’ve learned that if I like something a certain way, then thousands if not millions of others do too. That’s why it’s so important we all do things our way; so people can find their personal safe space. We aren’t all the same. This was a great read!🙌🏿

Reply
Share
1 reply by Andi Bitay
Elina's avatar
Elina
Sep 10, 2025

To be honest, my first reaction to your headline was sceptical.... Hold on, what about being in the moment? Noticing non-verbal cues, creating a space that’s safeguarded to go deeper, and just reflecting for a continuous stretch, without the distractions and multitasking of daily life?

But as I read the post, I see the value. It’s not the only solution, and it’s not for everyone, but it’s a brilliant idea for some. When teaching coaching mindset to busy managers, I realized: it’s about coaching moments, not sessions. Same concept here.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Andi Bitay
64 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andi Bitay · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture