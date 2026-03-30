This is part of Her Way of Business, a series about women who skipped the script and built careers on their own terms. The choices, the pivots, and what they built.

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Julie Hanell opened her first specialty café in Cape Town at 19, made it onto the city's top 5 list, and sold it for a 566% return. Then she spent over a decade in tech — recruiting, growth, sales leadership. When she was laid off, she didn't go back. She started writing The Coffee Dispatch on Substack, and today she consults for Perfect Daily Grind, one of the biggest media companies in the coffee industry, and lives between Paris and Málaga.

Andi: You spent years in tech, but coffee was still there in the background. Was there a specific moment when you realised it wasn’t just a personal passion but something that could become your work again?

Julie: I’ve always entertained the idea of opening a second coffee shop, though not nearly as often as before opening The Blend. Owning a café is hard work in every single way: physically, mentally, financially. But it’s also the most rewarding professional experience I’ve ever had.

Funnily enough, our last offsite at Lookback was in Kigali, and knowing Rwanda’s coffee culture, I had already mapped out a handful of cafés I wanted to visit, including one perched in the forest. As the resident coffee nerd on the team, I was tasked with taking our CEO, CFO and Head of CX somewhere we could actually think about strategy. I brought them to that place, obviously. And that’s when my CEO looked at me and said, “Julie will leave us one day to travel the world and write about cafés.”

He wasn’t wrong. I wasn’t hired to do that, but something about hearing it said out loud made it real. People genuinely saw me as the person who couldn’t go a day without good coffee, who kept posting flat white pictures everywhere, who friends and acquaintances would tag in café recommendations from cities I hadn’t even visited yet.

So I decided to stop sitting on my opinions and actually commit to the thing I loved. I launched the newsletter, started meeting café owners and roasters, and it’s been pure joy ever since.

And now, joining Perfect Daily Grind as Sales and Relationships Manager means I get to be paid for it, which still feels a little magical.

A: What made you choose writing on Substack, and did you know where it was heading, or were you simply following an instinct?

Julie: The answer starts somewhere more personal than a career pivot. Shortly before being laid off, my dad passed away from pancreatic cancer. In the months leading up to his death, we had some of the deepest conversations I’ve ever had, about life, about meaning, about how you actually want to spend your time on earth. Not abstract questions, but real ones. The kind you only ask when time suddenly feels finite. Those conversations changed something in me permanently.

So when the layoff came and I started looking at new roles across Europe, I noticed something: the offers that came through weren’t at the salary level I’d had before, and instead of feeling motivated to negotiate harder or cast a wider net, I just felt... nothing. I asked myself a very simple question: would getting up every morning to do this job, for less money, genuinely excite me? The answer was no. And once you’ve asked that question honestly, it’s hard to un-ask it.

So I decided to prioritise hobbies instead of my career because I felt I needed to connect with myself at a deeper level. I took drawing classes, singing classes, courses on agentic AI and SEO, volunteered for two different conferences, and met with astrologers, all while visiting cafés in the city. I also thought about going to university, working as a barista, opening another café, doing a pilates instruction education. In all honesty, I was pretty lost. But during that time I made new friends, and I also tracked in my gratitude journal what made me happy at the end of each day. I realised it was always the same: going to a new café, meeting new people, calling a friend, having some kind of social interaction even if through a video call. That pattern kept showing up, and eventually I stopped ignoring it.

I want to be very honest for those who read my journey: today the job I have pays 6x less than my previous job in tech, and without my partner’s financial support right now I wouldn’t be able to explore my passion. I think that’s really important to know, because a lot of career pivot stories leave that part out.

I’ve also learned that sadly when there is purpose, often the financing lacks, and coffee is definitely an industry for passionate people which, unless you’re on the trading side or the equipment side, doesn’t pay very well. That’s the reality, and I’d rather say it clearly than let anyone romanticise what this kind of choice actually costs.

But all of the above eventually led me to follow the coffee path. The nudge to niche into coffee came from an internet friend I made about a year ago who kept sending me LinkedIn messages, such as: hey, can you write about the coffee scene in Paris? And I thought that maybe my passion for coffee wasn’t such a bad idea to write about. Friends kept reaching out for recommendations, kept asking me about fun cafés to visit, so I thought I might as well write about it and share the stories I hear from café owners when I visit a new coffee shop. Here we are. It isn’t a straight line, yet it’s definitely a 360 back into it.

In terms of where I’m headed, I would like my Substack to be the #1 destination for aspiring café owners, and people who love coffee and cafés, to read The Coffee Dispatch. I also would like to work with coffee companies on their growth strategies by sharing trend observations, but also help them build a cultlike following through sharing their stories. After all, the reason I joined Perfect Daily Grind & Coffee Intelligence is because I really want to belong to that ecosystem and meet more incredible people. The writing is the vehicle, but the community is the point.

Andi: That’s a brave choice, but I imagine it wasn’t always comfortable. Was there a point during those early months when you thought you were making a mistake, that maybe you should just go back to tech where the path was clear and the income was safe? What kept you going?

Julie: I love the saying, you choose your hard, because it’s so true. There is no easy path, only the one you choose. And yes, there were moments, especially in the early months, where I wondered if I was being naive. When a bill comes in or you look at your bank account and do the math, the comfort of a tech salary feels very real.

Honestly, money is still a topic I think about every day. It’s hard to combine such daily happiness with the constant stress of making ends meet. I do have an incredibly supportive husband, and I am deeply grateful for that, but I also cherish the independence that comes with being financially safe on my own terms. That tension doesn’t go away, and I think it would be dishonest to pretend otherwise.

What kept me going was probably the contrast. Because the stress I feel now is a different kind of stress than what I had in tech. In tech, I had financial security, but I also had a different weight, one that sat somewhere deeper. What I have now is uncertainty, but also lightness. And I’ll take that trade for now.

Choosing the coffee path has brought so much joy into my life, from meeting incredible people, to visiting great cafés and attending coffee festivals. It has also shown me that when you do what you really love, doors open a lot faster than you expect. Someone reaches out. A conversation leads somewhere. An opportunity appears that you couldn’t have planned for.

I also understand that I am on a journey, and that patience is part of what I need to harness to get to where I want to go, but with a smile. That feels like a completely different relationship with work than anything I had before.

Andi: Your work today spans coffee media, sales, mentoring, and your own Substack. For someone looking at this from the outside, it looks like freedom, but building that kind of life requires real structure underneath. How does your business actually work? What brings in income, what builds your brand, and how did you figure out which pieces to keep and which to let go?

Julie: I’m so happy you’re asking, because I’m genuinely in the midst of structuring all of the above, so the honest answer is that it’s still evolving.

Today, my main income comes from my role as Sales and Relationship Manager for the PDG conglomerate, which includes two publications, Perfect Daily Grind and Coffee Intelligence, a digital media marketing agency, an annual event called the Producers Roasters Forum, and the Global Coffee Awards. I focus on the publications and the media agency side. That’s the anchor. Until recently, I also consulted for tech companies on the sales enablement side, which brought in additional income, but it became increasingly hard to sustain alongside my work for Perfect Daily Grind, so I let that go. Being a generalist for a long time, it’s the first time that I decided to let go of revenue generating activities for the sake of following what I really love. It’s definitely scary, but it’s paying off.

In parallel, as you know, I write The Coffee Dispatch on Substack and LinkedIn. Neither of those pay the bills right now, but that’s not what they’re for. They’re about building my personal brand, accessing more people in the space, and slowly becoming a voice people trust. My long-term goal is to become an authority in the café ecosystem, someone who gets called in to speak about how cafés shape our neighbourhoods, our behaviour as consumers, and how we connect as human beings. I’m building a base of knowledge and experiences that nourish me today and will enable me to develop services I can monetise over time.

And then there’s REIMAGINE, a venture I set up with a friend who, like me, has chosen a very different approach to life and with whom I work really well. Though she is now running it and I’ve left it - we’ve helped 8 women find their way back into a career they loved last summer, one of them being Abby, who went on to join OpenAI last month. That work sits at the intersection of mentoring and pivoting coaching, and it’s something I care about deeply, particularly for women who feel stuck between what they’re good at and what they actually want.

One thing that has changed how I operate is AI, like most of us I guess I saw the importance of understanding it quickly and after doing an education on agentic AI last summer, I started building AI agents into my daily workflow, and it has been tremendous, not just for productivity, but for deep thinking and structuring my days in a way that actually energises me rather than drains me.

But getting there required investment, both in people and in tools. I worked with Anna Mackenzie, whose mentoring was incredible for helping me think more clearly about where I was going, and I also invested in tools like Dust AI, which is what I use to build and run my agents. For someone running multiple things at once, that kind of clarity is not a luxury, it’s what makes the whole thing sustainable.

So to answer your question directly: income comes from PDG, brand comes from The Coffee Dispatch, and purpose comes from all of it together. The pieces I’ve kept are the ones that either pay me, or grow my presence in the coffee world. Everything else I’ve learned to let go of which is so hard but really necessary to get to where I envision my life to be like in 5 years from now.

Andi: The Coffee Dispatch started as a personal project and became the thing that opened the door to your current role in coffee media. What do you think Substack specifically made possible for you that a traditional path into the coffee industry wouldn’t have?

Julie: Scarcity in the job market is very real, and the coffee industry is no exception. There are so many people who love coffee, who have studied it, who have built careers around it for years. Walking in as someone who came from tech sales, not from a roastery or a competition circuit, means you have to find a different door.

Substack gave me that door. What made it possible, more than anything, is that it let me show my thinking publicly, consistently, and on my own terms. I didn’t need a title or a credential to start. Every issue of The Coffee Dispatch was essentially a demonstration of how I see the industry, what I notice, what I find interesting. That’s not something a CV can do.

I also had something working in my favour: I owned a specialty coffee shop back in the 2010s. The Blend in Cape Town taught me things about the business of coffee that no media job would have given me. I understood the operator’s perspective from the inside, and those are the people who buy ads and want a relationship with our publications. So when I saw the ad for the role, I jumped at the opportunity with little faith but a way to see whether my choice of going all in on coffee was the right one. I’m a little superstitious like that.

And I think that’s the broader lesson.

When it comes to breaking into an industry you weren’t born into, there are really only two paths: you either know someone, or you build something that makes people want to know you. The Coffee Dispatch was my way of doing the second. It showed my passion, yes, but more than that, it showed how that passion could be useful. That’s what Substack made possible that a traditional path never would have.

Andi: You’ve mentored women through career pivots. When someone comes to you and says they have this thing they love, but they can’t see how it becomes a career, what do you tell them? What do you wish someone had told you?

Julie: The pattern I’ve seen happen over and again, both in my own journey and with the women I’ve worked with through REIMAGINE, is this: you have a few passions, you know what you’re good at, you have an idea about what you could spend your days doing, but it’s the actual leap that seems impossible. The question is never really “what do I want?” Most people know the answer to that. The question is “how do I go from where I am right now to the thing I actually want?”

And as women, I think we’re often prone to overthinking. Overplanning, over-reflecting, waiting until every condition is perfect before we act, instead of just taking that first step, making that first call, posting that first post. I’ve seen incredibly capable women sit on ideas for months, sometimes years, because they couldn’t see the full path yet. But you don’t need to see the full path. You just need to see the next step. It’s about daring to believe that your passion could make your life.

That shift rarely happens on its own. It often requires an external perspective, someone to hold up a mirror and help you see what you’re doing and why. That’s what REIMAGINE was built around. My co-founder and I had both made unconventional choices, and we understood from the inside what that process actually feels like: the doubt, the identity questions, the financial fear, the moment where you have to choose between what’s safe and what’s true. We helped 8 women work through exactly that, and watching someone like Abby go on to join OpenAI after that process reminded me why this work matters.

What I’ve learned from coaching is that a perspective shift is almost always necessary before anything else can move. A shift in values, in priorities, in what you’re willing to compromise on and what you’re not. Doing what you love fully, without any stress, is a fantasy. But doing it within a realistic timeframe, by making deliberate compromises and keeping your reasons visible, is entirely possible. It just requires you to be genuinely alright with the ups and downs, and to always find your way back to why you chose this path in the first place.

The practical advice I give every time is simple: make the plan, and while doing so start with small actions. Use whatever happens next as a data point, not as a verdict. The question most people are really asking is “will it work out?” But that’s the wrong question, because you can’t answer it upfront. The right question is: can this next action guide me toward the next thing? And then the one after that? That’s how it actually works. Not in one leap, but in a series of small moves that compound over time.

Andi: Looking at where you are today, does this feel like arriving somewhere, or does it feel like the beginning of something else entirely?

Julie: A bit of both. Does that make any sense?

I feel like I’ve arrived in that I do what I love day in and out. There’s no Sunday dread anymore. There’s no moment where I’m sitting in a meeting thinking, what am I doing here? That version of me feels very far away now. But it also feels like an entire new world has opened up, and the possibilities are endless. And with that, I feel like I’m just getting started.

I’ve always loved the Abraham Lincoln quote: “In the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.” And if you look at my life and career, it’s truly been an epic ride. Moving countries multiple times, starting and selling businesses, failing at relationships but now married ten years to an incredible man. Working in tech, owning a café in Cape Town, pivoting into coffee media, building a newsletter from nothing, helping other women find their way. I think I’ve always prioritised the journey over the outcome, sometimes consciously, sometimes because life simply didn’t give me the option to do otherwise.

And today, as I work on a brand new chapter that is in many ways one I started at 19, when I first fell in love with coffee and with the kind of spaces cafés create, I’ve come to see a lot of beauty and truth in Carl Jung’s words: “The privilege of a lifetime is to become who you truly are.” I didn’t understand that in my twenties. I understood it intellectually, but I hadn’t lived it yet.

I’m hoping that by choosing passion I’ve given myself, and maybe also the women who read my story or work, permission to do the same. To trust that the winding path isn’t a sign you’re lost. It might just be the sign that you’re paying attention.

Follow Julie on Substack, subscribe to The Coffee Dispatch for weekly café trends and founder stories, or connect with her on LinkedIn.

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