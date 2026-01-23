Yesterday, Substack announced a TV app for Apple TV and Google TV. If you subscribe to creators who make videos, you can now watch their content on your television, like a personalized streaming service built from your Substack subscriptions.

The comment section had a different reaction.

“Please don’t do this. This is not Youtube. Elevate the written word.”

“This is a horrible move, and your most devoted users are going to turn away from this platform and seek to move to independent platforms if this change comes.”

"Like Cheesecake Factory, when you try to serve everything, you stop being great at anything."

The message was clear: people came here to write. That’s what built this audience—readers who love depth, creators who want sustainable growth instead of the viral treadmill.

And now they’re wondering if that’s about to change.

The business model argument

Hamish McKenzie, Substack co-founder, reacted with a Notes post. His argument: this isn’t a format revolution. It’s a business model revolution.

He’s not wrong. The idea of a content ecosystem—one place where everything lives, where you don’t have to scatter your work across five platforms and link to each one separately—is genuinely appealing. As a creator, I've wished for exactly this more times than I can count. No more sending your audience here, there, everywhere. No more "link in bio" chaos. My slightly scattered brain craves that kind of focus.

But there’s something worth thinking through here.

The “everything platform” trap

Here’s what I know from twenty years in media and content strategy: when you try to be everywhere, you end up being nowhere. When you try to speak to everyone, you speak to no one.

Substack is now trying to be Twitter (Notes), YouTube (video and now TV), Spotify (podcasts), a newsletter platform, a publishing house, and a social network. All at once.

This isn’t inherently bad, but it’s risky.

YouTube has a decade-long head start on video. Beehiiv just launched its own paid subscription for newsletters. Meanwhile, more and more creators are looking for alternatives to the short-form content treadmill…

The question isn’t whether any single feature is good or bad. The question is: can one platform genuinely excel at all of these things simultaneously? Or does spreading in every direction mean you stop being exceptional at any of them?

The overwhelm problem

I already hear this from creators considering Substack: “It seems complicated.”

And that’s now. Before the TV app. Before whatever comes next.

If successful presence on Substack eventually requires long posts, short posts, podcasts, videos, community engagement, and now TV-optimized content—that’s not a writing platform anymore. That’s a full-time content operation.

The promise of Substack was simplicity. Write. Publish. Connect with readers who actually want to hear from you. The more features pile on, the more that simplicity erodes.

The real question: who decides?

Here’s the thing that keeps me thinking.

Right now, Substack says this is just another option. You don’t have to use video. You don’t have to be on the TV app. Your choice.

We’ve heard this before.

When Instagram introduced Reels, it was “just another option.” Within months, the algorithm was aggressively favoring video. Creators who didn’t adapt saw their reach collapse. The “option” became a requirement.

I don’t know if Substack will follow this path. I hope they don’t. But the pattern exists, and it’s worth naming.

The difference between a content ecosystem and another algorithm-driven platform comes down to one thing: who decides which format matters?

If creators decide, it’s an ecosystem. A genuine home base where you can use whatever tools serve your work.

If the algorithm decides—if video creators start getting more reach, if certain formats get monetization advantages, if the feed starts favoring one type of content over another—then it’s just Instagram with longer posts.

Where I land

I’m not going to tell you the TV app is a disaster. I genuinely don’t know yet.

What I know is this: the content ecosystem idea is appealing. One home for everything. No more platform fragmentation. That vision has real value.

But it only works if it stays a choice. If “you can do video here” never becomes “you need to do video here.”

Substack has built something rare: a platform where the written word still matters, where depth beats virality, where the relationship between creator and reader isn’t mediated by algorithmic chaos.

That’s worth protecting.

I’ll be watching—not on my TV, but closely—to see which direction this goes.

What do you think?

