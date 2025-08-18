I’m opening three December Substack Audit spots. I’d love to help you see your publication with fresh eyes.

Sixteen months ago, I started this Substack.

And it completely changed my life.

I could write a whole post just about what’s shifted since then — how my relationship with the online world feels different now, the people I’ve connected with, the friendships and collaborations that never would’ve happened otherwise. That’s a story for another day.

Because this post is about something else Substack gave me: new revenue streams.

And here’s the truth: this is the question I get from clients more than anything else.

“How do I actually monetize my subscribers?”

It makes sense. Substack makes it incredibly easy to publish. Growing an audience is possible if you stick with it. But when it comes to making money, things get messy fast.

Should you put posts behind a paywall?

Should you offer a product?

Start a membership?

Or keep it free and monetize some other way?

There are so many options, and it’s not always obvious which one to choose.

That uncertainty is what keeps a lot of writers stuck. They hesitate, they overthink, and while they’re debating the “right” model, months go by with zero monetization.

What I decided to do

I wanted clarity — not just for myself, but for the creators I work with.

So I studied around 100 different Substacks across niches, sizes, and styles to see how the most successful writers are actually monetizing.

And here’s what I found: there isn’t one “proven” path. Some rely on paywalls. Others skip them entirely. Many mix subscriptions with products, services, or sponsorships.

But the common thread? They all offer something readers genuinely value, and they make it clear what you get if you pay.

That’s why I put this guide together. Not to tell you there’s one “best” way, but to show you the range of models that are already working.

Alright, let’s get into it.

Here’s what we’ll cover inside this guide:

Paid Subscription Extras – what works (and what doesn’t) when you put content behind the paywall Digital Products & Guides – one-time purchases your readers actually buy Membership / Club Models – how to turn subscribers into a community Affiliate & Recommendations – earning by sharing what you already use and love Services: Coaching & Consulting – turning readers into clients Sponsorships & Partnerships – how writers work with brands (even with small lists) Events & Live Experiences – the power of gathering online and in-person Curated Resources & Niches – monetizing your taste, research, and shortcuts Bundled Substacks & Cross-Promotion – using one publication to boost another Author Perks & Book Launch Access – how book writers make their Substack the most exclusive place to be

1. Paid Subscription Extras

This is what most people think of when they hear “Substack monetization.” You write for free, then you put some posts behind a paywall, and subscribers pay to unlock them.

But here’s the thing: the writers who succeed with this model don’t just put any post behind the wall. They give paying readers something they can count on. Something consistent.

Think of it like this: when people pay, they’re not buying a random essay. They’re buying access to a steady rhythm of extra value.

Some examples I found:

A writer who publishes a free essay every Tuesday, and a paid subscriber-only deep dive every Friday.

An influencer who writes about business publicly but keeps her more personal, life-focused posts behind the paywall , so paying subscribers get intimacy and access others don’t.

Some writers keep it even simpler: they publish free essays but tuck in bonus audio or video segments that only paying readers can unlock.

A wellness publication that gives subscribers exclusive discount codes for supplements, retreats, and organic groceries.

A personal finance writer who runs a private weekly Q&A thread where subscribers can ask specific questions about their situation.

A lifestyle/creative Substack that mails out printables — like wall art, recipe cards, or coloring pages — as a surprise gift for paying members each month.

A lifestyle or travel-focused Substacks: paid subscribers get “local experiences” like behind-the-scenes market tours , city guides, or personal photo/video diaries from everyday life abroad.

And some writers even run subscriber-only courses as a weekly article series — each week releasing one new “lesson” on a specific theme, until the full curriculum is complete.

None of these is complicated. They’re just consistent.

👉 The key takeaway: If you want to use the paywall, don’t treat it as a grab bag of random posts. Treat it as a membership. Give subscribers a clear promise: “Pay $5/month and you’ll always get [this specific extra].”