Two years ago, I started writing on Substack for a very simple reason: it felt like home.

As a social media strategist constantly battling algorithmic shifts, vanity metrics, and the relentless pressure to perform, Substack felt like stepping into the past in the best way possible. It reminded me of the golden age of blogging. It was a place to slow down, write in peace, and actually connect with human beings again.

A year later, that passion became my business. Today, I work as a consultant and mentor, helping other creators build and grow their own Substacks.

But over the last few days, Substack rolled out two massive announcements to Bestseller writers. These features—Subscriber Perks and Native Sponsorships—mark a permanent shift. Substack is no longer just a digital diary or a simple newsletter tool. It is officially hyper-charging its monetization ecosystem.

If you want to thrive here, it’s time to look at the platform through a brand-new lens.

The Big Updates: Perks & Sponsorships

While these features are currently in beta, they signal exactly where the platform is heading.

1. Subscriber Perks: Rewarding Your Inner Circle

Substack is giving writers a dedicated space to offer value beyond the paywall. Subscriber Perks allow you to reward paid subscribers with exclusive extras like discount codes, downloadable resources, and invites to live sessions—all hosted under a new “Perks” tab on your publication.

Why it matters: It transforms your subscription from just “paying for content” into a comprehensive membership. Free readers will see these perks locked, creating a powerful, tangible incentive for them to upgrade.

2. Native Sponsorships: The New Era of Creator Capital

On June 15, Substack CEO Chris Best announced the next phase of native sponsorships, bringing in flagship partners who are collectively investing millions into Substack creators. Writers can now create Creator Kits (essentially media kits) to signal their interest in brand collaborations.

Crucially, this isn’t about annoying programmatic ads. As Chris Best put it:

“These are not arbitrarily inserted ads. They are direct partnerships between brands and publishers who have already built robust audience-first businesses. Creators choose who they work with... Other platforms have built a model that rewards performance. We’re building one that rewards trust.”

“But Substack Used to Be About the Writing...”

Whenever monetization takes center stage, I hear the same complaints: “Substack is getting too commercial.” “It used to be better when it was just about the writing.”

Let’s be real for a moment. You can always write for free. If you want to use this platform as a pure hobby or an ad-free personal diary, no one is stopping you.

But the reality is that most people want to get paid for their work. I’ve watched this shift firsthand with my mentoring clients. A year ago, everyone asked me: “How do I get more subscribers?” Today, the number one question is: “How do I monetize?” People want to know how to sell their services, launch digital products, and convert readers into paid members.

And there is absolutely no shame in that.

We live in an era where diversification is a necessity. People need multiple income streams, and wanting to fund your life through your writing is a noble goal. Substack is simply building the tools to make that possible.

The Long Game: Building a Sustainable Portfolio

I’ve spent 20 years working in the media. I have watched the birth, the meteoric rise, and the eventual decay of various social media platforms. Right now, Substack is on the upward trajectory. If it holds onto its core value—the direct relationship between writer and reader—it is going to remain a dominant force for many years to come.

Whether you participate in this new era is entirely up to you. But you need to understand two things:

The landscape is getting professionalized: More creators are treating Substack as a serious business. You will see more business-minded content, but you will also see incredibly talented writers finally being able to quit their day jobs and write full-time.

The atmosphere depends on us: The culture of Substack isn’t dictated by the corporate office; it’s dictated by the creators and the readers.

Monetization requires creativity. There are dozens of ways to build a revenue model here, and the platform is clearly working hard to give us the tools to make it happen. But building a sustainable, profitable online portfolio takes years. If you want a piece of this future, the best time to start designing it is today.

Upgrade here

The Substack Monetization Planner (Paid Subscribers Only)

If you've been meaning to get serious about monetization but haven't quite found the time to think it through, this is for you. I created a simple Notion planner: part strategy, part tracker, part reminder of why you're doing this in the first place. It's yours to duplicate and make your own.