Ditch The Templates • Andi Bitay

Ditch The Templates • Andi Bitay

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Mahmoud Owies's avatar
Mahmoud Owies
15h

She's the best ❤️

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Carolyn Keesh's avatar
Carolyn Keesh
17h

Brilliant article! I’m delighted the algorithm put this in my feed. I read it because well, I built a career in tech, then I followed the coffee. I know! I don’t think the algorithm had to work very hard on this one but still. Now I’m going to go and check out more from you both. ❤️

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