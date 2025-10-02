Six months ago, I hosted my first online Substack workshop and confidently answered the question everyone was asking: “What is Substack, exactly?”

“It’s like a blogging platform,” I said, “but people can subscribe and you can send them emails directly. But it’s not social media.”

I believed that. I needed to believe that.

I had burned out on social media. Not just as a user, but as someone who worked in it. As a social media strategist, I knew all the tactics, all the growth hacks, all the ways to game the algorithm. And I was exhausted by it. The endless scroll. The comparison trap. The way every morning began with checking numbers that somehow never felt like enough. Substack felt different—calm, sustainable, human. It was my refuge from the chaos I helped create.

So when people started calling Substack “social media,” I pushed back. I needed one place online that didn’t run on the same toxic fuel as every other platform.

But last week, I realized I was wrong.

And that realization changed everything

The Moment I Had to Admit It

I came across a post by

, one of Substack’s co-founders, and one line stopped me cold:

“Traditional social media apps are designed to lure us into an attention game that keeps us locked in an endless scroll. It can be fun, but it’s often maddening and divisive.”

He went on to explain that Substack is social media. It’s an app on your phone. You open it to a feed. You scroll through short-form content. You can like, comment, share, and DM. You can see what’s trending. You can post videos, images, etc.

It walks like social media. It talks like social media. It is social media.

But here’s what he said next that made me realize why I’d been so resistant to calling it that:

“Here, you have a media ecosystem with a different set of rules that serve you. This is a place for real human relationships built around stories and culture. The feed is designed to lead you to deeper experiences. Meaningful connection—not shallow attention—is the fuel for the whole machine.”

That’s when I understood. I wasn’t afraid of Substack becoming social media. I was afraid of treating it like traditional social media.

And I had already started to slip.

The Morning Ritual That Turned Toxic

When my Substack started to grow, I created what I thought was a healthy ritual.

Every morning, I’d pour my coffee, open my notebook, and write down my subscriber count. Just tracking progress, I told myself. Staying informed. Being data-driven.

Then the numbers started to feel heavy.

I’d check the dashboard and see 30 new subscribers in 24 hours. My first thought wasn’t gratitude. It was disappointment. Only 30?

Thirty people choosing to give me their email address and trust me with their inbox used to feel miraculous. Now it felt like failure.

I had fallen into the trap. I was treating Substack like Instagram, like TikTok, like every platform that taught me my worth was measured in followers and engagement rates.

One morning, I wrote something different in my notebook:

“Today is the last day I write down my subscriber count.”

I still get email notifications when someone subscribes. I click through to see who they are, to welcome them, to understand who’s choosing to be part of this community.

I’m not going to pretend I don’t know roughly where I stand. I’m not trying to be a martyr about metrics, but I don’t know the exact number. And that’s the point.

Because the exact number doesn’t matter.

What Does Matter: Depth Over Data

Here’s what I’ve learned about the difference between Substack and traditional social media:

One of my TikTok videos got thousands of views. It felt good for about an hour. Then I realized: not a single person commented anything meaningful. Not one person sent me a message about how it helped them. The video disappeared into the algorithm, and so did any connection it might have created.

On Substack? Someone takes the time to write about which paragraph made them think differently, or finally understand something they’d been struggling with. They become paid subscribers not because they want bonus content, but because they want to support work that matters to them. They send me messages months later telling me they still think about something I wrote.

That’s more than enough.

The Request I Had to Turn Down

A few weeks ago, someone reached out asking me to mentor her. Her goal: 1,000 subscribers in 30 days.

I said no.

Not because it’s impossible, but I knew that mindset would destroy what makes Substack special.

I told her: “If you start with that goal, you’ll treat your readers like numbers to collect instead of humans to serve. You’ll write for the algorithm instead of for connection. You’ll burn out before you build anything real.”

I offered to help her with something different instead: finding her authentic voice and creating content that genuinely helps her specific audience.

I don’t start with growth goals anymore. I start with these questions:

What do you want people to feel when they close your post?

Not “How many people do you want to reach?” but “What do you want to give them?”

What does success look like in your reader’s life, not your dashboard?

One client realized her real goal wasn’t 10,000 subscribers. It was helping 100 women completely transform their relationship with their business. When she shifted to that metric, her writing changed. It became more specific, more vulnerable, more useful. And paradoxically, her growth accelerated because she was finally creating something worth subscribing to.

The Metrics That Actually Matter

I still look at data, but I’ve changed what I measure:

Instead of total subscribers, I track:

Direct messages (how many people care enough to reach out personally?)

Comment depth (are people sharing real thoughts or just “great post!”?)

Paid conversions (are people willing to invest money in what I’m creating?)

Referrals (are readers sharing my work with specific people they think would benefit?)

Instead of post views, I notice:

Which posts people mention months later

What ideas readers build on or argue with

Which pieces get bookmarked and returned to

These metrics tell me something views never could: I’m creating something that matters.

Why This Actually Makes Substack Better Social Media

Every time I close Substack, I leave with something valuable still turning over in my mind. An idea I’ll think about in the shower, a perspective I’ll bring to a client call, or a story I’ll remember.

I can’t say that about Instagram or TikTok. These platforms make me feel stimulated and empty at the same time. Substack makes me feel nourished.

That’s the difference McKenzie was pointing to in his post:

“It’s a media system built with a different outcome in mind: not an endless scroll, but a culture worth participating in.”

So yes, Substack is social media. But it’s social media that respects your time, your attention, and your humanity. It’s designed to reward depth and trust instead of engagement hacks.

It’s social media that actually serves you—the creator and the reader—instead of advertisers and algorithms.

What This Means for You

If you’re on Substack, or thinking about starting, here’s what I want you to take from this:

Stop chasing the vanity metrics. They’ll make you feel hollow even when you hit them.

Start measuring what actually matters. Are you creating work you’re proud of? Are you building real relationships? Are you giving your readers something valuable?

Treat this like the long game it is. You’re not building a viral moment. You’re building a body of work, your reputation and a community.

Remember why you’re here. Not for followers. For connection, authority, and the chance to create something that lasts beyond the scroll.

The world doesn’t need another distraction app. It needs places where we can think, connect, and create without constantly performing for an algorithm.

Substack can be that place, but only if we treat it differently.

So yes, I was wrong six months ago. Substack is social media.

But it’s the kind of social media we should have had all along.

And that’s worth protecting.

