There’s a moment I keep coming back to.

I was sitting in my apartment in Budapest, scrolling through Instagram, watching someone half my age and with a fraction of my experience talk about content strategy with the kind of confidence I had never allowed myself. She had 50K followers. A waitlist for her services. And she’d been doing this for maybe a year.

I had twenty years in media. TV editing. Journalism. Running a magazine. Building social media strategies for brands before most people even knew what a content calendar was.

And I was charging a third of what she charged. Working twice as hard. Stuck in a tiny market.

Something cracked open inside me that day. Not in a dramatic, cinematic way. More like a slow leak, the kind that ruins things quietly if you don’t pay attention.

I realized I had been playing small, and it had nothing to do with talent. I was trained to play small.

The programming runs deep

If you grew up in Eastern Europe — or in any culture where survival meant blending in — you know the unspoken rules. Don’t stand out. Don’t be too loud, too ambitious, too visible. Success is suspicious. Confidence is arrogance. Safety lives in the middle of the crowd.

As a millennial, I added my own layer to this conditioning: you must know everything before you speak. You must be an expert — a real one, with credentials and decades of proof — before you dare to charge for your knowledge. You must earn your place through suffering and patience and quiet excellence.

So I collected knowledge the way other people collect stamps. Obsessively. Endlessly. Always convinced there was one more course, one more certification, one more year of experience standing between me and “ready.”

Meanwhile, my life felt like a pair of shoes one size too small. I could walk in them. I could even run. But something was always slightly off, this quiet awareness that it could fit better, feel better, be better. I just had to allow myself to imagine it.

I was full of dreams I had never given myself permission to take seriously.

International clients. A global audience. Work that felt like play. Writing that mattered to people I’d never met. A life that didn’t require me to shrink myself to fit into spaces designed for someone smaller.

✎ PAUSE AND REFLECT: When was the last time you allowed yourself to dream without immediately editing the dream down to something “realistic”? Take a moment. What’s the dream you keep pushing away because it feels too big, too bold, or too unlikely for someone like you?

The moment I started believing

The shift didn’t happen overnight. It happened in micro-doses.

I started noticing people online, not with envy this time, but with curiosity. People with less experience, less technical skill, less depth of knowledge... building the kind of businesses and lives I wanted. And they weren’t doing anything magical. They were simply allowing themselves to be visible with what they already knew.

That observation broke something open in me.

Because if they could do it with less — not less intelligence, but less accumulated proof — then what exactly was I waiting for?

Slowly, like testing the temperature of water with your toe before you get in, I started believing. Not in some guru’s framework or a motivational quote. I started believing in the specific, concrete possibility that my life could look different.

Not someone else’s version of different. Mine.

And then I did something deliberate: I started washing my own brain. On purpose. I hunted down every book, every podcast, every voice that could help me play bigger — things that rewired my money mindset, deepened my self-awareness, and challenged the smallness I’d been living in. I surrounded myself with these ideas day and night. If my old programming was going to run in the background, I was going to drown it out with a new one.

The scene that changed everything

Here’s what actually helped me dream bigger, and I want to share this with you because it’s one of the most powerful exercises I’ve ever done, and it has nothing to do with vision boards or affirmations.

I imagined one ordinary scene from the life I wanted.

Not a highlight reel. Not a “someday I’ll stand on a TED stage” fantasy. Just a regular Tuesday afternoon in the life of the person I wanted to become.

Here’s what I saw: I’m sitting at a small table outside a café somewhere warm — maybe Italy, maybe somewhere I haven’t been yet. There’s an espresso and a glass of water in front of me. My laptop is open. I’m finishing up notes from a call with a client in London. The air smells like coffee. I’m wearing something comfortable, but elegant. I'm not rushing. There's no client draining my energy, no knot in my stomach. I'm doing what I love. The work is good. The money is good. And I chose this, every part of it.

And I know that when I close my laptop, I’ll walk home to my family and spend the rest of the day fully present with them.

That’s it. That’s the dream.

Not fame, not millions, just a life that fits.

The question wasn’t “Who do I want to be?” or “Who do I want to impress?”

The question was: How do I want to live?

And once I had that scene — once I could feel it in my body, not just think it in my head — everything started to reorganize around it.

✎ YOUR TURN — The Ordinary Scene Exercise: Close your eyes for two minutes. Imagine one completely ordinary moment in the life you want. Not the peak moment. Not the standing ovation. A Tuesday. A regular afternoon. Where are you? What does the air feel like? What did you just finish doing? What are you about to do? What’s the emotion in your body? Write it down in as much sensory detail as possible. This is your compas, your direction. Now ask yourself: What would need to change for this scene to become real? Not everything at once. Just the first thing.

Then comes the hard part

Once you dare to imagine a bigger life, you don’t get to keep your old one intact.

This is the part nobody warns you about. Or if they do, they make it sound poetic — “transformation requires letting go.” Sure. But they don’t tell you what letting go actually feels like when you’re in the middle of it.

It feels like losing your mind.

Because unlearning is not the same as learning something new. Learning something new is additive because you gain. Unlearning is subtractive — you lose. You lose beliefs that kept you safe. You lose habits that kept you comfortable. You lose people who loved the version of you that didn’t threaten their own smallness.

It was like putting on a new pair of glasses. Suddenly I could see things I hadn’t noticed before: how I priced my work, how I talked about myself, how I showed up in rooms. None of it matched who I was becoming. And once I saw it, I couldn’t unsee it.

And the more I questioned, the more things fell apart.

Clients who wanted me small? Gone. Friendships built on shared complaints about how hard everything was? Fading. The familiar rhythm of days that felt productive but led nowhere? Crumbling.

I was in the in-between.

Already too much for my old life. Not yet enough for my new one.

✎ THE UNLEARNING INVENTORY: Write down three beliefs about yourself, your work, or your worth that you suspect are not actually yours — they were handed to you by your culture, your family, your industry, or your past. For each one, ask: Who benefits from me believing this?

What would I do differently if I didn’t believe this?

What’s one small action I can take this week that directly contradicts this belief? Example: “I need to have 10 years of experience before I can teach.” → Who benefits? No one, really — except my fear. → Without this belief, I’d start sharing what I know now. → This week: I’ll publish one post teaching something I learned recently.

The fear that almost won

I’m not going to romanticize this. There were nights when the fear was so loud it drowned out everything else.

The worst thought was this: What if I’m wrong about all of this? What if I’ve torn apart a perfectly fine life for a fantasy? What if I end up with nothing — not the old life, not the new one — just the empty space between two chairs?

I had dismantled the safe thing. And I was walking toward something that didn’t exist yet.

Here’s what got me through — and I want to be honest, it’s not a strategy. It’s a thought that became a kind of faith:

The life I want exists in my future. It’s already there, waiting on my timeline. I just have to keep walking toward it. If I stop now, I’ll never reach it. But if I keep going — keep learning, keep trying, keep showing up — I have to get there eventually. Because the path between here and there is made of exactly the things I’m doing: the trying, the failing, the getting up, the trying again.

This isn’t magical thinking. It’s actually logical. If you keep developing the skills, building the relationships, creating the work, and showing up consistently, the outcome becomes inevitable. The only way to guarantee failure is to stop.

✎ THE FEAR REFRAME: Write down your biggest fear about pursuing your bigger life. The scariest one. The one you don’t say out loud. Now rewrite it as a timeline problem instead of a worthiness problem: “I’m afraid I’ll never be good enough” becomes → “I haven’t arrived yet, but I’m on my way.” “I’m afraid I’ll fail publicly” becomes → “Visibility is part of the journey, and the journey isn’t over.” “I’m afraid I’ve already wasted too much time” becomes → “My timeline started the moment I decided to change. Everything before was preparation.”

The trap of proving yourself

After I grieved the old me — and yes, it is grief, make no mistake — I entered a phase I didn’t expect.

I became obsessed with proving myself.

I mean, think about it. You’ve just dismantled everything you used to be. You’ve let go of the career identity, the social circles, the comfortable routines. You’re standing in this strange new territory with almost nothing to hold onto. So you grab the one thing you think will save you: your past achievements.

I’ve worked in media for twenty years. I’ve managed teams. I’ve done the work.

I kept saying versions of this to anyone who would listen. As if my résumé was a life raft.

But here’s what I learned, painfully and slowly: nobody cares about your past results when they’re trying to solve a present problem.

People don’t hire your history. They hire your current ability to help them. Your fresh thinking. Your relevant, up-to-date perspective. The thing you can do for them right now.

Look at the marketers whose entire pitch is “I built a six-figure business in 2015.” Great. What have you done lately? The world has changed seven times since then. That old success is a trophy on a shelf, not a tool in your hand.

Now look at the twenty-somethings who just learned something, turned around, and confidently taught it to someone two steps behind them. They’re not waiting for permission. They’re not stacking credentials until the tower reaches some invisible “enough” line. They’re sharing what they know now, and they’re building businesses and audiences and wealth from it.

The difference isn’t talent. It’s not even knowledge. It’s the willingness to be visible with what you currently have.

✎ THE FRESH VALUE AUDIT: Answer these three questions honestly: 1. What’s something you learned or understood deeply in the last 6 months — not 6 years ago, but recently? 2. Who is one step behind you on this specific topic and would benefit from your current perspective? 3. Can you turn this into one piece of content — a post, a newsletter, a conversation — this week? You don’t need to be the world’s foremost expert. You need to be useful to the person who’s where you were six months ago. That’s it. That’s enough.

Understanding your actual greatness

This part took me the longest to learn, and I think it’s where most people get permanently stuck.

We are trained to see ourselves through the lens of what we lack. The skills we haven’t mastered. The things we don’t know. The credentials we don’t have. We look at ourselves and see a collection of gaps.

But dreaming big requires a fundamental shift in focus — from your deficits to your strengths. And here’s the nuance that matters: your greatest strength might not be a skill you learned. It might be something you are.

Maybe you’re the person who can walk into a room full of tension and make everyone feel heard. Maybe you’re the one who sees patterns where others see chaos. Maybe you explain complicated things in a way that makes people feel smart instead of stupid. Maybe you’re patient in a world that rewards speed, and that patience lets you see what everyone else misses.

These aren’t things you studied for. They’re things you were born with, shaped by your life, refined by your experience. And they are enormously valuable — precisely because they can’t be taught in a course or replicated by someone who doesn’t have them.

The irony is that the thing that comes easiest to you is often the thing you undervalue most. Because it’s easy for you, you assume it’s easy for everyone. It’s not.

✎ THE STRENGTHS MIRROR: Ask three people who know you well — not your mom, not your best friend, but people who’ve worked with you or seen you in action — this question: “What’s something I do that seems effortless to me but that you find really valuable or impressive?” Write down their answers without arguing, dismissing, or minimizing. Just receive them. Then ask yourself: Am I building my work around these natural strengths, or am I building it around skills I think I “should” have?

Ease is not the enemy

Here’s the belief that might be the hardest to unlearn of all, especially if you come from a culture that glorifies struggle:

Difficulty is not a measure of value.

We’ve been told that the harder the path, the more worthy the destination. That money flows to those who work the hardest. That if it feels easy, it must not be important.

This is a lie.

A useful lie for the people who benefit from your overwork, but a lie nonetheless.

The truth is the opposite: the thing that comes naturally to you is your greatest asset because it’s effortless for you and difficult for others. That gap — between your ease and their struggle — is where your value lives.

When I stopped trying to make everything hard and started leaning into what felt natural, things changed. My writing got better because I stopped forcing it into frameworks that didn’t fit my voice. My client work improved because I stopped trying to be everything and started being the specific thing only I could be. My income grew because I stopped undercharging for the things I found easy, finally understanding that my ease was their miracle.

Your dream life is not on the other side of more suffering. It’s on the other side of more alignment.

✎ THE EASE AUDIT: Make two columns: Column A: Things in your work that feel heavy, forced, draining — that you do because you think you “should.” Column B: Things that feel natural, energizing, almost too easy — that you might be doing for free or undercharging for. Now look at Column B. That’s where your future lives. How can you do more of this? How can you charge more for it? How can you build your entire business — your entire brand — around the things that light you up instead of the things that wear you down?

The real dream

I want to leave you with this.

Dreaming big doesn’t mean dreaming of being famous, or rich, or impressive to strangers on the internet. Dreaming big means daring to believe that your life can feel like yours. That you can wake up on a Tuesday and feel genuinely, quietly excited about the day ahead. That you can do work that uses the best of who you are. That you can stop performing a version of yourself that was designed for survival and start living as the person you actually are.

That’s the biggest dream of all. And it starts with washing your brain clean of everything you were told you should be, so you can finally become who you already are.

The café. The espresso. The laptop. The good work. The warm air.

It’s out there on your timeline. You just have to keep walking.

