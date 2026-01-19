For a long time, I didn’t see myself as someone who builds communities.

As an introvert and a Line 2 Hermit in Human Design, I like working alone. As a classic “the oldest daughter”, I want to figure everything out by myself. So I filed myself under “not a community person” and moved on.

But somewhere along the way, I realized I’d put myself in a box I never actually tested. The truth is, I love being part of a community. And I’m far more effective when I’m moving alongside others than when I’m trying to do everything alone.

Something has been shifting — both in me and around me.

The solo path has its limits

Humans aren’t meant to work in isolation. It goes against something fundamental in us. The biggest advantage of the online world — that you can build a business from your bedroom, completely alone — is also its biggest trap.

It's better to have people to ask, to get to know others on a similar path, to celebrate small wins with, to learn from. Together, we’re faster, lighter, stronger. And it’s just more fun.

The online world is shifting too

For years, we've been drowning in content. Courses, downloads, funnels, information everywhere, but something is changing. People are getting tired of consuming alone. They're craving something smaller, quieter, more human.



The future isn't more content. It's more connection. Small communities built around shared values, shared goals, shared ways of seeing the world.

Welcome to the DTT Collective

A space for women who build businesses from who they are.

The Collective is what you get when you become a paid subscriber of Ditch the Templates. But it's not about getting more content behind a paywall or weekly webinars you'll never watch. It's about being part of something.

A space where we build on our own terms. Where we learn from each other's experiences without copying each other's paths. Where the goal isn't to follow blueprints or chase shoulds, but to create a business and Substack that actually fits your personality, your life, your way of working.

You get access to the Chat where we think together, share what we’re building, and support each other through the messy middle. There are conversations, member spotlights, implementation challenges, and a growing library of tools. And there’s me — sharing what I’m working on, learning, reading, and using behind the scenes.

Join now

Join now — with 20% off

I have a long list of ideas for where this is going. Usually, this is the point where people raise their prices. But I'm thinking long-term, and I still have a lot to learn about building community.

So the price stays the same, but to celebrate the launch, you can join with an annual subscription at 20% off.

Are you ready to push the boundaries of what you believe about yourself?

Do you want to get more out of your Substack?

Would you feel at home here?

Come join us