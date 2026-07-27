Let’s get something out of the way first. I am an inherently intuitive person.

I make fast decisions. I move on gut feelings. When an idea hits me, my first instinct is to immediately type it out, hit publish, and trust that the universe will send it to the right people.

For a long time, I thought that was enough.

I’ve spent nearly two decades in communications, media, and creative strategy. I’ve audited scores of publications, advised over two hundred creators, and built a Bestselling Substack from scratch. But even with all those years of professional muscle memory, I’ve had to learn the exact same lesson my clients go through:

You cannot build a sustainable brand or a real business on unedited self-expression alone.

I know that stings a little. We come to platforms like Substack because we are tired of algorithms and shallow social media posts. We want depth and to be authentic.

But on Substack, strategy has somehow become a dirty word.

I lost count of how many manifestos I read on Notes every week that go something like this: “I’m so tired of posts teaching people how to grow on Substack,” or “Where are all the writers who just write without caring about what works?”

Here’s my honest take on those posts: They are usually a defense mechanism.

Deep down, the writer knows they need more structure, focus, and intentionality if they ever want to reach their actual goals. Because let’s be real, someone who truly doesn’t care about growth, brand building, or making an income from their writing simply scrolls past those posts. They aren’t triggered by them.

I hope this doesn’t sound harsh… It comes from a place of deep empathy. But the truth is, at some point, everyone who wants their work to matter to the outside world needs a strategy, clarity, and focus.

There’s a common belief that if you spend twenty minutes polishing a headline, if you study what readers actually click on, or if you structure your article with an intentional outcome in mind, you are somehow “selling out.” So, people keep writing raw, therapeutic, beautifully written journal entries, and then wonder why their subscriber count refuses to budge and nobody converts to their paid tier or services.

But pure self-expression without market awareness isn’t a strategy. It’s a diary. And readers rarely pay a monthly subscription to read someone else’s raw journal unless it offers them a clear, tangible value or perspective shift.

Bridging Gut Instinct and Strategy

Building an intentional publication doesn’t mean you have to strip away your soul or write like a soulless marketing textbook.

You don’t need to reinvent the wheel. Human psychology hasn’t changed in centuries: people pay attention to what interests them, solves an immediate problem, and gets straight to the point. They click on headlines that trigger curiosity, desire, or fear. Proven content patterns, hooks, and narrative structures are the bridges that help a reader cross over into your world.

That’s when it all comes together:

Proven Structural Patterns + Your Unique Experience & Voice = A Magnetic Brand

The moment you combine your intuition with a bit of structure, writing stops feeling like a gamble. You’re no longer hoping someone stumbles upon your work; you’re intentionally building a business around it.

So ask yourself honestly: Are you publishing just to get things off your chest, or are you publishing to build something real?