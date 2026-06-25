Sponsorships

I believe in building digital spaces that feel intentional, slow-ish, and deeply human. This publication is dedicated to women entrepreneurs and creators who are building their brands, focusing on mindful growth, business building, and meaningful connection.

If your brand shares these values—whether you create tools for solopreneurs, beautiful physical goods, stationery, books, or lifestyle elements that make working from home more comforting—I’d love to introduce you to this community.

The Community by the Numbers

Audience: 5,500+ smart, creative, and action-oriented subscribers (mostly women entrepreneurs and independent creators).

Highly Active Core: While email open rates hover around 30%, my true strength lies within the Substack app ecosystem. The community is incredibly responsive—regularly generating high engagement, thoughtful comments, and discussions directly on the platform.

What I Talk About (Core Topics)

The Business: Building a visible, creator-led personal brand and growing a sustainable, authentic business without burnout.

The Lifestyle: Home office aesthetics, tech tools that make remote work seamless, functional design, and intentional daily habits.

The “Slow” Offline Moments: Books, stationery, local markets, city rituals, and finding ways to disconnect from screens.

Why Sponsor This Publication?

High Trust: I only partner with brands and services that I personally use, love, or genuinely respect. My audience knows this, which makes every recommendation highly credible.

100% Native & Clean: Your brand will never feel like an intrusive ad. It will be organically integrated into the newsletter, written in my own voice, matching the clean and aesthetic design of the publication.

How We Can Partner

I believe the best partnerships are organic and tailored. Whether it’s a dedicated personal recommendation (”Presented by”) at the top of my main newsletter, or a curated feature inside my upcoming lifestyle and home office roundups, I prefer to find the format that naturally fits your brand.

Every feature is written in my own voice to ensure it resonates beautifully with the community.

Let’s create something meaningful together. If you’d like to check current availability, rates, or discuss a custom partnership, please reach out directly via email:

✉️ andi@andibitay.com

Please include a brief note about your brand and what you’d love to promote.