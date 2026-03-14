We’ve all been fed the same “starter pack” for online business.

It usually goes like this: Create a $15 PDF. Build a $37 mini-course. Set up a “no-brainer” offer that people can buy without thinking. The logic is that you “warm up” your audience with small wins until they are ready to trust you with the big stuff. It sounds safe. It sounds logical.

It’s also a one-way ticket to burnout if you’re a creative woman who values depth over volume.

When I started Ditch the Templates, I looked at those blueprints that told me to “grind out” low-ticket sales, and I realized they didn’t fit the life I was trying to build.

Today, I want to talk about why I intentionally ignored the “start small” advice, why the math of low-ticket offers is often a lie for Substack writers, and how choosing the “harder” path actually saved my energy and my business.

The Volume Game vs. The Depth Game

Let’s be honest: the low-ticket model is built on volume. It’s about repetition, “pushing” the sale, and constant visibility. To make a $27 product work, you need a massive top-of-funnel. You need to be everywhere, all the time, shouting into the void to get that 2-3% conversion rate.

For a long time, I tried to fit myself into that box. But I realized that the “thinking small” direction was making me small. It forced me into a state of constant proving. Is this worth $25? How about now? When you operate in that space, you’re always in your head, never in your work. You’re checking Stripe notifications for $25 increments while your nervous system is fried from the hustle required to get them.

And here’s what nobody tells you: the volume game erodes the very thing that makes your writing good. It turns your readers into numbers and your creativity into a commodity.

I knew that if I wanted to stay grounded and honest, I couldn’t start by selling digital products to strangers. I had to start with transformation.

It Took Me Two Tries to Figure This Out

I didn’t get it right immediately.

I started with a 3-month intensive offer. I thought, “If I’m going big, let’s go big.” But it was too much, too fast. It felt like a “heavy lift” for both me and my clients before we had really danced together. It was a “big gulp” of an offer when we needed a glass of wine.

So, I moved toward mid-level 1:1 consulting sessions.

This changed everything.