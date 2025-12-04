A few weeks ago, I was on a call with a client who was stuck at $5/month for her paid Substack subscription.

“I just don’t think people would pay more,” she said.

So I asked her a simple question: “What if you’re wrong?”

We pulled up a calculator—well, a basic spreadsheet at the time—and started playing with numbers. $5/month with her current subscribers. Then $6. Then $7.

Something shifted when she SAW the numbers. Not in theory, but right there, in black and white, showing her what each pricing decision actually meant for her business.

That’s when I realized: we don’t have a pricing problem. We have a visualization problem.

Money Is Energy (And Most of Our Blocks Are Mental)

Here’s what I’ve learned working with all kinds of creators: it’s rarely the market holding us back. It’s us.

We underprice because we’re afraid. Afraid people won’t see the value. Afraid we’ll lose subscribers. Afraid we’re not “worth” more.

But those fears are just stories, and stories change when you have data.

What if charging $7 instead of $5 means you need fewer subscribers to hit the same revenue goal? What if the people willing to pay $7 are actually MORE committed to your work? What if you’re leaving money on the table not because your audience can’t afford it, but because you haven’t given them the chance?

Pricing isn’t just about numbers. It’s about energy. And it’s about giving yourself permission to see what’s actually possible.

What You’re Getting This Week

I built this simple Substack Revenue Calculator for one reason: to help you see, because when you can VISUALIZE it, everything changes.

Quick Reminder

We’re in Week 3 of the Holiday Gift Campaign. Here’s how it works:

Week 1: The Substack Positioning Workbook ✅

Week 2: The AI Prompt That Shows You What Your Readers Would Pay For ✅

Week 3: Substack Revenue Calculator (this week)

Week 4: Next week

Holiday Pricing Update

Annual subscriptions are on a sliding discount through December:

Week 1: 25% off — EXPIRED

Week 2: 20% off — EXPIRED

Week 3: 15% off — THIS WEEK

Week 4: 10% off

The earlier you upgrade, the better the rate.

🎁 This Week’s Gift: Substack Revenue Calculator

Upgrade now