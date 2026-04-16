This is part of Her Way of Business, a series about women who skipped the script and built careers on their own terms. The choices, the pivots, and what they built.

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I've been following Nathalia Montenegro for a while, but this season something made me stop and really pay attention. She's writing to me from a house in the Costa Rican jungle — no electricity grid, just solar panels and Starlink — where she's spending five months while running a brand strategy business with clients across the world. It's the kind of decision that looks small on paper and enormous in practice: the sort of bold, freedom-driven choice most people talk about and very few actually make.

She left Brazil on a whim in 2018, rebuilt her career from scratch for the international market, stopped posting online for almost five years after a friend told her a video she made was “bullshit,” and eventually came back to write two newsletters — Dear Self Letters and Diary of a Brand Therapist — that now sit at the center of how people find her.

This conversation is about what it actually takes to build a business on your own voice, and why that work looks a lot more like self-discovery than marketing.

Andi: Looking at your life, you seem like someone who designs her days around what actually matters to her — surfing, travel, working from a small village in Portugal. But that kind of life doesn’t just happen. How did you build a business that supports the way you want to live?

Nathalia: It started when I moved from Brazil to Portugal on a whim back in 2018. Before that, I had my own business doing brand strategy for local clients, but I always wanted to build a life outside of Brazil. So when I decided to buy a plane ticket and commit to my dream of living abroad, I realised it would be really hard to do that if I continued working with the Brazilian market, because of the currency exchange.

Working locally in Portugal wasn’t an option for me either. Wages in Portugal are among the lowest in Europe, and this also shows in how much local companies are willing to invest in their own communication.

So I came to the conclusion that to live the life I wanted, with flexibility, time freedom, and financial reward, I needed to detach my income from geography. I didn’t want to live in a big city, and small towns are usually not the best for career or making money. The internet was the piece that allowed me to be where I wanted and stay connected to the world.

So in 2020, I started building an online presence and working with clients from all over the world. This was a hard one, but a very important step. I already had the expertise and experience, and I was known in Brazil at some level for what I did. Starting from scratch online, positioned for the international market, felt like starting from zero. But it paid off. I already had the experience, I just needed to be patient and consistent in articulating it, and learn how to connect with people online.

Today, I’m in Costa Rica. I came for a 5-month season here living in the jungle. There’s no electricity, and houses are powered by solar energy and Starlink for internet. I’m practically physically isolated from the world, but because of the internet my work keeps flowing the same way. Thanks to a hard decision I committed to six years ago.

Andi: You’ve been doing brand strategy for over 12 years, but you call yourself a “brand therapist.” What happens in your work that makes that a more honest name for it?

Nathalia: This was something my clients kept repeating over the sessions: “This feels like therapy,” or “I was looking forward to my therapy session this week with you” (laughter). I heard this so many times that I started owning it.

But there’s a reason it feels this way. I usually say that every strategy has three parts: the what, the how, and the why. What most of us are used to seeing online is the “how” — tactics, content approaches, frameworks, mental models. But many people still feel lost about what to put into these frameworks.

Understanding who you are, your personal narrative that is relevant to your goals and audience, where you’re going, what’s unique about you, the core of your message, this is the what and the why. This is more about learning to see yourself clearly than a framework to follow. You need to own it more than have the perfect tagline.

I believe a sustainable “what” comes from your story, experiences, and view of the world. And this is the work of excavation, work that’s hard to do by yourself. We usually need others to help us see from the outside. As we start digging into this, a lot of things become clearer for the client. Not only their voice or positioning, but also what really matters to them in life, what moves them, what their fears, blocks, gifts, and desires are.

This is the work of self-expression as much as it is of strategy. And to express yourself, you need to know who your “self” is, or at least be open to the discomfort of discovering it through the process of expressing yourself.

Andi: Your clients often say: “I know who I am in real life, but I can’t figure out how to show that online.” Why do you think that gap is so common, and what’s usually hiding underneath it?

Nathalia: When you move through your life, you adapt to the context presented to you in each moment. When you go to work, you bring your work-self. When you’re with your family, you bring your son-self or partner-self. When you’re hanging with different groups of friends, you bring the self that relates most to that group. These are all parts of who you are as a whole, but it’s natural that we show the parts of us that are more relevant to the context.

When people start building online, they often get confused about which parts of themselves they should make more prominent. They also worry about what people will think of them when they see versions of them they’re not used to seeing. What will my friends think when they see me making videos online about my work? What will my colleagues think when they see me this fun and outspoken about topics we’re not used to discussing?

So usually two things happen. People unconsciously start blocking themselves from showing parts of who they are online and struggle without knowing why. Or they try to show all of it and feel they’re presenting themselves in disconnection, as if parts of them don’t make sense together. But this happens because of the lack of context.

We create context by understanding your goals: what your intention is with your online presence and communication, what you want to bring out into the world, and how it traces back to parts of yourself and your story. This is the work of finding your thread.

There’s also another angle. It’s not that people don’t know how to show who they are online. It’s that we learn about who someone is through listening to or reading how they think about their work, their life, or a specific context, and what influences shaped that way of thinking.

It can happen that someone is really good at executing their work but hasn’t developed the skill of articulating their thought process to others. So they might feel they don’t have a perspective or point of view, because they’re not used to externalising it with intention. This is something you can develop. It’s a practice.

Andi: You know that struggle from the inside too. After someone told you that what you shared online was “bullshit,” you stopped showing up for almost five years. What was going on during those years, and what had to change before you could start again?

Nathalia: I always loved communicating in all kinds of ways. I used to do it very freely, without planning content, without overthinking, without scripts.

One day I had a thought, a reflection about how I saw life. I recorded it in the moment, talking to the camera, and posted it on Instagram. A few moments after I hit post, a “friend” sent me a message on WhatsApp saying what I shared was bullshit. My reaction in that moment was to say, “Oh, friend. Thank you so much for telling me that my thoughts suck, so I don’t embarrass myself in public.” And then I deleted the post. And I stopped posting for almost five years.

I felt blocked. Every time I tried to post something, I overthought what people would think of me, whether what I was saying was “right” or “wrong,” and many other internal blocks.

It wasn’t a straightforward path to “solve” this. It took me going through a big life crisis in other areas of my life, a lot of therapy because of it, which made me realise I didn’t know who I was, in the sense that I didn’t have inner authority. I anchored myself too much in people and things external to me, and it took me years to rebuild this reference from the inside out.

One thing that helped me build that inner authority was anchoring myself in my own story and lived experience. When you ground your point of view, no one can tell you if it’s right or wrong, because it’s yours. It’s based on all the information, experience, and perception you had access to up to that day. So how could it be wrong?

And even if our perspective has holes in it, we can only discover them and evolve in conversation with others. Even when there are other perspectives different from ours, that’s okay — because people have different experiences, stories, and contexts.

My “friend,” at that time, might not have agreed with my perspective. But I should have owned my authority and reaffirmed to myself that my view came from my experience. If he disagreed without bringing any relevant information to the conversation, then I shouldn’t have bothered about it.

I can only share this now because I’ve lived through it. Our story is constantly evolving, and so is our perspective.

Andi: You’ve talked about how you deliberately trained yourself to speak up in your own content, and eventually even prepared yourself for public speaking. Was that purely a personal challenge, or did it change how clients find you? I’m curious — how do people actually discover you and your work today?

Nathalia: Well, as I said before: I love communicating!! I’ve always felt amazed by the fact that by speaking to someone, or by listening to someone, your worldview, your understanding, and sometimes your life can change. It’s fascinating.

I see self-expression as something fun, not a work to be done. I also understand context. The way we communicate through writing is different from how we communicate when giving a talk, which is different from recording a podcast, which is different from recording an Instagram reel. These are different skills, and I enjoy developing my articulation and communication in multiple ways. Not to say it isn’t hard sometimes — anything we’re not used to will feel hard. But if you enjoy the process, every small progress feels rewarding.

I usually say: if you want to build a business, you need to learn to speak for yourself. The more you talk about yourself and your work, the more doors you open for people to discover you.

Today my content is the main driver of my business, but I’ve gotten clients in all kinds of curious ways. From public speaking talks. From meeting a stranger in a coffee shop and having a conversation. From talking to someone who came to check my apartment for rent. And from a personal post I made on Instagram — nothing related to my work — that a friend shared. Someone saw that post through my friend’s network, visited my profile, checked my website, and became a client.

I’m not someone who actively prospects in the sense of pitching people or sending cold emails and messages. I tried that in the beginning of my entrepreneurial journey and I hated it. It’s just not how I’m wired. But I learned not to miss an opportunity to let people know what they can come to me for.

Andi: You write two newsletters — Dear Self about personal growth, and Diary of a Brand Therapist about building a brand. How do these two sides feed each other? And is there a version of your business where one couldn’t exist without the other?

Nathalia: I usually say these are different parts of one single story: the story of trusting yourself so you can express yourself in the world.

In Dear Self, I talk a lot about building the inner authority I mentioned before, trusting yourself. It’s mostly a reflection of my own struggles and what I learned that helped me overcome them or see a challenge from a different angle. Since I was young, I was fascinated by the idea of creating a fulfilling life. And a big part of creating a fulfilling life is knowing ourselves well, including the ways we get in our own way.

Diary of a Brand Therapist is about expressing yourself in the world. Letting yourself be known. Building a business that gives you the flexibility to live a life you’re excited about, by articulating your worldview and connecting with people.

One thing to notice: these are not businesses. These publications are a way to express myself. Sometimes people confuse this.

I see business as a solution (or solutions) to a problem that people pay money for because they see value in it. There are multiple business models for how this can happen, but the essence of business is that it has to generate profit, so you can grow and evolve.

To this day, I don’t monetise any of my newsletters, because for me right now, my main goal is to connect with people.

Each one of my newsletters has a different purpose. I write Diary of a Brand Therapist to connect with people who are on this journey of building a brand online, and to grow my business by helping them through my knowledge, services, and products.

I write Dear Self because it’s a calling. I just cannot not write it. It’s the thing I’d write even if no one ever read it. I write it for myself, and I think that’s why it ended up resonating with so many people. I suffered personally when I didn’t write it, or when I only wrote about work-related topics.

Earlier this year I started a paid version of Dear Self, where people received physical letters — a mail-club for self-discovery. But after two months, I had to stop it because it turned out to be really hard to do this from the jungle (laughs — I think I was too ambitious). Anyway, this was never with the intention of making money. If I’m being honest, I probably spent more than people paid. But it was super fun and brought me a lot of joy while it lasted.

So, rephrasing your question:

Is there a version of your business where one couldn’t exist without the other? Yes.

Is there a version of yourself — your personal brand — where one couldn’t exist without the other? No.

Andi: You’ve said that building a brand is an act of self-discovery. If someone reading this is stuck — they have the skills, the experience, but they can’t find their voice — what’s the one thing you’d want them to hear?

Nathalia: Expressing yourself is an act of self-discovery because, by articulating your point of view, you discover more about how you see things. It’s a practice of understanding yourself better.

Building a personal brand is the process of forming associations around you for what you want to be known for, referred for, or having people come to you for.

When we talk about self-expression in the context of building a personal brand, we’re talking about communicating with intention. It’s not just a journal where you write all your random thoughts. It’s expressing yourself so you can meet another person along the way.

To let others meet you, you need to reveal who you are. Your worldview, where it comes from, what experiences shaped it, what your opinions are on a certain area that’s relevant to you and to them.

So you start exploring your beliefs, your point of view, and a deeper understanding of your work or whatever you want to be known for. As I mentioned, many people know how to execute their work really well, but learning to articulate how you think about it is a different skill.

You’ll be confronted with deeper questions in the process. And the “I don’t know what to talk about” sometimes is the “I never stopped to think about this.”

The practice of expressing yourself with intention forces you to think deeply about these things.

I usually notice two different attitudes and expectations people start from when building their online presence or brand. Depending on which one you come from, it has a big impact on how fun or how hard the whole thing feels.

You can either start with:

An inner expectation of approval: Will people like this? Will this get attention? What will they think of me?

An inner expectation of discovering more of your way of seeing things: What do I think about this? What’s my opinion on this topic?

I interviewed a psychiatrist recently on the topic of how self-expression helps you create a fulfilling life. One thing he said has stayed with me since: “To express yourself is to engage in the stage of life.”

I couldn’t agree more. The goal is not to be right, or to have the perfect communication. It’s to engage with other people by revealing yourself — and letting others engage with you.

Follow Nathalia on Substack and Instagram, subscribe to Diary of a Brand Therapist and Dear Self, or work with her at nathaliamontenegro.com.

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