For months, I had no idea what my pricing strategy was. I’d change it every few weeks—offer this, try that, adjust the discount, move things around. $5, then $6, then back to $5. Annual at 20% off, then 30%, then who knows.

I was stuck in this loop of tinkering, hoping I’d stumble onto the magic number that would make everything work.

Then something shifted. The picture started getting clearer. And I knew something real had changed when I raised my prices. That was the signal: not that I’d found the “perfect” number, but that I’d found my confidence.

And that’s when people started subscribing. Not because my price was lower. Because the value was real. In only one month, I tripled my paid subscribers.

If you’re sitting there agonizing over whether to charge $5 or $6, you’re asking the wrong question. The question isn’t about the number. It’s about what your readers actually need. Once you know that, the pricing takes care of itself.

So I did what I do as a content strategist: I researched. I looked at successful newsletters across categories: business, education, politics, food & drink, finance. Not to find the “perfect price” (it doesn’t exist), but to understand the patterns. What actually works, and why.

What I found surprised me. There aren’t dozens of strategies—there are really just two. And both work beautifully, but for completely different types of creators.

The Most Important Thing First: Your Confidence Matters More Than Your Price

Before we dive into numbers and strategies, let me tell you something that took me way too long to learn: you need to choose a price you can stand behind with confidence.

If you’re uncertain about your pricing, if you feel awkward mentioning it, if you apologize when you talk about your paid tier, your readers will feel that. And they won’t subscribe.

This isn’t about being pushy or salesy. It’s about believing in the value you’re creating. When you’re confident in your pricing, when you can clearly articulate why it’s worth it, people respond to that clarity.

So as you read through these strategies, don’t just think about what “should” work. Think about what feels right to you. What price can you confidently talk about? What structure makes you excited to deliver value?

The Two Core Pricing Strategies

After analyzing successful newsletters across multiple categories, I found that almost everyone falls into one of two camps:

Strategy A: Content Strategy (The Volume Play)

What it looks like:

Monthly price: $5-10

Annual discount: ~15-20%

Paid content ratio: 70-100% of posts are paywalled

Minimal extras beyond the content itself

Who this works for: This is the strategy for creators who already have an audience somewhere else—Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube—and are bringing that community over to Substack. It also works brilliantly for people writing daily or near-daily content: political commentary, news analysis, food and drink coverage.

The logic is simple: lower price × more subscribers = sustainable income. You’re playing a volume game, and that only works if you have volume to work with.

Real examples I found:

Political newsletters at $6-8/month with nearly all posts behind the paywall

Food & drink newsletters at $6-7/month offering recipes and weekly guides

Daily commentary newsletters at $8-10/month

The key insight: these creators aren’t selling membership or community. They’re selling content, pure and simple. And they make it accessible enough that subscribing feels like an easy yes.

Strategy B: Membership Strategy (The Premium Play)

What it looks like:

Monthly price: $13-29 (or $49+ to push people toward annual)

Annual discount: ~10-25% (or 50-75% if monthly is deliberately high)

Paid content ratio: 20-50% of posts are paywalled

Significant extras: workshops, Q&As, Discord/Slack communities, courses

Who this works for: This is for creators with expertise, a specific niche, or the ability to build community. You’re not just selling content—you’re selling access, learning, and belonging.

The logic here flips: fewer subscribers × higher price + high-value extras = sustainable income. You need less volume, but you need to deliver more depth.

Real examples I found:

Business newsletters at $20/month with Slack communities and quarterly workshops

Education-focused newsletters at $15-29/month with live videos, Q&As, and courses

Specialized finance newsletters at $49-125/month with analysis and direct access

The key insight: these creators position themselves as mentors or guides, not just writers. The paid tier isn’t just “more content”, it’s a different experience entirely.

The Annual Discount Question

This confused me for a long time. Why do some people offer 17% discounts while others offer 75%?

After looking at the data, I finally understood:

The 15-20% discount is what I call the “standard play.” It’s the sweet spot that feels fair to readers (a couple of months free) while still maintaining your pricing integrity. Most successful newsletters land here because it works.

The 50-75% discount isn’t really about being generous. It’s about cash flow and reducing churn. These creators set a high monthly price specifically to make the annual price look incredible by comparison. They’re saying: “Sure, you could pay monthly, but honestly, just go annual.”

This approach works when:

You want upfront cash for growth

You’re confident in your retention

You’re building something long-term (the year commitment filters for serious readers)

There’s no wrong choice here. But there is a strategy behind each number.

What Successful Creators Package With Their Paid Tier

Beyond the posts themselves, here’s what I saw most often:

Most common (in order):

Community access (Discord, Slack, private groups) Q&A sessions or office hours Access to full archives Workshops or courses Interviews or exclusive conversations Early access or bonus materials

Interesting finding: Community beats almost everything else. People don’t just want to read your words; they want to connect with others who also care about your work.

Another pattern: The higher the price, the more tangible the extras. At $6-8/month, it’s mostly just content. At $20+, you’re getting regular interactive experiences.

How to Choose Your Strategy: A Decision Framework

Okay, now that you understand the two core approaches, let’s figure out which one is right for you 👇