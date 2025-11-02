She was doing beautiful work.

Her readers told her constantly. They saved her posts. They replied to emails with things like “This made me think differently about my whole week” and “I keep coming back to what you wrote.” One person told her that reading her work felt like finally having permission to want something different from life.

But when the topic of charging came up, she shut down completely.

“I’m not an expert,” she said. “I’m still figuring this out myself. I don’t have a system or a proven method. Who would actually pay for that?”

This is the trap that kills more creative businesses than any algorithm ever could.

The Multi-Passionate Trap

She wasn’t just one thing.

She had multiple creative outlets—some she’d been doing for years, some she was just beginning to explore. She was building something while also working a regular job, managing life responsibilities, trying to figure out how all these pieces could possibly fit together into something sustainable.

Every conversation about money followed the same pattern:

“Maybe I should focus on the thing that actually makes money.” “Or maybe I should just keep everything separate.” “Maybe this could lead to clients for my other work?” “But I don’t know what I’d even charge for. I’m not teaching a specific skill. I’m just... sharing what I’m thinking about.”

Pulled in every direction. And when you’re pulled in every direction, it’s impossible to believe any single thing is “enough” to monetize.

Sound familiar?

The “I’m Not an Expert” Lie

Here’s what she couldn’t see:

Her readers weren’t looking for an expert. They were looking for someone a few steps ahead on the same path they wanted to walk. Someone who could say “here’s what I’m learning” and “this is what helped me” without pretending to have all the answers.

But she was stuck in the belief that you need to be a guru to deserve payment. That you need to have “made it” before you can help anyone.

This is the trap especially common among multi-passionate creators who look at people with singular, clear expertise and think: “That’s what success looks like. And I’m not that.”

Let me be direct: you’re confusing credentials with value.

Value isn’t about how much you know. It’s about whether what you know helps someone else move forward. That’s it. That’s the entire equation.

She had readers telling her—explicitly, repeatedly—that her work was changing how they saw their lives. That’s not “just sharing.” That’s transformation. And transformation has always been worth paying for.

What Changed

We got clear on what she was actually offering.

Not expertise. Not a finished system. Not “I did this, now you do it too.”

Companionship on the journey.

Her work wasn’t about teaching people how to live [whatever kind of life] from a place of having arrived. It was about showing them what it looks like to choose that path in real time, with all the messy, uncertain, surprisingly beautiful parts included.

Once we named that, the entire frame shifted.

“Wait, so people would pay just to... follow along with what I’m figuring out?”

Not just follow along. They’d pay for:

Permission to question their own default paths

Reflection that helps them see their lives differently

Practices they can try in their own contexts

Feeling less alone in wanting something different

Depth and access to the thinking behind what you share publicly

The Truth About “Expert Enough”

If you’re creating something valuable but afraid to charge because you don’t feel like an expert, here’s what you need to understand:

You Don’t Need to Be a Guru to Be a Guide

There’s a difference between a guru (someone at the mountaintop teaching from above) and a guide (someone a few steps ahead on the trail saying “watch out for that rock”).

Your readers don’t need you to have all the answers. They need you to be honest about the questions and generous with what’s working right now.

The question isn’t: “Have I arrived?”

The question is: “Am I far enough ahead to help someone behind me?”

If the answer is yes—even if it’s only a few steps—you have something to offer.

And honestly? Being a few steps ahead is often more valuable than being at the summit. You remember what it felt like to be where your reader is right now. The guru forgot that decades ago.

Journey Brands Are Just as Valuable as Authority Brands

Two types of creators succeed:

Authority brands: “I’ve done this. Here’s how you do it too.”

Journey brands: “I’m doing this. Come with me.”

Both work. Both have audiences. Both deserve payment.

If you’re building a journey brand, your value isn’t reaching the destination. It’s:

Documenting what you’re learning so others learn alongside you

Sharing practices and experiments in real time

Creating permission for others to try their own version

Building community around shared values and questions

Stop trying to be an authority brand if that’s not who you are. Own the journey brand instead.

When you’re pulled in multiple directions, it’s tempting to think you need to pick ONE thing to monetize. But what if the thing you monetize is the lens through which you see all of it?

For her, it wasn’t about choosing photography vs. filming vs. writing. It was about owning her perspective: creativity as a way of life. Building an authentic existence. Seeing beauty in the everyday.

That lens could hold all her passions. And it was absolutely worth paying for.

What Counts as “Value” (It’s Not What You Think)

She kept saying: “But I’m not teaching anything. I don’t have credentials or a system.”

You’ve probably met someone who collects degrees, courses, and certifications. Meanwhile, they never actually do anything with it. And then there’s someone else who starts posting about what they’re genuinely passionate about—something that’s just part of their daily life—and people start loving it. Then they monetize it. The first person? Still preparing to launch.

Value isn’t just what you learned at work or in school. It’s also what you’ve lived through. How you did it. What you recommend. Your tips, your advice, your way of navigating something.

Small things that add up like a library.

What Happened Next

Once we clarified her positioning and the paid tier became obvious.

Free subscribers: weekly essays, reflections, visual stories.

Paid subscribers: deeper access—extended posts, practices and prompts, behind-the-scenes of her creative process, community space.

She wasn’t selling expertise. She was selling depth, access, and companionship on a shared journey.

The first time she described it without apologizing, I knew she’d turned the corner.

The Monetization Map: From “I’m Not Ready” to “Here’s My Offer”

Now that you understand why you don’t need to be an expert, let’s talk about how to actually build your paid offering, especially if you’re a multi-passionate creator who’s been resisting this.

Part 1: Positioning Yourself as a Guide (Not a Guru)

The positioning framework I use with journey-brand creators:

The “Few Steps Ahead” Formula:

I’m not at [final destination], but I am past [struggle your reader is in right now].

I’m currently [what you’re actively doing/building/learning].

If you’re [reader’s current state] and want to [reader’s desired state], I can show you what’s working for me right now.

Example using her positioning:

“I’m not living some perfectly figured-out creative life, but I am past the phase of ignoring what I actually want and just doing what’s expected.

I’m currently building a life that feels more aligned—experimenting with how to make space for creativity while managing real-world responsibilities.

If you’re questioning whether you should keep following the conventional path and want to explore what else might be possible, I can show you what’s working for me as I figure it out.”

See how that works? You’re not claiming to have arrived. You’re claiming to be actively on the journey, which is exactly what your reader needs.

Exercise: Write your own “Few Steps Ahead” positioning

Fill in the blanks:

I’m not at ______________, but I am past ______________.

I’m currently ______________.

If you’re ______________ and want to ______________, I can show you ______________.

This becomes the foundation of how you talk about your paid offering.

Part 2: The “What to Charge For” Decision Matrix

