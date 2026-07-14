Ditch The Templates

Ditch The Templates

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F A Groenendijk's avatar
F A Groenendijk
1d

Wise words.

It does not address one specific group, the one i belong to: those who are retired and don't need the money. My aim is reaching non-communist influencers.

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adia sinead ✨'s avatar
adia sinead ✨
19h

Oop. You're speaking to me on this one, Andi. 🙈 Especially point #3. I have a solid framework of what happens after someone upgrades to paid especially since I'm just starting out and I'm building a bit slowly. But my problem has been that each time I write and get ready to upload a post I end up keeping it free. Which I know is working against me a bit 🤣

As someone not offering a service just yet, and given the nature of my writing, I do feel like my challenge has been the question of, what to paywall vs what not to paywall. I don't want to turn away readers but at the same time don't want to undervalue my posts.

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