There are questions every Substack writer wants answers to:

Am I clearly communicating what I want to write about? How do others see me? Why aren’t my subscriber numbers growing faster? What am I missing, or what could I be doing better?

The problem is, it’s much harder to answer these questions about ourselves than it is about others.

I’ve been working in social media and content creation for 15 years, with hundreds of clients. I know that exact moment when I see clearly why something isn’t working—even though they’ve poured so much energy and time into it—and they suddenly say: “That’s it! I’m just too close to my own work to see it.”

And from that moment on, you know exactly where to focus your energy and what’s worth investing in.

What Is a Substack Audit?

A Substack Audit is a deep-dive strategic analysis of your publication—positioning, content, growth strategy, and monetization.

I’ll review everything: your About page, your welcome emails, your paywall strategy, your pricing, your content, your CTAs, your subscriber journey. Then I’ll tell you exactly what’s working, what’s not, and what to fix first.

This isn’t a generic checklist. This is a personalized roadmap (pdf) for YOUR Substack.

Get your Audit

How It Works

The Strategic Substack Audit is €247.

Here’s what happens after you apply:

Step 1: Fill out the application form below. I’ll ask about your Substack, your goals, and what you’re struggling with.

Step 2: Within 48 hours, you’ll receive an invoice. Once payment is received, your spot is confirmed.

Step 3: I’ll start your audit and deliver your personalized report (PDF) within 7 business days.

Bonus: You’ll also get post-audit email support for any follow-up questions.

Ready to Get Started?

👉 Apply for a Strategic Substack Audit

Spots are limited—I only take on a handful of audits each month to ensure personalized attention and quality.

Let’s figure out what’s holding you back, and fix it.

Andi