Many of us came to Substack—myself included—because we were burned out by the relentless churn of social media. We found something different here: slower content consumption, deeper connections, actual conversations that lasted longer than a scroll.

But here’s what I’ve been predicting for a while now: Substack doesn’t want to stay this way.

They’re moving steadily toward social media territory. Don’t get me wrong, it’s still good here. Content consumption is still enjoyable, but the platform’s structure and features are increasingly designed to speed things up, to make consumption faster and more frequent.

You might have noticed the mobile app interface changed recently. And trust me, it means more than you think at first glance.

Let me walk you through what’s happening, and more importantly, what it means for your publication.

What Actually Changed

The Substack app now looks eerily familiar. You know those little circles at the top of Instagram with story notifications?

Each publication appears as its logo with a little number badge showing how many new posts they have. Tap it, and boom, you’re reading their latest content.

No post titles visible, just logos (or faces), the name and numbers.

Sound familiar? It should…

Why This Changes Everything

Here’s what most creators are missing: Substack just made a massive bet on personal connection over content discovery.

Think about it. When you scroll through that top bar, you’re not choosing what to read based on an intriguing headline or a compelling topic. You’re choosing based on who created it.

That’s a fundamentally different game.

It means the publication you’ve been building isn’t just about great writing anymore. It’s about being recognizable. Memorable. Connected.

And if you’re not already thinking about your publication as a relationship with real people? You’re about to get left behind.

The Logo Problem (And Why Your Face Might Be Better)

Let’s talk about your logo for a second.

If you’re using one of those sleek, corporate-looking designs you whipped up in Canva, you might want to rethink that.

Here’s the uncomfortable truth: people connect with people, not brands.

When your logo is a tiny circle at the top of someone’s screen, competing with dozens of other tiny circles, you need instant recognition. You need humanity.

A photo of your actual face does that in a way a geometric logo never will.

I know, I know. You don’t love being on camera and you wanted your publication to feel polished and professional. You thought a “proper” logo made you look more established.

But ask yourself this: which would you rather tap on—a generic logo that could be anyone, or the face of someone you feel like you actually know?

Yeah, exactly :)

Consistency Just Became Your Superpower

Here’s the second massive shift: with this new format, showing up regularly matters more than ever.

Think about how Instagram stories work. The accounts that post frequently stay at the front of your mind. You see them more. You engage more. You feel more connected.

Same principle applies here.

My recommendation: aim for one substantial post per week.

Consistent presence builds the kind of recognition this new format rewards.

The First Few Lines Are Make-or-Break

Here’s another thing that changed: when someone opens your post in the app, they don’t see the whole thing immediately. They see the beginning—maybe the first paragraph or two—and then they have to tap to expand.

If those first lines don’t grab them? They can just swipe left or right to someone else’s content.

It’s like IG Stories, but for writing…

You need to hook the readers immediately. Make them curious. Make them feel something. Make them think “okay, I need to know where this is going.”

Because if you don’t? Someone else will.

Your Notes Just Became Prime Real Estate

One more thing that’s easy to miss: after someone finishes reading your post, they now see your Notes underneath.

It means your Notes aren’t just casual thoughts you’re tossing into the void anymore. They’re part of your reader’s experience. They’re your chance to show more of who you are and what you care about.

So if you’ve been treating Notes like an afterthought? Time to reconsider.

Think of it as building a cohesive experience. The post hooks them. The Notes keep them engaged. And hopefully, they stick around to see what you publish next.

What This All Reminds Me Of

If you’re getting social media vibes from all this, you’re not wrong.

Substack is making content consumption faster, more visual, and more personal. They’re borrowing patterns from platforms that have mastered engagement.

So What Should You Actually Do?

If you want to make the most of these changes, here’s your action plan:

1. Rethink your visual identity

Is your logo instantly recognizable? Does it feel warm and human, or corporate and distant? Would a photo of your face work better?

2. Establish a consistent publishing rhythm

One post a week is my sweet spot. It’s enough to stay present without burning out. It’s enough to build momentum without overwhelming your readers.

3. Master the opening

Go back through your last few posts. Read just the first paragraph. Be honest: would that make you want to keep reading? If not, practice stronger openings.

4. Take your Notes seriously

They’re not separate from your publication anymore, they’re part of the whole experience. Use them to show different sides of yourself. Share behind-the-scenes thoughts. Tease upcoming posts. Build connection. Just make sure they feel authentic and aligned with your overall voice.

5. Build actual relationships

This is the big one. The change that matters most.

Substack is rewarding personal connection now, so connect. Respond to comments. Engage with other creators. Show up as a real person, not just a content machine.

Because when that little logo pops up at the top of someone’s screen, you want them to feel like they’re hearing from a friend, not just consuming another piece of content.

