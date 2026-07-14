Almost every Substack writer I work with has the same dilemma at some point: what stays free, and what goes behind the paywall.

There’s no single rule that solves this. I know, because I’ve given some of the same generic advice myself in the past, but the truth is messier than “paywall 20% of your posts” or any other one-size-fits-all number. What I’ve noticed instead is a handful of specific reasons writers get this wrong, and once you can name yours, the fix gets a lot more obvious.

1. You’re too in love with your own writing to hide any of it

You want everyone to see it. All of it. That’s a completely understandable instinct, and it’s also the instinct of someone running a hobby, not a business…

You’re allowed to love what you write. But even the best art still ends up in a gallery, behind a ticket. Loving your work and protecting its value aren’t in conflict. They’re the same thing, if you let them be.

2. You’re chasing virality, so almost everything stays free

I’ve had a few posts go properly viral. I know how good that spike feels, and I also know what it actually does to your subscriber list. It doesn’t do what you think.

More subscribers isn’t the goal. The right subscribers are those who are actually there for what you offer, who could become your buyers and your clients. If you’re optimizing every post to be free enough to spread as wide as possible, you’re optimizing for the wrong audience. No income means no business, no matter how big the number on your dashboard looks.

3. You don’t think your paid content is good enough to charge for

I can’t count how many times something I thought was completely obvious turned out to be a real revelation for someone else. What’s natural to you, because you’ve lived it, worked through it, done it a hundred times, is often exactly the thing someone else has been stuck on for months.

That’s what makes “this isn’t valuable enough” such a misleading feeling. You’re judging your content by how obvious it feels to you, not by how useful it actually is to someone who hasn’t figured it out yet. Those are two very different measures, and only one of them matters to your reader.

If this is you, the paywall placement isn’t the actual problem, your belief about what you’re offering is. Start there.

4. You feel bad leaving most of your readers out

This is one of the kinder reasons to get it wrong, and it’s still a reason to fix it. The shift that actually helps isn’t lowering the wall so more people can get in for free. It’s changing where your focus goes in the first place.

Instead of feeling sorry for the readers who won’t see something, put that energy into valuing the ones who do pay, and the ones who will. They’re not an afterthought to the free audience, they’re the people who are actually building this with you. Even with a small paid group, they need to feel that, genuinely, not just an ad-free version of what everyone else already gets.

5. You paywall at the wrong point in the post

Too early, and the reader hasn’t had a chance to get curious yet. They glance down, see the wall after one paragraph, and they haven’t had a reason to care about what’s on the other side of it. So they just click away to something else.

Too late, and they’ve already read through everything useful. They’re a little tired by now, and they’ve already gotten enough out of the post to feel satisfied. Whatever’s left behind the wall feels optional, something to maybe come back to later, because they need a moment to sit with what they already read before they’re ready for more.

There are plenty of ways to build paid income on Substack: workshops, digital products, perks, a whole menu of options. All of them can work. But most of them ask you to build something new, launch it, market it, maintain it.

The paywall doesn’t ask you to build anything new. It asks you to place the line you’re already writing towards in the right spot. That’s why it’s usually the fastest path, not because it’s a shortcut, but because the work is already happening. You’re already writing something genuinely useful. The only question is where, in that piece, the reader crosses from “this is helpful” to “I need to know how this continues.”

That’s also where points one through five come back together. If you’re too attached to your own words to hide any of them, you’ll never find that line, because you don’t want a line at all. If you’re chasing virality, you’ll place it too late, or not at all, because reach matters more to you than the right reader crossing it. If you don’t believe your paid content is worth charging for, you’ll place it too early, apologizing for it before the reader even gets there. The placement isn’t a separate skill from everything above. It’s where all of it shows up on the page, whether you actually believe this is a business, who you believe it’s for, and what you believe you’re worth.

Get the belief right, and the placement tends to follow. You’ll feel it, the exact sentence where a reader stops nodding along and starts wanting the next part badly enough to pay for it.

Or they scroll through your archive and notice a pattern: the free posts are good, but the actual next step, the part where it gets practical, always lives on the other side of the wall. That’s what makes someone upgrade: the simple, honest feeling of "I can see where the real help is, and I want it."

It sounds simple written out like this. In practice, it’s psychology, and it’s worth getting right.

But none of this means you have to paywall at all

Everything above assumes you’ve decided a paid tier is part of your model. That’s worth saying out loud, because it’s not actually a given, and I don’t think it should be treated like one.

Substack makes it easy to look around and see writers bragging about their paying subscriber count or their monthly revenue, and to quietly absorb the idea that a paid tier is just what a “real” Substack has. It isn’t. Plenty of writers build genuinely successful, sustainable publications entirely free, monetizing through sponsorships, digital products, or their own services instead of a paywall at all.

If what you notice, honestly, is that a paid tier pulls your focus toward stressing about collecting 5 dollars a month from a handful of people, instead of the work that actually moves your business forward, that’s real information. It’s not a failure to walk away from a paywall. It might be the more aligned decision for how you actually want to build.

The point of everything above isn’t “everyone needs a paywall, so place it well.” It’s this: decide, deliberately, whether a paid tier is part of your model at all. If it is, use it with intention, in the right place, for the right reasons. If it isn’t, build your free publication with the same intention, instead of feeling like you’re missing a step everyone else has figured out. Either way, the decision should be yours, not something you back into because it’s the default option Substack keeps pushing in front of you.

I’ve helped a good number of clients work through exactly this. One of them got to a point where almost 10% of her new subscribers in a single month became paid subscribers. If you want support actually putting this into motion on your own Substack, Pocket Mentoring is opening for an August start. You can apply now to grab a spot.

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