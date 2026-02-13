I’ve always been fascinated by women who looked at the path society laid out for them and said: not for me. Women who pivoted more than once, built non-linear careers, and shaped their businesses around who they actually are – not who they were told to be.

This series, Her Way of Business, is about them. The choices they made, the rules they broke, and what they built instead.

Why am I sharing their stories?

Because sharing what we’ve learned is the oldest way humans move forward. We’re not competitors. We’re women who aren’t afraid to share what we know and who are open to learning from each other.

If you’re a paid subscriber, make sure you read all the way to the end. There’s a section just for you: practical takeaways from this conversation that you can apply to your own business right away.

Jenni Gritters is a writer, coach, and serial solopreneur. She's built four businesses since being laid off from the media industry in 2018, bringing in over a million dollars in gross revenue – all while taking two maternity leaves and designing a life around her family. She's the author of The Sustainable Solopreneur and the creator of multiple coaching programs for creative business owners who want to build without burning out.

Andi Bitay: You went from “dream jobs” at Upworthy and the New York Times to building your own path. What was the moment you realized the traditional success script wasn’t written for you?

Jenni Gritters: I was laid off in 2018 but I knew the model wasn’t for me about a year before that. I had what many people would describe as a “dream job,” but I was incredibly bored. More than once, after suggesting an interesting idea, I was told that I needed to be less ambitious. The reality was that the spaces I was in didn’t reward curiosity, thinking outside the box or taking risks. Even before I was laid off, I knew my time at that job was short lived.

It’s also worth saying that the journalism/ media industry has always been really messy. Pretty early on, during my time at Upworthy, I started to see how precarious this kind of work was. For example, hiring and strategy were completely dictated by changes in the Facebook algorithm, which made for a very unsteady environment. I knew, even then, that I’d always need to have a back-up to feel safe. Even at both jobs, I was always freelancing on the side. This came in very handy when I was laid off in 2018!

AB: You describe your business as “anti-hustle” and “anti-capitalist” – yet you’ve built a six-figure income and multiple ventures. How do you reconcile these seemingly opposite ideas?

JG: Great question.

The first thing I’d say is that building multiple businesses, or hitting high revenue numbers, doesn’t actually require hustle.

We think it does, and most of us have only been shown examples of growth and wealth that comes from back-breaking work. Being anti-hustle means questioning the norms we’ve been given about what success really looks like. So much of my growth has come from focusing on a few key needle movers, adapting my business when I changed (or the market changed) and learning how to relax. I know this feels hard for our rational minds to understand because of how we’ve been raised to think about money, but there are many, many ways to grow. When I get stuck or money stops moving, it’s often because I’m over-working or over-strategizing.

Over time, I’ve built a coaching space (1-1 programs, group options, community spaces) where everyone questions the established rules of how we’re “supposed” to work. That’s the anti-hustle part.

In my mind, being anti-capitalist is also about asking a lot of questions. Because of the society we live in, none of us can divest from capitalism entirely. But capitalism is a system that prioritizes profit above all else. I work in a way that prioritizes people above all else.

I’m always asking about how to create communal, needs-based economies, how to integrate reciprocity into systems that are incredibly transactional, and how we might change the current economic structures on individual levels.

In our society, money gives us a lot of power. I want good people to have money! But I also refuse to prioritize money over other success metrics, over relationships, over my own well-being. When I invite you into an anti-capitalist conversation, what I’m saying is that I want you to think beyond what you’ve been told must be true about how money moves, how businesses must be built, and how to serve people. What’s interesting, to me, is that people who ask those questions actually tend to make more money long-term – but as an outcome of being of deep service and thinking in a visionary way, rather than because they put money at the center of their motivation.

AB: You’ve changed directions many times – journalist, editor, coach, agency founder, author. How do you know when it’s time to pivot versus when to stay the course?

JG: I know it’s time to stay the course when things stop working smoothly. I tend to change quickly – every 6 months, I’m basically a new person – and that usually means I need to change the structures around me to support my growth, or to support the new bodies of work coming through. Here’s an example:

I ran a community for business owners moving sustainably for 2.5 years, which is a long time for me. Over that time, I changed the messaging and focus areas more than once. But structurally and soul-wise, it was a really aligned offer! Then, in 2025, enrollment and revenue dropped. It wasn’t because of the market, it was because of me. I stopped promoting the program as much and if I was honest, I didn’t want people to join because I had a whole new body of work brewing under the surface.

That’s what I mean by things hitting the skids: Enrollments drop, my affinity for the program stalled and revenue wasn’t hitting the mark. All of that was an external expression of an internal misalignment.

Traditional business practice might have told me to just pivot the messaging or program again, but intuitively I was very clear that I needed to make way for a new body of work – and this community space had to go. I spent a lot of time thinking about how to tell people, and we had 6 weeks to process together before that last call. It wasn’t an easy choice but it was the right thing to do.

So the short answer to that is: The data usually tells me what I already know intuitively. And when both my gut and the numbers tell me that something has stalled out, I know it’s time to compost it so I can make space for what’s new.

By the way: I don’t think we compost enough. Sometimes we hold onto old ways of moving in our businesses so tightly (which makes sense! We’re scared!) that we can’t actually move on. I call this clawing at a closed door when the window next to it is open. It’s scary and it’s never not worked out for me. I’ll always choose personal freedom and alignment.

AB: You mentioned that you’re “basically a new person every 6 months.” How do you communicate these shifts to your audience without losing their trust or confusing them?

JG: I don’t worry about that anymore. I used to, and I think I tended to overexplain and try to keep everyone happy. But that’s a ton of work and often, when I’m in the in-between of a transition, it’s also hard to explain what’s happening.

Now, I really trust that the people who are meant to stay with me, will. I know I’ll lose some people who identified with the former version of me and not the future one – and that’s fine. Just this week, I was saying to someone that I’m getting about 8-10 unsubscribes for every email I send during this launch. That’s unusually high for me and it makes complete sense. The folks who followed me when I was talking about freelance writing probably don’t want to talk about the energetics of wealth!

If I really believe that people are sovereign and able to make their own choices (which I do! I’ve built my whole business around!), it’s in integrity to show up without trying to control people’s perceptions of me.

AND, I’ll also say, I usually try to bridge offers from one space to another. Instead of going all in on the next thing, I’ll lace the new concepts into older offerings to help people acclimate as I make the transition. That’s less about explaining my personal transitions and more about inviting them into new topics or bodies of work.

There’s always mess when you transition. It’s unavoidance. Your messaging won’t feel cohesive. Your website will need to shift. I’ve learned to stay in that mess – it always leads to clarity and it’s over sooner than you’d expect.

AB: What’s one piece of “business advice” you had to actively unlearn to build something sustainable?

JG: I’m a really good strategist and pretty much every program out there peddles strategies. Everyone wants to tell you how to grow, how to go viral, how to make more money.

But what I had to learn the hard way was that I needed to become internally referenced if I wanted to grow a business that felt intentional and supportive for the life I wanted to live, not the huge results my ego was attached to.

What I mean by that is: External referencing = relying on other people’s feedback or external metrics of success to tell me that I’m doing a good job. Internal referencing = tuning into my own needs and desires, listening to my intuition and body, then making clear decisions to create a life that feels successful to me.

What looks successful to others, and what feels successful to me, are often two very different things.

Over time, I’ve learned to pause and go inward first. Once I listen to myself, then I can attach strategy. But strategy comes second, not first. And I’m very, very picky about what kinds of strategies I’ll try; they must be aligned with my values, intentions and capacity. Discernment has been a big learning curve for me!

AB: Can you give an example of a choice you made that others might have seen as a step back, but for you was exactly right?

JG: At the moment, I could open up more 1-1 coaching and calls. But if I did, I’d be giving away the thing I want most: Freedom of time! (I have a 6 and 3 year old, so I’m still very much in a family season and I’m building a new business – I need the time!)

Having more 1-1 clients would create more revenue for me, which would “look” successful. But taking the time, slight revenue decrease and space to plan what’s coming feels like success in my body. I can relax here, which means I’ll likely make better decisions.

AB: You said strategy comes second, after listening to yourself. But for someone who’s been trained to lead with strategy their whole career – how did you actually learn to hear your own voice first?

JG: It happened in small ways. I started to listen to my body first. When I was hungry, I would pause to eat. When I was having a huge emotional flareup about an upcoming vacation or social engagement, I would pause to ask how I could better care for myself in that situation.

Once I started listening to my body, I had better information to work with and could ask others around me to support me in ways that were actually effective. I could ask my husband to step in on childcare when I was feeling burned out, or I could advocate for myself better in work settings.

It’s also worth saying that advocating for myself like that was scary. I was not raised to believe that I could be safe and get my needs met 100%. And yet over time, I gathered evidence that I could be safe while asking for support.

That trickled down into spending actual time in meditation/ tapping into my intuition on purpose, but it took a while to get there! Baby steps.

AB: What does a “successful” day look like for you now… not the big wins, just an ordinary Tuesday?

JG: My ideal day starts with a good breakfast, a walk outside, and 10-15 minutes in meditation. I’d have two really juicy coaching calls, helping people unlock next levels of wealth, visibility and possibility. Then I’d check in on my group coaching spaces (mostly managed by supporting coaches and my ops/ community contractors), do a lot of writing (I’m still a writer at heart!) for various platforms, and probably log off mid-afternoon for a hike. If I got my wish, I’d have an acupuncture or massage session booked before picking up my kids, cooking dinner, playing a board game by the fire, reading a good book and curling up in my bed between flannel sheets.

That’s honestly what success feels like to me: Right paced work that helps people, while living in a healthy body that’s nourished and appreciating every minute I get to spend with my family. Nature plays in. And yes, I want to make money. But that was never the whole point, at least for me.

