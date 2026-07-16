I clearly remember the first time I saw Lucy Werner in one of Chris Do’s YouTube videos a few years ago. Even though PR wasn't really on my radar, I watched the whole interview because there was just something special about her. Alongside her humor, she had this electrifying energy that never crossed into that sugary, over-hyped Hollywood style—she stayed realistic and grounded. For the first time in my life, I actually understood what PR was, which is pretty funny considering I worked as a PR assistant for a year in my early twenties…

Lucy isn't afraid to tell the truth and admit when things get tough, but instead of wallowing in self-pity, she focuses on finding a solution. No one ever said being an entrepreneur is easy, even when you’ve been doing it for years.

Andi: You have such a unique, vibrant way of hyping yourself, like the time you made a dress out of your own prompt cards! For me, and for so many introverts or sensitive creators, this kind of visibility feels like a huge mountain to climb. How naturally does this come to you? Have you always been this effortlessly bold, or was it a skill you had to build?

Lucy: I started working in a PR agency at 17, and one of my first jobs was phoning people off a spreadsheet or Rolodex to ask them if they were interested in the latest story about something (spoiler: they were not), so that was baptism by fire really.

The dress was a small homage to drag culture and me being a huge RuPaul’s Drag Race fan and I wanted to have a moment to dress up for myself. I can see objectively this is on the more ridiculous end of promotion but I think it’s important to do it in a way that feels fun for you. If you have a good time, we will have a good time with you, and that doesn’t have to look like how everyone else does it.

Andi: You run your business from the French countryside, where you live with your family, after moving away from the bustling energy of London. How does your physical environment impact your creativity and business strategy? Does the slower pace of rural life change how you approach building a brand?

Lucy: I think in-person events are one of the best ways to build your brand and without having the ability to prance around the big city like I was used to I’ve struggled to find my way. It took me four years to host my first event in France, which I eventually did in English. I told myself so many stories like my French wasn’t good enough or I didn’t have a network here. My business coach told me to put on a VIP day at my house and I was astounded that I sold it out in less than a week just via Instagram stories.

Change of location or setting has forced me to do things differently to how I have done historically and ignore a lot of the ‘I can’t’ voices in my head.

Andi: Many people first discovered you on Substack when you accidentally deleted your entire publication. Yet, you bounced back stronger and reached an even bigger audience. Looking back, how did you survive that emotionally?

Lucy: That’s really lovely but the truth is I’ve not bounced back. I didn’t have a back up of my audience so I still have less free and paid readers than before the deletion. A small portion of my readers were on Apple Pay, so when I moved, I lost all of them as you can’t move them with you. I also lost a few Substack aficionados who didn’t like that I wasn’t on the platform anymore. Having faced many worse personal crises in my life, I am great at the moment, it often takes me a long time afterwards to recover and in all honesty, it was and still is really hard. I was a Top 20 revenue generator for Substack at the time but not someone they particularly cared about keeping for sure.

Andi: Is this resilience a core part of your personality? Have you always been someone who reacts to “failures” by stepping up your game?

Lucy: I closed my entire PR agency and gambled everything to try and make it a realistic income for myself with a target of three years. The setback happened at 18-months, so I gave myself 18-months to try to bounce back. I see it more as necessity than resilience.

Andi: The next big plot twist for your audience was when you decided to leave Substack altogether. What triggered that decision, where did you move your digital home, and how smooth (or bumpy) was the transition?

Lucy: I can’t really say too much about this but essentially there was an engineering mistake (nothing to do with me) that kicked me when I was down and led to paid subscribers receiving cancellation emails a month into me trying to rebuild. There were also a couple of unkind Instagram DMs and emails from Substack HQ employees. The PR in me desperately wanted to be the poster girl for how they saved this situation and could turn a creators crisis around, but it wasn’t to be.

I looked around and settled on Ghost because it is a not-for-profit, so no evil investors. And now all my data is backed up, so I can’t lose all my articles and subscribers again.

They were amazing, the customer service was great, they concierged me over. I knew it was coming for a few months and I should have prepped my audience for it coming but the move was smooth.

Andi: I still see you popping up on Substack Notes occasionally, but you’re also very active on Instagram. How is your communication ecosystem structured right now? How do you choose which platform gets which piece of your energy?

Lucy: I’ve just started a social media sabbatical for the Summer from Instagram and LinkedIn to think of more creative ways to promote the newsletter.

Right now, I’m enjoying writing for other newsletters like this one, and they often work harder for me in growing new subscribers. I also like podcasts, workshops, guesting for other memberships, hosting events and securing press as a way to bring in a new audience. I test and learn a lot.

Often, someone with a smaller niche audience will work harder for me, so then I will look to collaborate more than once.

Andi: With so many creative ideas, how do you balance strategy and spontaneity? Are you a meticulous planner, or do you rely more on intuition when creating content?

Lucy: It’s a bit of both, I have a master spreadsheet with an editorial schedule and all my planning themes, business strategy, targets, goals, wishlist etc but also sometimes it’s what I feel like on the day.

Andi: You’ve built an incredibly active online community where you genuinely share the spotlight with others, like your Member Spotlights. What is your golden rule for anyone trying to build a community from scratch today? What are the core values that guide your approach?

Lucy: At a recent writing retreat I held, one of my readers, Leila Ainge is a psychologist, and she mentioned that a good community is not based on the founder / leader. It is based on the ‘we’ the collective. I do share a lot of first-person but that is mostly to send the lift back down for my readers, to see what I’m doing that is or isn’t working. More often than not the latter - lols.

My main thing is that I don’t care about your follower size. I care about if you are a geek in your niche. In a world where visibility is so often celebrated, I want to help the smartest people in the room get out there, so showcasing these people is important to me.

Andi: You organize and participate in a lot of in-person events and retreats. How do you balance the digital space with real-life connections right now? There’s a huge shift toward people craving tactile, offline experiences over constant screen time. Are you feeling this trend within your own audience?

Lucy: It might look like that but actually I don’t do that much in-person work anymore. I think it helps that access to work with me personally is limited but it’s not a sales tactic, it’s being a Mum in rural France with 3 young kids and a father who travels a lot for work. But 100%, if I could do more with my audience, I would, I predict we will see a real shift offline as the antidote to AI.

Andi: You’ve been in the PR world for so long and you project so much clarity. Do you always feel completely confident about your business’s next steps, or do you also experience moments of deep uncertainty and second-guessing?

Lucy: I’ve nearly given up on the newsletter so many times, especially when the numbers go backwards. (I’m still not back to the paid subscribers I had before the Substack deletion, so in a sense that is 14-months of being backwards). But, I’ve worked with enough small business owners to know you can’t judge your business on one bad month, and if anyone is going to hype themselves out of this rut it has to be me, right?

Andi: As a mom running a business, how do you actually manage to balance motherhood and work during the summer months when all routines disappear?

Lucy: I start the year with an A1 calendar of the year and block out all school holidays. We have two weeks every eight weeks, an extra handful of bank holidays in May and then an 8-week summer holiday. I then plot the key international events that my husband is away for. This then gives me the pockets where I can do an event or some bigger promotional activity.

I don’t take on any work outside of the newsletter for August. The space where I host my writing retreats also does a coworking camp in the summer, where you get three hours of childcare in the morning. It means if I need to, I can take some guilt free writing / email admin time.

I also spend July prepping for that time off by booking a bit of paid childcare support and I’m only doing a couple of events / run at 50% capacity for that month, so I can focus on getting ahead.

I have to pep talk myself that eight weeks off the promotion wagon for the newsletter will have an effect, so to counter, I’m planning a subscriber drive for October.

Andi: When you’re completely drained after a high-intensity launch or a busy season, what does your ultimate reset look like? How do you protect your energy?

Lucy: I live near a lake and when it all feels too much, I head over with the dog and submerge in it. It’s magic. There is also an aqua park (like a Floor is Lava but water based) on the lake which I always do on the last day of Cannes Lions. After a week of too much sun, too many people, it’s my humbling tradition to get back to reality and what I care about.

Andi: What’s on the horizon for you? What are you most excited about planning for the rest of the year?

Lucy: That I’ve not booked in too much for once, hurrah! After Summer break, I’m hosting a workshop in the UK at the Happy Startup Summer Camp and then my sold-out creative writing retreat with my partners at Rêve Retreat. I’m looking to create a National day to go alongside my publication for October and do some fun activations around that to promote the newsletter. Being on a social media sabbatical has given me time to get writing again too. Maybe there is a fourth book in me yet, we’ll see.

Join Lucy’s world here, or follow her on Instagram.

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